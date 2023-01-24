Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
Whitmer: Pension tax rollback and EITC should be 2023’s first laws
Governor Gretchen Whitmer would like the first two public acts of her second term to be lifting the income tax on pensions and expanding the earned income tax credit. That’s as the state Legislature controlled by new Democratic majorities has started sending bills to her desk. The Legislature approved...
michiganradio.org
Whitmer focuses on economic, civil rights, safety issues during State of the State
Governor Gretchen Whitmer used her fifth State of the State address to promote economic, education, and civil rights issues Wednesday night. The speech kept a celebratory nature as it was the first in-person gathering for the speech since 2020. It was also the first time Democrats controlled the governor’s office and both chambers of the Legislature in 40 years.
michiganradio.org
State Court of Appeals: "Adopt and amend" tactic is constitutional
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled the state Legislature acted legally when it watered down laws that raised the state’s minimum wage and promised workers paid sick leave. The court case stems from a 2018 voter-led referendum that sought to raise the minimum wage, and provide paid sick...
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: Gov. Whitmer's State of the State Address
Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her fifth State of the State address on Wednesday evening, this time before a Democratic legislative majority for the first time during her career as governor of Michigan. During her speech, Gov. Whitmer called for bipartisanship while still urging her fellow party members to use their voting power to advance Democratic agenda items. Though Michigan Democrats only have a slight upper hand with a two-seat advantage in both the House and Senate, Whitmer is seeking her party’s support on several hot-button proposals this year.
michiganradio.org
Whitmer pitches plans ahead of State of the State speech
Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivers her fifth State of the State address Wednesday night. But she’s already on the road to drum up support for her plans for 2023 with stops Tuesday in Lansing and Brighton. Her plans include officially repealing Michigan’s dormant abortion ban even though it’s abrogated by...
michiganradio.org
Watch Live: Michigan's 2023 State of the State
The State of the State address returns to the Michigan Capitol as COVID moves from pandemic to endemic and Governor Gretchen Whitmer lays out plans for her second term. The governor’s expected to touch on the economy, abortion and LGBTQ rights, and infrastructure. Join Michigan Radio on-air or online Wednesday, January 25 at 7 p.m. for the address, GOP response, and analysis.
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Today, a recap of Governor Whitmer's State of the State address. Then, we spoke with Myron Elkins, a southwest Michigan singer whose debut Americana album "Factories, Farms, and Amphetamines" is an ode to the Midwest, with all its grit and authenticity. Plus, we talked about the streaming service Tubi, its Black cinema section, and how Detroit is emerging as a creative hub for independent Black filmmakers.
michiganradio.org
State to add hundreds to special Medicaid program for treating opioid use disorders
Michigan plans to add hundreds of Medicaid patients this year to a special treatment program for opioid use disorders. The state health department says the Opioid Health Home program focuses on the whole patient, meaning in addition to treating the patient's diagnosis, it also includes help overcoming barriers to treatment, such as housing, transportation, and mental health issues.
michiganradio.org
Up to 1,000 Metro Detroit nursing home workers could go on strike
Around 1,000 workers at a dozen Metro Detroit nursing homes could go out on strike soon. Nothing has been decided yet. But unionized workers represented by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) at the facilities say contract talks have stalled, and they feel they may have no choice but to strike.
michiganradio.org
Park service moving forward with new plans for Isle Royale
Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior could see some changes in the years ahead under a new plan from the National Park Service. Most of Isle Royale’s more than 130,000 acres is designated as wilderness, but the new plan focuses the few places on the island that are not.
Comments / 0