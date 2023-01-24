Two Memphis Fire employees relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death, internal investigation ongoing

Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Former sheriff captain calls for an end to Memphis Police SCORPION Squads
Bernie Cobb served in the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. Now, he's calling for an end to the SCORPION Squads and similar units.
Authorities prepare for possible protests ahead of Nichols arrest video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Measures are being taken ahead of any potential protests after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with Tyre Nichols’ death. The city of Memphis is on edge one day before footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released. While some are in fear, others have been waiting in […]
Video of Tyre Nichols interaction to be released Friday after officers charged
A video showing the police interaction that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis will become public Friday sometime after 6 p.m.
Fight isn’t over after officers in Tyre Nichols’ arrest charged with murder, city leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Relieved and pleased.”. That was how community leaders described their reaction after learning about the charges against the five former Memphis Police officers. Memphis NAACP chapter president Van Turner told FOX13 that he believes the charges were appropriate for the former officers. Turner said that...
Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
actionnews5.com
5 former officers in custody in connection to death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols are in custody at 201 Poplar. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. Just one has charges listed: Justin Smith is charged with two counts of...
actionnews5.com
District Attorney to hold 2 p.m. press conference with update on Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation. Mulroy will be joined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other members of the DA’s office. Tyre Nichols, 29, died on...
actionnews5.com
Recently fired MPD officer accused of violence while working with Shelby County in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many questions still remain about the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers who were fired following the results of the internal investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. There were also two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of...
Past excessive force complaints involving Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have been digging into use of excessive force by officers for the past several years to help find solutions. It’s an issue that has come to the forefront again recently following the death of Tyre Nichols after a Memphis Police traffic stop turned violent. The latest data we found shows […]
actionnews5.com
Community reacts to murder charges of former officers involved in Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local politicians, attorneys, community leaders and more are reacting to five officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault-act in concert and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
From Elton Hayes to Tyre Nichols: Examining the history of police brutality and reform within MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis attorney and civil rights leader Walter Bailey can’t help but notice the similarities between the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and the 1971 death of 17-year-old Elton Hayes. “(In both cases) you’ve got pursuit by law enforcement officers against alleged traffic violators and the...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols: 5 ex-MPD officers charged with second-degree murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were taken into custody at 201 Poplar on Thursday morning. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with: official misconduct thru unauthorized...
5 Memphis police officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death
Tyre Nichols was beaten by the officers during a traffic stop and sent to the hospital in critical condition on January 7. He died three days later.
Breaking down how the Memphis Police officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death broke department policy
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Five Memphis Police officers have been fired after the deadly confrontation with Tyre Nichols with violations including excessive force, failure to intervene and render aid. So what does this look like for a courtroom case – from an expert witness standpoint?. A retired Horn Lake...
Lawsuit claimed officer in Tyre Nichols case beat inmate unconscious in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the former Memphis police officers fired after the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols faced a previous lawsuit from an inmate who claimed he was beaten unconscious. The case goes back to 2016 when the inmate filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Demetrius Haley, who at that time […]
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
FOX13 Investigates: Shelby Co. law enforcement not using key tool in solving interstate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are one of Memphis’ ugliest and most visible crime problems, and FOX13 Investigates has been digging into the issue for more than a year. However, a key tool that works in other cities is not being used here. Sharon Ward hopes and prays...
2 MFD personnel relieved from duty after Tyre Nichols’ death, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two personnel with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) were relieved from their duties in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, the department said Monday. The unnamed personnel were “involved in the initial patient care” of Nichols, who died Jan. 10, three days after “confrontations” with Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers, officials said.
