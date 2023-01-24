ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

WAAY-TV

Huntsville approves contract for 9-acre sports park

Two new sports fields are coming soon to South Huntsville. The city announced Thursday that it had approved a $2.4 million contract for Hays Farm Sports Park. Plans for the park include two regulation-size, multipurpose fields; a restroom pavilion; and 120 lighted parking spaces. The 9-acre park will be located...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

AHFA partners with City of Huntsville to increase Emergency Rental Assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA) and the City of Huntsville are partnering to increase Emergency Rental Assistance in the area. According to a press release from the AHFA, the partnership is working together to offer an additional $4.5 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance for Huntsville residents.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Looking ahead: Growth on horizon for Hartselle, surrounding area

Leaders in the City of Hartselle are looking ahead and planning for future growth as plans for capital improvement projects get underway. Among those planned projects are a new library and fire station, according to Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison, who said properties for both projects are being sought now. “The...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Meridianville family dealing with back-to-back sinkhole issues

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Meridianville family is hoping to spread awareness after their dream house was plagued by sinkholes back to back. Danielle Nightengale and her husband purchased a home from Davidson Homes in the Pike Ridge community of Meridianville in September. Two and a half weeks later, a 16-foot sinkhole appeared in their driveway overnight.
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
WAFF

New patient advisory councils headed to Lincoln, Marshall Medical Centers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Lincoln and Marshall counties will have a voice at their local medical centers soon. Huntsville Hospital system leaders are expanding their Patient Family Advisory Council (PFAC) program. Several north Alabama hospitals already have councils in place. Leaders say it’s an impactful program that allows...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country

The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Dog Euthanized After Long Dispute Over Incident in 2021

The dog who was at the center of a long-debated argument between his owner and the woman he was accused of biting has been put down, according to Guntersville Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste. Dog Euthanized After Long Dispute Over Incident in …. The dog who was at the center of a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City FC announces 2023 preseason schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Football Club announced its inaugural preseason schedule Wednesday morning. The team’s first-ever match will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Feb. 11. Nearly a month later, Huntsville City FC will host the Savannah Clovers in what will be the team’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Sinkholes threaten Madison County family's home

Danielle Nightengale and her family purchased what she called their dream home in the Pike Ridge community of Meridianville in September. Two and a half weeks later, a 16-foot sinkhole began eating away at their driveway. Now, three months have passed, and another sinkhole has appeared under the pathway to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Asphalt plant plans worry Athens residents

ATHENS, Alabama — Plans to build an asphalt plant on Moyers Rd. has some Athens residents like Bill Barber very concerned. "We had just found out about the plant going up about a week ago and which is obviously a surprise to us and literally is in my backyard. My house is about 600 yards away from where the plant will sit once they get it built up."
ATHENS, AL

