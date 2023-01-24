ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable

It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox release statement on Mike Clevinger

Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations for two incidents during his tenure with the San Diego Padres, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a...
CHICAGO, IL
WXIA 11 Alive

Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Former Red Sox Manager Terry Francona Has Scooter Stolen

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona had his scooter stolen over the weekend. The Boston Red Sox World Series champion had parked his beloved item outside of his residence, and he was well known to drive his scooter from downtown Cleveland to Progressive Field on game days. A team spokesperson said...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Major Trade Made In MLB

Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent

The New York Yankees have had an explosive offseason of work to say the least, as they have managed to re-sign star outfielder Aaron Judge while also landing one of the top starting pitchers on the market in Carlos Rodon. But that’s not to say all the holes on their team are filled, and it […] The post RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts

Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Shohei Ohtani’s chances of staying with Angels slapped with harsh reality from rival executive

The clock is ticking for the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei Ohtani is about to be a free agent and the franchise has to figure out how to keep him. Although the Angels were able to agree to a monster one-year deal to avoid arbitration with their two-way phenom, he could leave the team as early […] The post Shohei Ohtani’s chances of staying with Angels slapped with harsh reality from rival executive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

MLB news: Shohei Ohtani is the early season favorite to win 2023 AL MVP

It’s almost February, and we are gearing up for the start of the MLB season and look at the odds for AL MVP in this upcoming season. Shohei Ohtani leads the early-season voting for the American League MVP early in the season. Ultimately, he had another great season as he finished with a batting average […] The post MLB news: Shohei Ohtani is the early season favorite to win 2023 AL MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence

Arte Moreno on Monday announced the surprising news that he is not going to sell the Los Angeles Angels. Angels fans who have grown sick of the 76-year-old’s leadership of the team were not happy about the news. The news could also have one significant consequence. SNY’s Andy Martino wrote a column on Wednesday about... The post Arte Moreno not selling Angels could have 1 significant consequence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation

White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
CHICAGO, IL
