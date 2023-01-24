The Pittsburgh Steelers have eight Super Bowl appearances, six Lombardi Trophies and they have played in 16 AFC Championship Games. It is the most appearances by any team in the AFC, and they have an overall record of 8-8. Pittsburgh has hosted the AFC Championship 11 times, which is also the most in AFC history. They are 6-5 at home and 2-3 on the road in those games. The current 12-year absence from hosting the AFC Championship game is the longest drought in the Super Bowl era for Pittsburgh.

