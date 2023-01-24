Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Another cool night around Phoenix with freezing temperatures in the morning
The winds are being driven by a dry weather disturbance moving through today. A sunny but windy day is ahead for Arizona. For the Valley, chilly morning temperatures in the 30s will warm to the low 60s this afternoon. Cold temperatures and windy Thursday expected for the Phoenix area. Updated:...
AZFamily
A slight warmup into the weekend with another storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s another chilly start to the day with Valley temperatures in the 30s this morning. Look for sunshine and lighter winds this afternoon, with a high of about 62 degrees in the Phoenix metro. We’ll be below average with our weekend temperatures, but slowly warming...
AZFamily
Truck dumps load of gravel on I-17 in north Phoenix, causing delays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 17 in north Phoenix returned to normal on Thursday afternoon, hours after a crash caused a dump truck to spill gravel on the freeway. According to the Department of Public Safety, it appears a semi-truck driver heading south may have hit a red pickup truck near Deer Valley Road around 11:30 a.m. The semi-truck rolled and spilled a large amount of gravel, forcing the closure of all but one lane. There weren’t any serious injuries, but it created a huge backup for drivers trying to get into the Valley. DPS said there was a second crash involving four vehicles in the backup, but no one was seriously hurt.
AZFamily
Surprise Squad gives away free gas to frigid commuters at Mesa Fry’s Fuel Center
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a cold January morning when Gibby Parra and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad showed up at a Fry’s Fuel Center in Mesa but things heated up quickly when Gibby announced the Surprise Squad was paying for everyone’s gas. Earlier in the day, prices had shot up by 20 cents, so drivers were thrilled to hear the news.
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Here’s how to prevent your Valley home from pipe damage amid freezing temps
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While pipe damage from freezes is rare for Valley homes, they do happen, especially with outdoor irrigation. According to the Aussie Plumber, the recommendation is to cover your outdoor pipes, including the hose spigot attached to your home’s side, should the forecasted temperature call for a freeze. You’ll also consider dripping water from your faucets overnight.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures rebounding into the weekend
PHOENIX — After a very breezy day across Arizona, winds are dying down overnight. As skies stay clear, temperatures will plummet. Overnight lows should stay above the freezing point in most Valley cities, but it will still be cold as temperatures drop into the mid 30s by sunrise. Daytime...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day for another Freeze Warning in Phoenix; windy night ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -First Alert: It’s another cold morning across Arizona, with a Freeze Warning in effect until 9am. Valley temperatures are in the 30s this morning under clear skies with light winds. Later today, look for sunshine and temperatures to climb to the low 60s. Up next, a...
ABC 15 News
Fire officials sound alarm on dangers of lithium batteries after overnight fires
GLENDALE, AZ — After two fires at the same Valley home in one night, fire officials are sounding the alarm about the dangers of lithium batteries, which are common in many households. Glendale Fire Department says a family experienced the fires late Tuesday night while charging three e-bike batteries...
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
AZFamily
Blustery day ahead in Phoenix; plan on sunny skies for the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A sunny but windy day is ahead for Arizona. For the Valley, chilly morning temperatures in the 30s will warm to the low 60s this afternoon under clear skies. Look for northerly and northeasterly winds of between 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to 35 miles per hour.
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: EPCOR waiting for water plan approval as residents run out of water
Residents in a rural part of northern Maricopa County have been dealing with a water crisis, after the City of Scottsdale decided to no longer allow the city's water to be hauled to residents in the Rio Verde Foothills area. As a utility company waits for approval on their plan to provide residents there with water, people in the area are running out of water, as well as options. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
AZFamily
Lithium battery explosion in electric bike to blame for house fire in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters responding to a home explosion this week in Glendale say lithium batteries are to blame. Lithium batteries are in many of the devices we use, from cars to cell phones to toys. “I was hearing pops and explosions. I live like three houses down so I heard it. I was going to the gym and next thing I know there’s a burst of flames. Black smoke is going into the air,” said neighbor Marcus Kidd.
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
AZFamily
Sections of I-10, I-17, US 60 among major freeway closures around metro Phoenix this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Plan ahead if your upcoming weekend travel involves major freeways around Phoenix. Interstate 10 will close in both directions in the East Valley for construction this weekend, stretching from U.S. 60 to Loop 202. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving early if you plan to drive in that area or are taking that route to Tucson. Construction is part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, as crews will remove temporary structures and build the new Guadalupe Road bridge barrier.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday brings freeze warning, drop in temperatures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold start to our morning with a low of 38 degrees; so far we have had a high of just 49 degrees. If we stay at 49 degrees this afternoon, this would be the first time in 4 years that we have stayed under 50 degrees for a high temperature. This cold air is from a deep low-pressure system that is moving across Arizona today, bringing some strong winds across southwest Arizona and southeast California.
AZFamily
Advocates push for justice for kids in state system after 2 teens found dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley advocates and families are demanding change after two teen girls were found dead this week after running away from a state group home in Mesa. “About four years ago we had to place our youngest in out-of-home care,” said Alisa Zoccoli, a mother of six boys.
fox10phoenix.com
Tiger cub found: Phoenix area experts shocked exotic pets were found in home
According to Phoenix Police officials, a tiger cub, along with baby snapping turtles and a baby American alligator, were found at a home in the Valley, and a man identified as 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested in connection with the discovery. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
AZFamily
‘She made the best out of her situation’: Friends remembering teen found dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Life for 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers (Kam) wasn’t easy. Friends said she had to deal with a lot of adversity and lived much of her life in state care. Regardless, her they said she made the best out of her situation. Keith Plummer attended a...
AZFamily
Lithium batteries explode, spark fire at Glendale home
Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Some victims said he took their money and claimed he was organizing a golf tournament to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project at a Scottsdale golf club. Study says hearing aids help against dementia, cognitive decline. Updated: 5...
Comments / 0