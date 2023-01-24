SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City of San Luis Obispo's Community Development Department is seeking public comment on potential changes to its zoning regulations through an online survey.

The online survey is available here and ends Feb. 13.

A proposed Downtown Flexible Density Program attempts to offer housing developers more flexibility from standard density limitations without increasing the scale or height of structures in downtown SLO.

Housing constructed via the program would not need to include a specified percentage of low-income housing that is currently required under the city's Inclusionary Housing Ordinance and would also reduce parking requirements to one space for every two units and one guest space for every ten among other recommendations.

Community members can provide comments directly to city staff during public comment at the following meetings:

Tentative Planning Commission Hearing – February 22, 2023

Tentative Council Hearing – March 21, 2023

For more information, you can visit the Downtown Felxible Density Program website or contact the city's Housing Coordinator Kyle Bell at kbell@slocity.org or by phone at 805-781-7524 .

The post San Luis Obispo seeks public input over preposed zoning changes for the city’s downtown area appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .