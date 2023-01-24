Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Mike Trout posts 184-mph ball speed in jeans and Jordans, might be the best athlete on the planet right now
We’ve been blessed to witness countless Mike Trout tanks over the years. The Angels’ third-baseman—widely regarded as the best pure baseball player of his generation—has mashed 350 home runs in his big-league career, not to mention the various tomahawk missiles he’s launched from Topgolfs all across Southern California.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
White Sox release statement on Mike Clevinger
Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations for two incidents during his tenure with the San Diego Padres, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a...
WXIA 11 Alive
Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Former CLE pitcher Mike Clevinger under MLB investigation: Report
A former Cleveland pitcher is reportedly the subject of a Major League Baseball investigation.
Former Red Sox Manager Terry Francona Has Scooter Stolen
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona had his scooter stolen over the weekend. The Boston Red Sox World Series champion had parked his beloved item outside of his residence, and he was well known to drive his scooter from downtown Cleveland to Progressive Field on game days. A team spokesperson said...
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent
The New York Yankees have had an explosive offseason of work to say the least, as they have managed to re-sign star outfielder Aaron Judge while also landing one of the top starting pitchers on the market in Carlos Rodon. But that’s not to say all the holes on their team are filled, and it […] The post RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts
Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
Angels News: Jared Walsh Has to 'Pinch' Himself Playing With Greatness of Ohtani and Trout
Angels All-Star Jared Walsh talked to MLB Network about the dreamlike feeling of getting to play with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout every day.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
Shohei Ohtani’s chances of staying with Angels slapped with harsh reality from rival executive
The clock is ticking for the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei Ohtani is about to be a free agent and the franchise has to figure out how to keep him. Although the Angels were able to agree to a monster one-year deal to avoid arbitration with their two-way phenom, he could leave the team as early […] The post Shohei Ohtani’s chances of staying with Angels slapped with harsh reality from rival executive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Reportedly Have 'Checked In' On Ex-Rays All-Star Left-Handed Hurler
Will the Red Sox add another left-handed reliever?
MLB news: Shohei Ohtani is the early season favorite to win 2023 AL MVP
It’s almost February, and we are gearing up for the start of the MLB season and look at the odds for AL MVP in this upcoming season. Shohei Ohtani leads the early-season voting for the American League MVP early in the season. Ultimately, he had another great season as he finished with a batting average […] The post MLB news: Shohei Ohtani is the early season favorite to win 2023 AL MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels News: Three Halos Among Top 100 Prospects in MLB
The Angels have some young guys to be excited about.
Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence
Arte Moreno on Monday announced the surprising news that he is not going to sell the Los Angeles Angels. Angels fans who have grown sick of the 76-year-old’s leadership of the team were not happy about the news. The news could also have one significant consequence. SNY’s Andy Martino wrote a column on Wednesday about... The post Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
ClutchPoints
