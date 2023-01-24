Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Chye scores 21 as Mason County Central gets by Orchard View
Bouncing back after Monday night’s loss to Fremont, the Mason County Central boys’ basketball team defeated Orchard View, 60-48, at home on Wednesday night. The two teams put on an offensive show in the first quarter by combining for 44 points, with the Spartans prevailing for a 26-18 lead. The Spartans held the advantage, 35-28, at the half.
Brethren runs past Pentwater in Thursday hoops action
Falling into a 19-0 hole right off the bat, the Pentwater girls’ basketball team lost a West Michigan D League game to visiting Brethren, 52-20. It was Homecoming for the Falcons, but other than the crowning of the royalty, there wasn’t much to celebrate for the home fans as the much bigger Bobcats dominated the game.
Kent City sweeps Ludington in bowling action
Ludington’s bowling team went up against Kent City at Sparta on Wednesday night with the girls losing 25-5 and the boys falling 30-0. “These are some tough games to swallow for both teams,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “These lanes can be tricky, but the kids have to keep working at adjusting.
Hovey scores 31 as Hart cruises past Manistee
Hart exploded out of the blocks with a 3-point barrage that rocked Manistee, 74-48, on Thursday night. Hart, which received votes in this week’s Associated Press Division 3 rankings, went to 13-0 on the season. Knocking down five consecutive 3-point bombs in the first quarter, the Pirates quickly gained...
Newaygo gets by Oakridge in overtime, 62-60
Bryce Decker had a big offensive night and Josiah Long hit the game-winning shot in overtime as the Newaygo Lions defeated Oakridge on Thursday. Decker scored 28 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and led Newaygo to a 62-60 overtime win over the Oakridge Eagles in a non-conference contest. Newaygo...
Thompson’s double-double leads Whitehall in rout of Shelby
A big second quarter helped lift the Whitehall Vikings to a 92-61 home victory over the Shelby Tigers on Thursday night. In that pivotal quarter, the Vikings used a 12-point scoring advantage to take a 22-point lead at the half. The Vikings took a 10-point lead, 25-15, at the end...
Keith Guy on his 400th career win: ‘I’ve been blessed’
Muskegon Big Reds head basketball coach Keith Guy reached a milestone that most coaches can only dream about as he won his 400th career game. The Big Reds defeated Ferndale 62-51 in the final game of the Muskegon Basketball Showcase on Jan. 7 for his milestone victory. Guy sees the...
Alvesteffer, Mickovich lead Mason County Eastern girls past Hesperia
Two players scored in double figures as the Mason County Eastern girls basketball team defeated Hesperia, 46-35, Tuesday in a non-conference game. “I was pleased with the girls’ effort tonight,” said Cardinals coach Jake Smith. “They played a complete game. We were able to use our size inside early and that allowed our guards to get some open looks.
Mason County Central cruises past North Muskegon
Mason County Central’s girls basketball team bounced back from a loss to Glen Lake with a dominating 36-18 victory over visiting North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest Tuesday night. Mallory Miller and Wren Nelson scored 10 points apiece to lead the Spartans, and each cleared...
Hovey posts triple-double in Hart’s win over Muskegon Catholic
Hart’s boys basketball team got off to a good start against Muskegon Catholic in Tuesday night’s non-conference game and rolled to a 76-30 victory. The visiting Pirates remained undefeated at 12-0. Parker Hovey, a senior, posted his eighth triple double of the season with 23 points, 18 rebounds...
Hart wrestlers fall to Whitehall, but get win over Hesperia
The Hart wrestling team went 1-1 in a tri-meet against Hesperia and Whitehall on Wednesday evening. The Pirates opened with a battle of the unbeatens as they took on No. 4 ranked Whitehall. The Pirates fell, 47-18. In the second dual of the evening, the Pirates squared off with WMC-Rivers...
Holton hangs on for win over Ravenna
The Holton Red Devils used a strong second-quarter performance to knock off Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers division contest on Tuesday, 43-37. “This was a game we had to have and the girls came out with the right effort it takes to compete,” said Holton coach Robert Jordan. “We played them earlier in the year and we all felt we let a game slip out of our hands at the last minute. We were up all game and Ravenna closed out on an 11-0 run to win by five, so this is one we had marked.”
Montague steamrolls Ravenna behind a dominant first half
The Montague Wildcats boys’ basketball team blitzed the Ravenna Bulldogs out of the gate and cruised to a 66-37 victory on Tuesday evening. Montague began the game on a 13-4 run to end the first quarter. The Wildcats led 34-14 at halftime. Montague maintained a 20-point lead going into the fourth quarter, 45-25.
Slow start costs Newaygo girls’ in loss to Reed City
The Newaygo girls basketball teams have dominated the Reed City Coyote teams in the past number of years. That wasn’t the case on Tuesday evening as the Lions fell to Reed City, 46-29, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Coyotes used a strong first-half performance, along with...
Lady Jayhawks cruise to win over Grand Rapids Community College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks raced out to a 20-6 first quarter lead and never looked back in their 62-35 win over Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday. The game was played in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA). The Jayhawks went on to take a 34-19 lead...
A True Throwback: Lowe’s ties to Muskegon High School run deep
In a world of throwbacks – throwback jerseys, throwback games, throwback Thursdays – stands Thomas Lowe. Best known as T. L. to all, he is now part of the old guard at Muskegon High School and a throwback himself. In total, Lowe spent 46 years in public education....
Montague wrestlers win matches against Holton and Manistee
SHELBY – — The Montague wrestling team dominated a quad at Shelby High School on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats took down Holton, 72-12, and cruised by Manistee, 82-6. Savannah Winkleblack, Jimmy Thommen, Chris Aebig, Fletcher Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore, Issac French, Malachi Plunkett, Landon Wood, Joe Winkleman, Emma Pendell and Natalie Bassett were all 2-0.
Laird, Jeruzal lead Ludington to win over Fremont
Keelyn Laird and Elianna Jeruzal scored 24 points between them as the visiting Ludington girls basketball team defeated Fremont, 50-20 to open the second half of the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division season Tuesday. It was the Orioles’ fifth consecutive win. Laird finished as the game’s high scorer with...
Jayhawks come up short against GRCC in Wednesday hoops action
The Muskegon Community College men’s Jayhawks basketball team dropped a hard fought 83-74 game on Wednesday against their rival, Grand Rapids Community College. The league matchup was played at Bartels-Rode Gymnasium at MCC. The Jayhawks got some devastating news before the game. Starter Jacob Mueller’s (Charlevoix) injury would be...
Gifford making most of his second tour of duty at MCC
The world has changed since Gene Gifford last coached at Muskegon Community College in 2007. “Now, when I walk through the locker room after practice, it’s dead quiet,” explained Gifford, 72, who coached MCC from 1981 to 2007, and came back for a second tour of duty as the head men’s basketball coach this season.
