1 dead following Thursday morning crash on SC-41
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Thursday morning crash that happened along SC-41. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said a vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane when it collided with another vehicle traveling northbound. “This is a two-lane roadway. The roadway is one lane of travel in each direction […]
Police respond to ‘serious’ multi-car crash on SC-41
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a Thursday morning crash along Highway 41. Three vehicles were involved in the crash which happened around 8:00 a.m. along SC-41 near Brick Church Road, according to Charleston PD. The crash prompted the highway to be shut down in both directions for several hours. Police […]
2 injured following rollover crash in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD)- Two people were injured following a rollover truck crash in Awendaw on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 17 and Sewee Road. Two people were removed from the truck and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, officials said. Traffic is being […]
3 hurt after rollover, ejection crash in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in the Colleton County area. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Monday when a Toyota Avalon headed south on Jones Swamp Road lost control after a curve. “The vehicle entered the ditch, then struck a driveway […]
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
Alleged shoplifting suspect arrested following chase, multiple crashes in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An alleged shoplifter led authorities in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening before crashing into multiple vehicles in Goose Creek, police say. Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an employee at the Walmart shopping center off St. James Avenue shortly after 5:00 p.m. regarding a […]
Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
Deputies: Man faces assault charge after Johns Island shooting
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a shooting on Johns Island. Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, faces a charge of first-degree assault and battery after a confrontation led to the shooting on Thursday, officials say. Deputies say they were...
Suspect in James Island stabbing arrested, family releases statement
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at a bar in December surrendered to deputies Thursday morning. Travis Derod Shaver, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman...
Deputies investigating overnight shooting in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County investigators are asking for leads in a shooting early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded just after midnight to a home on Meadow Street where one male was wounded. Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots then saw an unidentified group of people running down...
Fire crews respond to early-morning North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Park Circle Wednesday morning. The North Charleston Fire Department responded to the home in the 4900 block of Alpha Street at 3:48 a.m., according to dispatchers. Witnesses reported seeing...
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone who took I-26 eastbound to work Tuesday morning had two good reasons if they arrived late at the office. Just as a crash that blocked two left lanes was being cleared near the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a vehicle on fire just two miles from the crash scene that blocked two other lanes.
Police arrest man accused of trespassing at Mt. Pleasant elementary school
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police arrested a 22-year-old man after responding to an elementary school where an intruder was reported. Telvin Bolger is charged with one count of disturbing schools after the incident at Whitesides Elementary, according to an incident report. Police met with a school staff...
Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes multiple lanes of I-26 at Aviation Ave. exit
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 is affecting traffic on both sides of the interstate. The crash was reported at 8:26 a.m. at the Aviation Avenue exit. The South Carolina Department of Transportation shows two left eastbound lanes are closed because of the...
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
Crash closes 2 right lanes on I-26 WB to Ashley Phosphate Rd
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Two right lanes on I-26 westbound at exit 209 to Ashley Phosphate Rd are closed after a crash Monday afternoon. SCDOT says the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Please be cautious driving in the area.
Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in overnight Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner has identified the man shot to death overnight Wednesday morning. TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Meadow Street, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said. Georgetown County deputies responded to the scene at a home just...
Drunk driver travels on opposite side of Rivers Ave striking a car: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a man that allegedly drove impaired on Rivers Avenue and struck a car on Monday afternoon. NCPD reports that an officer saw Floyed Jaleel Woods, 29, speed by them traveling east on Rivers Avenue. Police say Woods lost control of...
