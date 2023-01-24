ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following Thursday morning crash on SC-41

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Thursday morning crash that happened along SC-41. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said a vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane when it collided with another vehicle traveling northbound. “This is a two-lane roadway. The roadway is one lane of travel in each direction […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police respond to ‘serious’ multi-car crash on SC-41

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a Thursday morning crash along Highway 41. Three vehicles were involved in the crash which happened around 8:00 a.m. along SC-41 near Brick Church Road, according to Charleston PD. The crash prompted the highway to be shut down in both directions for several hours. Police […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 injured following rollover crash in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD)- Two people were injured following a rollover truck crash in Awendaw on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 17 and Sewee Road. Two people were removed from the truck and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, officials said. Traffic is being […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

3 hurt after rollover, ejection crash in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in the Colleton County area. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Monday when a Toyota Avalon headed south on Jones Swamp Road lost control after a curve. “The vehicle entered the ditch, then struck a driveway […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Man faces assault charge after Johns Island shooting

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a shooting on Johns Island. Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, faces a charge of first-degree assault and battery after a confrontation led to the shooting on Thursday, officials say. Deputies say they were...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating overnight shooting in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County investigators are asking for leads in a shooting early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded just after midnight to a home on Meadow Street where one male was wounded. Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots then saw an unidentified group of people running down...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Fire crews respond to early-morning North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Park Circle Wednesday morning. The North Charleston Fire Department responded to the home in the 4900 block of Alpha Street at 3:48 a.m., according to dispatchers. Witnesses reported seeing...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone who took I-26 eastbound to work Tuesday morning had two good reasons if they arrived late at the office. Just as a crash that blocked two left lanes was being cleared near the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a vehicle on fire just two miles from the crash scene that blocked two other lanes.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

