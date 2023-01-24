ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo seeks public input over preposed zoning changes for the city’s downtown area

By Andrew Gillies
 3 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City of San Luis Obispo's Community Development Department is seeking public comment on potential changes to its zoning regulations through an online survey.

The online survey is available here and ends Feb. 13.

A proposed Downtown Flexible Density Program attempts to offer housing developers more flexibility from standard density limitations without increasing the scale or height of structures in downtown SLO.

Housing constructed via the program would not need to include a specified percentage of low-income housing that is currently required under the city's Inclusionary Housing Ordinance and would also reduce parking requirements to one space for every two units and one guest space for every ten among other recommendations.

Community members can provide comments directly to city staff during public comment at the following meetings:

For more information, you can visit the Downtown Felxible Density Program website or contact the city's Housing Coordinator Kyle Bell at kbell@slocity.org or by phone at 805-781-7524 .

New Times

Atascadero Barrel Creek project gets pushback from residents

A proposed mixed-use development in Atascadero is getting some mixed reviews from residents. The project, commonly known as Barrel Creek, has been in the works for the past two to three years, city Community Development Director Phil Dunsmore said. Introduced by developer Eric Tienken and RRM Design Group as a way to introduce a "destination entertainment venue" to the area, the development is located in the northwest corner of Highway 101 and Del Rio Road. Barrel Creek would include 20 single family residential lots, 40 apartment units, a 120-room hotel, and 53,500 square feet of commercial space.
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

SLO County offering free debris disposal sites for residents affected by recent storms

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County is now offering residents a place free of charge to dispose debris caused by recent rain storms. There are several collection sites located in the county including Nipomo, Oceano, Avila Beach, and Santa Margarita. Only accept storm-related debris will be accepted at the sites, which will The post SLO County offering free debris disposal sites for residents affected by recent storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles homeless shelter celebrates second anniversary

El Camino Homeless Organization’s second campus opened in Dec. 2020. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has been serving those in the community facing homelessness since 2001. But in Dec. 2020, an opportunity arose for ECHO to expand services and open a second campus in Paso Robles. With one-time funding available from the state, a building situated in the city’s Homeless Services Overlay Zone, and a community ready for new services to be introduced, ECHO set to work opening their new campus on a portion of the project offering an emergency shelter program, a residency shelter program, meals, showers, and housing resources available to anyone in the community. Now open for two years what impact has the shelter had on the City of Paso Robles?
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt

The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
ORCUTT, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
