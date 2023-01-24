Read full article on original website
KUTV
Utah Senate votes to approve school voucher bill; legislation bound for governor's desk
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Senate voted 20 to 8 Thursday to give final approval to House Bill 215, and the measure will now head to Gov. Spencer Cox's desk. A spokesperson for Cox told KUTV 2News reporter Daniel Woodruff the governor is reviewing the bill language, but he is not planning to veto it.
