ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Students flood Utah Capitol to push for school voucher bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Capitol was flooded with a sea of green shirts Tuesday morning as students from across the state showed up to push for a bill that would establish a school voucher program and give teachers a pay raise. "School choice now!" the...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Bar and restaurant owners worried about new liquor bill before Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A proposed bill filed by a Utah representative is raising concern on the part of owners and operators of establishments that serve alcohol. “The state is trying to put all the accountability on the bars and restaurants,” said Randy Oveson, a local bar owner. “I don’t think it’s fair, feasible or American.”
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Many Utah families miss out on Earned Income Tax Credit

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many families in Utah who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) miss out on up to $7,000 in benefits. It happens more often in Utah than in other parts of the country, according to Ann House, director of the Financial Wellness Center at the University of Utah.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

More mixed rain, snow headed to Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A couple weak disturbances will clip northern and central Utah Friday and early Saturday. Snow looks most likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to 2News meteorologists Lindsay Storrs. Accumulations look light with this system. The valleys will pick up a dusting to 1"...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy