Read full article on original website
Related
asu.edu
Online psychology grad on leaving her corporate life to achieve her lifelong dream
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Kristine Anderson has worn many hats throughout her life — mother, wife, sister, caretaker, project manager and student, to name a few. Last month, she wore a new kind of hat at Arizona State University’s New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences fall 2022 convocation ceremony: a graduation cap.
asu.edu
ASU Foundation names 2023 senior fellow to increase diversity, inclusion in philanthropy
Kenja Hassan has been named the 2023 senior fellow of the Arizona State University Foundation for A New American University, a role created to increase diversity and inclusion opportunities in philanthropy while also expanding university leadership and faculty involvement. “Following the inauguration of the position, and the success that came...
asu.edu
First-gen biology grad finds community at West campus
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. First-generation graduate Melissa Zarate-Garcia always felt drawn to Arizona State University’s West campus. “I live about 10 minutes away from the West campus, so it's in the neighborhood. It felt kind of...
asu.edu
Deputy secretary of education gets firsthand look at ASU initiative
Team-teaching model at center of Next Education Workforce. Cindy Marten smiled as she looked at the Mesa Westwood High students sitting around her at a table in the school library. Marten, the U.S. deputy secretary of education, was at Westwood on Wednesday morning to learn about the Next Education Workforce...
asu.edu
Love for writing shows in ways ASU professor mentors students
Jenny Irish's newest book of prose poems, 'Lupine,' comes out in March. Austin Davis can recall the first time he met Jenny Irish. It was Davis’ freshman year at Arizona State University, and he was submitting a portfolio to try to get into the creative writing concentration in the Department of English.
asu.edu
Labriola Center receives $1M from Mellon Foundation for 'Firekeepers' initiative
ASU center to use new funding to build archives partnerships with tribal nations in Arizona. Several years ago, when Alexander Soto (Tohono O’odham), director of the Labriola National American Indian Data Center at the ASU Library, facilitated community-driven archives workshops, the need to create a new model that allows tribal nations to actively engage in creating their archives became apparent.
asu.edu
Partnership between ASU, YouTube, Crash Course expands to offer courses for college credit
In its continued effort to make college more accessible through innovative methods, Arizona State University is partnering with YouTube and Crash Course to offer college courses on YouTube. The first four courses, which will launch on March 7, create a flexible new pathway to higher education that provides up to...
asu.edu
Preparing for the next generation of nuclear energy
Professor Pedro Peralta showcases laboratory equipment funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Nuclear Energy University Program used in his research exploring nuclear fuel deformation. Photographer: Erika Gronek/ASU. Bright and early on an unusually tepid Tempe morning — before the crowds of students fill the hallways — a quiet...
asu.edu
He will rise again: 'Jesus Christ Superstar' revival coming to ASU Gammage
Two cast members share their experience and await coming home to Arizona. "Jesus Christ Superstar" is a show where two worlds collide as it brings the musical stylings of a rock concert — true to the original 1971 album of the same name — to the Broadway stage, complete with powerful vocals and fierce choreography. From Jan. 31 through Feb. 5, "Jesus Christ Superstar" will rock the stage at Arizona State University Gammage.
Comments / 0