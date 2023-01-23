Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Crews cleaning up Mulberry Street encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Clean up began on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Mulberry Street Bridge homeless encampment. City crews were picking up garbage and removing some small trees on the property. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. There are still five homeless...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg to begin homeless encampment clean-up after relocating residents
The City of Harrisburg is gearing up for a major clean-up and extermination effort under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city has called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation, and they gave residents a week to leave. Harrisburg to begin homeless encampment clean-up …
WGAL
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
Third party candidate sues Dauphin County for preventing him from gathering signatures
The county said it purchased the parkland in 1980 and that deed has always prohibited political activity there. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) has sued Dauphin County on behalf of two people who were prevented from collecting signatures for a petition in a public park in June.
pahomepage.com
Silver Spring Personal Care opens in Cumberland County
A new personal care home is now open in Cumberland County. Silver Spring Personal Care opens in Cumberland County. A new personal care home is now open in Cumberland County. Early Bird Sports Expo kicks off in Bloomsburg | …. Early Bird Sports Expo kicks off in Bloomsburg | Eyewitness...
abc27.com
Pedestrian death raises questions about Harrisburg’s Vision Zero plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A deadly pedestrian crash on State Street is raising questions about Harrisburg’s Vision Zero plan, a project to end all traffic deaths by 2030. Making State Street safer is the next project on the city’s list, but not everyone agrees on how to do that.
York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies
YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
Harrisburg’s Federal Courthouse had a parking problem. A homeless shelter had a solution
The Bethesda Mission homeless shelter in Harrisburg is expecting a boon with the long-awaited opening of the new federal courthouse this spring. That’s because the one thing that the federal courthouse under construction at Sixth Street doesn’t have is parking, and Bethesda Mission in 1934 purchased a property for $10,000 that now is a parking lot that could bring in an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually to support its mission to help the homeless.
abc27.com
16 home, affordable housing project in Harrisburg is completed
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Tri-County Housing Development Corporation (TCHDC) officially announced earlier today that the Mount Pleasant Homes Revitalization Project is now completed. The revitalization project was created to provide affordable housing for families in need back in 2010. The project was led by the Executive Director of...
Harrisburg still trying to clear out tent city under Mulberry Street bridge
The city is working with nonprofit partners to help the remaining residents find shelter. Shawn has lived in tent communities under the Mulberry Street Bridge for about three years. On Friday, he was putting out the remnants of a fire next to his tent with a shovel and cleaning out his campsite. He was one of several people still living there as a city deadline to leave loomed.
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
texasbreaking.com
$250 Tax Credit Approved for Hundreds of Americans : Check Your Eligibility Today
Residents of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania have something to look forward to when it comes to their taxes. A new $250 tax credit has been approved and is available to hundreds of Americans who meet a certain set of criteria. The credit is a way to thank those who volunteer their...
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania school district sued for barring student from opt-out of social emotional learning class
A central Pennsylvania school district is facing a lawsuit after it repeatedly rejected requests by a student's parents who cited their Christian faith while attempting to opt their child out of a social emotional learning class. The conservative legal organization America First Legal filed the lawsuit in the state court...
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania energy company acquires more customers across three counties
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Employee-owned Rhoads Energy announced earlier today that they acquired customers from HB Home Services, spanning across three new counties – taking over their fuel dispensing services. Rhoads Energy is a Lancaster-based energy company that was founded back in 1917, offering a multitude of energy...
local21news.com
Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members
Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg native Robert Lawson appointed to fill open City Council seat
Robert Lawson is the newest member of Harrisburg City Council, as he was appointed on Tuesday night to fill a vacant seat on the seven-member legislative body. Lawson’s appointment capped a four-hour meeting that started with a large field of 16 hopefuls and involved multiple interviews throughout the night.
townline.org
Emma Elwell enrolls at York College of Pennsylvania
Nearly 750 first-year and transfer students arrived at York College of Pennsylvania, in York, Pennsylvania, for the opening of the Fall 2022 semester. Among them is Emma Elwell, of Whitefield, who plans to study nursing. Responsible journalism is hard work!. It is also expensive!. If you enjoy reading The Town...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
