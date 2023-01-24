Read full article on original website
LUPE now accepting applications to college program
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCental) — La Union del Pueblo Entero is now accepting applications from high school juniors and seniors for the “¡Al Colegio, Si Se Puede!” program. LUPE officials said the program will cover important topics students will need in order to have a successful journey to college. The program is specifically designed for […]
Local elementary principal collects 600 books for school library
AMMON—In honor of her 50th birthday, Hillview Elementary School Principal Elisa Saffle asked family, friends, community members and anyone who would listen to celebrate not by giving her gifts but instead by donating books to the students at her school. “I just wanted to use this as an opportunity to do something different to help the school,” Saffle said. “Whether I wanted to celebrate 50 or not, it’s a milestone birthday and I really don’t need anything for myself. I saw a need in the...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I strongly support Summit School District’s equity policy
The resolution passed unanimously by Summit School District in October that was so hotly contested at the Jan. 12 school board meeting states, “Summit School District Board of Education reaffirms its commitment to policies that support and represent the diverse people and families in our communities and opposes any action by the Colorado State Board of Education to remove or limit the representation of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC people in K-3 grade-level standards …”
KCRG.com
President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new company. “To be honest with you and it made our holiday plans a challenge and we found a way to work through it as a family now that the investment is completely gone.”. Updated: 8 hours ago.
New start times approved for Academy District 20
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — New start and end times for schools in Academy District 20 that were proposed at a school board meeting on Jan. 19 have been approved and finalized, according to a press release from the district. The district said the new start and end times follow a three-tier schedule, which moves from the […]
East Valley Tribune
CUSD program to get ahead of teacher shortages
Chandler Unified School District has felt little impact from the teacher shortages that have left tens of thousands of positions nationwide unfilled. Still, district officials are thinking – and about to do something – about it. “We have been fairly immune to the teacher shortage,” said Abby Druck,...
School of Science and Technology marks 100-day milestone with a parade
There was a parade in front of the School of Science and Technology to mark 100 days of classes. Elementary students, staff and teachers dressed the part for their day of celebration.
'Teacher of the Week' loves inspiring young minds
This week's teacher of the week is from St. John's county. She was voted Teacher of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida!. Monica Highman teaches at Osceola Elementary School, and her students will tell you that they inspire her every day. "I was happy, excited,...
muddyrivernews.com
Schrand, Koscielski honored by Quincy School Board
For the second year in a row, the Quincy School Board recognized former educators with the district’s Legend Award. The late teacher, coach and principal Paul Koscielski and former teacher and principal Melanie Schrand are this year’s recipients. Koscielski’s career spanned more than 30 years and all levels...
