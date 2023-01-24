ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

‘Sovereign citizen’ who sent state bogus checks for $1M sentenced

A man who claims he is a sovereign citizen has been sentenced in connection with sending bogus $1 million checks to the state to pay his taxes, the Michigan Attorney General announced Thursday. Damon Montgomery was sentenced Wednesday in Ingham County Circuit Court to 337 days jail with 337 days...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Judge OKs $20M deal over jobless aid determinations

Detroit – A judge has approved a $20 million class-action settlement covering thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud by Michigan when seeking unemployment benefits. Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro signed off on the deal last week, saying it was superior to other ways to compensate...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

State Court of Appeals: "Adopt and amend" tactic is constitutional

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled the state Legislature acted legally when it watered down laws that raised the state’s minimum wage and promised workers paid sick leave. The court case stems from a 2018 voter-led referendum that sought to raise the minimum wage, and provide paid sick...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Former guardian charged for allegedly embezzling from father, says AG

LANSING, Mich. - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that she is charging 40-year-old Tanya Patterson with one count of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. This is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The investigation conducted by the Department...
SAINT LOUIS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan man pleads no contest for spending stolen taxpayer money

(The Center Square) – A Michigan man pleaded no contest to two counts of receiving stolen property in the amount of $1,000 to $20,000 last week. Stephen Decker, 34, of Wyandotte, was charged in connection with the theft of monies from the Michigan Department of Treasury unclaimed property division and the U.S. Veterans Administration.
WYANDOTTE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees

Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness

Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
WILX-TV

Michigan Senate moves 2 Whitmer priorities forward

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate is moving forward with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda aimed at getting more money in people’s pockets. Thursday, it approved an expansion to the Working Family Tax Credit, but some senators think this could be opening the state up for fraud. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

Michigan AG Nessel Reissues Consumer Alert on Recent T-Mobile Breach

Lansing, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert that provides information on responding to a data breach after T-Mobile confirmed the company suffered a breach that affects approximately 37 million U.S. customers. T-Mobile said that the breach happened between November 25th, 2022 and January...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

State to add hundreds to special Medicaid program for treating opioid use disorders

Michigan plans to add hundreds of Medicaid patients this year to a special treatment program for opioid use disorders. The state health department says the Opioid Health Home program focuses on the whole patient, meaning in addition to treating the patient's diagnosis, it also includes help overcoming barriers to treatment, such as housing, transportation, and mental health issues.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Whitmer: Pension tax rollback and EITC should be 2023’s first laws

Governor Gretchen Whitmer would like the first two public acts of her second term to be lifting the income tax on pensions and expanding the earned income tax credit. That’s as the state Legislature controlled by new Democratic majorities has started sending bills to her desk. The Legislature approved...
MICHIGAN STATE

