Memphis, TN

Two Memphis Fire employees relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death, internal investigation ongoing

By Stephanie Douglas, Bria Bolden
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago
KSN News

Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5 former officers in custody in connection to death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols are in custody at 201 Poplar. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. Just one has charges listed: Justin Smith is charged with two counts of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Past excessive force complaints involving Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have been digging into use of excessive force by officers for the past several years to help find solutions. It’s an issue that has come to the forefront again recently following the death of Tyre Nichols after a Memphis Police traffic stop turned violent. The latest data we found shows […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Community reacts to murder charges of former officers involved in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local politicians, attorneys, community leaders and more are reacting to five officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault-act in concert and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tyre Nichols: 5 ex-MPD officers charged with second-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were taken into custody at 201 Poplar on Thursday morning. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with: official misconduct thru unauthorized...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 MFD personnel relieved from duty after Tyre Nichols’ death, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two personnel with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) were relieved from their duties in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, the department said Monday. The unnamed personnel were “involved in the initial patient care” of Nichols, who died Jan. 10, three days after “confrontations” with Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers, officials said.
MEMPHIS, TN

