Detroit News
‘Sovereign citizen’ who sent state bogus checks for $1M sentenced
A man who claims he is a sovereign citizen has been sentenced in connection with sending bogus $1 million checks to the state to pay his taxes, the Michigan Attorney General announced Thursday. Damon Montgomery was sentenced Wednesday in Ingham County Circuit Court to 337 days jail with 337 days...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Local governments in Michigan can’t keep extra cash from tax foreclosures, but state has other ways to claim money
County governments routinely seize the real estate of people who do not pay their property taxes. State law used to let them sell the property and keep all the proceeds, even if the tax debt was small. But the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that this was an unconstitutional taking of private property.
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
Detroit News
Judge OKs $20M deal over jobless aid determinations
Detroit – A judge has approved a $20 million class-action settlement covering thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud by Michigan when seeking unemployment benefits. Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro signed off on the deal last week, saying it was superior to other ways to compensate...
Court OKs $20M settlement in unemployment false fraud suit. What claimants need to do next
A $20 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by unemployment insurance claimants who were wrongly accused of fraud and then had money and other assets seized has been approved by the Michigan Court of Claims. Claimants are eligible for compensation if they received an initial determination or redetermination of...
michiganradio.org
State Court of Appeals: "Adopt and amend" tactic is constitutional
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled the state Legislature acted legally when it watered down laws that raised the state’s minimum wage and promised workers paid sick leave. The court case stems from a 2018 voter-led referendum that sought to raise the minimum wage, and provide paid sick...
WWMTCw
Former guardian charged for allegedly embezzling from father, says AG
LANSING, Mich. - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that she is charging 40-year-old Tanya Patterson with one count of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. This is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The investigation conducted by the Department...
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
Michigan lawmaker's bill aims to change complicated rule that can 'force' jurisdictions to raise speed limits
Changes could be coming to the way local jurisdictions set speed limits in Michigan, as a bill makes its way through the state’s House of Representatives.
WWMT
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
wbrn.com
Whitmer calls for lawmakers to pass cuts in retirement taxes, increases in earned income tax credit during speech
"The state of our state is strong, and ready to go." Those words from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last night, as she delivered her fifth State of the State address inside the state Capitol. The Governor outlined an agenda during a joint session of the house and senate. Whitmer first...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan man pleads no contest for spending stolen taxpayer money
(The Center Square) – A Michigan man pleaded no contest to two counts of receiving stolen property in the amount of $1,000 to $20,000 last week. Stephen Decker, 34, of Wyandotte, was charged in connection with the theft of monies from the Michigan Department of Treasury unclaimed property division and the U.S. Veterans Administration.
Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees
Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
Detroit News
Mich. man in prison pleads to hacking cell phone data, emptying bank accounts
A Michigan man in prison for unemployment fraud pleaded guilty in connection with using cell phone account information to empty bank accounts, the state Attorney General's office announced Wednesday. Johnny Richardson entered his plea Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court in front of Judge Paul Cusick, records show. He was...
Detroit News
Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness
Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
WILX-TV
Michigan Senate moves 2 Whitmer priorities forward
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate is moving forward with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda aimed at getting more money in people’s pockets. Thursday, it approved an expansion to the Working Family Tax Credit, but some senators think this could be opening the state up for fraud. This...
wlen.com
Michigan AG Nessel Reissues Consumer Alert on Recent T-Mobile Breach
Lansing, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert that provides information on responding to a data breach after T-Mobile confirmed the company suffered a breach that affects approximately 37 million U.S. customers. T-Mobile said that the breach happened between November 25th, 2022 and January...
michiganradio.org
State to add hundreds to special Medicaid program for treating opioid use disorders
Michigan plans to add hundreds of Medicaid patients this year to a special treatment program for opioid use disorders. The state health department says the Opioid Health Home program focuses on the whole patient, meaning in addition to treating the patient's diagnosis, it also includes help overcoming barriers to treatment, such as housing, transportation, and mental health issues.
fox2detroit.com
Pro poker player sentenced to probation for running illegal Michigan gambling operation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pro poker player received a year of probation for his role in running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., pleaded guilty to one count of felony gambling operations violations last month stemming from an investigation into 906 Poker Social in Marquette.
michiganradio.org
Whitmer: Pension tax rollback and EITC should be 2023’s first laws
Governor Gretchen Whitmer would like the first two public acts of her second term to be lifting the income tax on pensions and expanding the earned income tax credit. That’s as the state Legislature controlled by new Democratic majorities has started sending bills to her desk. The Legislature approved...
