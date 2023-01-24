Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her fifth State of the State address on Wednesday evening, this time before a Democratic legislative majority for the first time during her career as governor of Michigan. During her speech, Gov. Whitmer called for bipartisanship while still urging her fellow party members to use their voting power to advance Democratic agenda items. Though Michigan Democrats only have a slight upper hand with a two-seat advantage in both the House and Senate, Whitmer is seeking her party’s support on several hot-button proposals this year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO