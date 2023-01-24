Valley agency helping those who struggle finding a home due to the cold

As temperatures plummet, Valley families struggle to find a warm place to stay.

One local agency is stepping up to lend a hand, and ABC15 spoke with a family who is benefitting from the help.

ABC15 met Debra Webb and her family of four inside the Family Involvement Center near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road.

"My kids and I are currently homeless with nowhere to go,” said Webb.

Early Monday, she, her domestic partner, and two children left their two-bedroom apartment in Glendale. Webb says property management evicted them.

"My biggest fear is having my kids sleeping on the streets,” added Webb.

Webb says she called shelters, churches, and even apartments all over the state. But, ahead of Monday night's cold temperatures, she had no luck finding a place.

"I think a huge part of the problem is there is not enough availability for how many people who need it,” said Lindsey Shine.

Shine, a Parent Ally at the Family Involvement Center, has worked with Webb for weeks to help her find a new place.

"I almost took them to Prescott, today, just because we heard word there might be a place in Prescott. You know? We were ready to do that because there is nothing in Maricopa County,” added Shine.

The cold is also a concern for her.

"I am freezing right now. It is going to be very cold out we definitely don't want them to have to experience any of that,” added Shine.

For now, the center is putting Webb and her family in a hotel for two nights.

Shine is ready to help other families in need, too.

"I feel lost because I have no family here. I am more worried about my kids not having somewhere to stay safe and be warm,” added Webb.

