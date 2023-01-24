Two cast members share their experience and await coming home to Arizona. "Jesus Christ Superstar" is a show where two worlds collide as it brings the musical stylings of a rock concert — true to the original 1971 album of the same name — to the Broadway stage, complete with powerful vocals and fierce choreography. From Jan. 31 through Feb. 5, "Jesus Christ Superstar" will rock the stage at Arizona State University Gammage.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO