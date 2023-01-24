Read full article on original website
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
WAAY-TV
Huntsville approves contract for 9-acre sports park
Two new sports fields are coming soon to South Huntsville. The city announced Thursday that it had approved a $2.4 million contract for Hays Farm Sports Park. Plans for the park include two regulation-size, multipurpose fields; a restroom pavilion; and 120 lighted parking spaces. The 9-acre park will be located...
Jeep dealership in Decatur, new school building in Madison among projects issued permits
A new Jeep dealership in Decatur, a private school building in Madison, apartments and home construction in Huntsville were among projects issued permits in the area last week. New buildings for the car dealership Champion of Decatur and Primrose School of West Madison were the most expensive projects. They were...
WAFF
North Huntsville seeing growth as investors look to revive once forgotten area
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders are calling it the renaissance of north Huntsville. “We are seeing home-grown investors that are buying homes and revitalizing their own areas as well.”. Chris Hulser, President of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, says this trend began over a year ago. Old homes...
Huntsville, Decatur, Guntersville sharpen vision for Tennessee River banks
More access. More recreational opportunities. Both are key dreams - and plans - of Alabama cities along the Tennessee River, and the Tennessee Valley Authority is helping those cities get there. A new discussion about the river is under way in the “Tennessee RiverLine” project, a TVA effort to create...
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
WAFF
AHFA partners with City of Huntsville to increase Emergency Rental Assistance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA) and the City of Huntsville are partnering to increase Emergency Rental Assistance in the area. According to a press release from the AHFA, the partnership is working together to offer an additional $4.5 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance for Huntsville residents.
Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia leaving Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District
Two major cities and an electric utility are parting ways with the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District.
WAFF
City leaders committed to affordable housing as pricey community comes to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Madison County, those with big bucks will be moving into a new sprawling development in south Huntsville, with plans to include million-dollar homes near Grissom High School. City leaders, local Realtors and developers all explained what this means for the city, and how it came...
AHFA, City of Huntsville offer $4.5M in emergency rental assistance for residents
The City of Huntsville is partnering with the Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA) to offer $4.5 million in emergency rental assistance (ERA) to the Rocket City's residents.
Hartselle Enquirer
Looking ahead: Growth on horizon for Hartselle, surrounding area
Leaders in the City of Hartselle are looking ahead and planning for future growth as plans for capital improvement projects get underway. Among those planned projects are a new library and fire station, according to Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison, who said properties for both projects are being sought now. “The...
WAFF
Meridianville family dealing with back-to-back sinkhole issues
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Meridianville family is hoping to spread awareness after their dream house was plagued by sinkholes back to back. Danielle Nightengale and her husband purchased a home from Davidson Homes in the Pike Ridge community of Meridianville in September. Two and a half weeks later, a 16-foot sinkhole appeared in their driveway overnight.
WAFF
New patient advisory councils headed to Lincoln, Marshall Medical Centers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Lincoln and Marshall counties will have a voice at their local medical centers soon. Huntsville Hospital system leaders are expanding their Patient Family Advisory Council (PFAC) program. Several north Alabama hospitals already have councils in place. Leaders say it’s an impactful program that allows...
Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country
The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
WHNT-TV
Dog Euthanized After Long Dispute Over Incident in 2021
The dog who was at the center of a long-debated argument between his owner and the woman he was accused of biting has been put down, according to Guntersville Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste. Dog Euthanized After Long Dispute Over Incident in …. The dog who was at the center of a...
WAFF
Huntsville City FC announces 2023 preseason schedule
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Football Club announced its inaugural preseason schedule Wednesday morning. The team’s first-ever match will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Feb. 11. Nearly a month later, Huntsville City FC will host the Savannah Clovers in what will be the team’s...
WHNT-TV
Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service Could Face $5,000 Fine Over Response Times | Jan. 24, 2023, 5 a.m.
The Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service (EMS) is facing a possible fine for failing to meet the city’s requirements for response time. Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service Could Face $5,000 …. The Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service (EMS) is facing a possible fine for failing to meet the city’s requirements for response...
WAFF
Mayor of Athens supports concerned residents regarding new asphalt plant
No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. What story received the most views over the last 24 hours? Find out here.
WAAY-TV
Sinkholes threaten Madison County family's home
Danielle Nightengale and her family purchased what she called their dream home in the Pike Ridge community of Meridianville in September. Two and a half weeks later, a 16-foot sinkhole began eating away at their driveway. Now, three months have passed, and another sinkhole has appeared under the pathway to...
WHNT-TV
"Jesus Revolution" Takes a Look Back at a Movement That Swept a Nation | Jan. 26, 2023, 9:00 a.m.
"Jesus Revolution" -- starring "Frasier's" Kelsey Grammar and Jonathan Roumie of "The Chosen" -- is a movie based on the "Jesus Movement," which swept the nation in the late 1960s and 70s. The film is a historical look back at how it impacted California. “Jesus Revolution” Takes a Look Back...
Asphalt plant plans worry Athens residents
ATHENS, Alabama — Plans to build an asphalt plant on Moyers Rd. has some Athens residents like Bill Barber very concerned. "We had just found out about the plant going up about a week ago and which is obviously a surprise to us and literally is in my backyard. My house is about 600 yards away from where the plant will sit once they get it built up."
