ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Crews cleaning up Mulberry Street encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Clean up began on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Mulberry Street Bridge homeless encampment. City crews were picking up garbage and removing some small trees on the property. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. There are still five homeless...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Silver Spring Personal Care opens in Cumberland County

A new personal care home is now open in Cumberland County. Silver Spring Personal Care opens in Cumberland County. A new personal care home is now open in Cumberland County. Early Bird Sports Expo kicks off in Bloomsburg | …. Early Bird Sports Expo kicks off in Bloomsburg | Eyewitness...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies

YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg’s Federal Courthouse had a parking problem. A homeless shelter had a solution

The Bethesda Mission homeless shelter in Harrisburg is expecting a boon with the long-awaited opening of the new federal courthouse this spring. That’s because the one thing that the federal courthouse under construction at Sixth Street doesn’t have is parking, and Bethesda Mission in 1934 purchased a property for $10,000 that now is a parking lot that could bring in an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually to support its mission to help the homeless.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

16 home, affordable housing project in Harrisburg is completed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Tri-County Housing Development Corporation (TCHDC) officially announced earlier today that the Mount Pleasant Homes Revitalization Project is now completed. The revitalization project was created to provide affordable housing for families in need back in 2010. The project was led by the Executive Director of...
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Harrisburg still trying to clear out tent city under Mulberry Street bridge

The city is working with nonprofit partners to help the remaining residents find shelter. Shawn has lived in tent communities under the Mulberry Street Bridge for about three years. On Friday, he was putting out the remnants of a fire next to his tent with a shovel and cleaning out his campsite. He was one of several people still living there as a city deadline to leave loomed.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members

Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg native Robert Lawson appointed to fill open City Council seat

Robert Lawson is the newest member of Harrisburg City Council, as he was appointed on Tuesday night to fill a vacant seat on the seven-member legislative body. Lawson’s appointment capped a four-hour meeting that started with a large field of 16 hopefuls and involved multiple interviews throughout the night.
HARRISBURG, PA
townline.org

Emma Elwell enrolls at York College of Pennsylvania

Nearly 750 first-year and transfer students arrived at York College of Pennsylvania, in York, Pennsylvania, for the opening of the Fall 2022 semester. Among them is Emma Elwell, of Whitefield, who plans to study nursing. Responsible journalism is hard work!. It is also expensive!. If you enjoy reading The Town...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy