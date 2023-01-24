Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
SBF allegedly used FTX money to invest $400M in obscure VC firm
Authorities in the United States might have discovered yet another possible component of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency empire. U.S. federal prosecutors have alleged that Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the venture capital (VC) firm Modulo Capital, according to The New York Times. As previously reported,...
CoinTelegraph
New ‘Celsius token’ may be used to repay creditors: Report
Bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius may issue its own token to repay creditors, according to a Jan. 24 report from Bloomberg that cites a video court hearing as the source of its information. According to the report, Celsius attorney Ross M. Kwasteniet told the court that the firm is negotiating...
CoinTelegraph
FTX lawyers: Examiner could cost $100M and ‘provide no benefit’
An investigation into FTX’s collapse by an examiner could cost the firm upwards of $100 million without providing any benefit to creditors or equity holders, argues lawyers representing the bankrupt crypto exchange. The arguments were part of a Jan. 25 objection to a motion from the United States Trustee...
CoinTelegraph
Leaked bids: Binance, Galaxy Digital among secret bidders for Celsius assets
At least five firms placed bids on Celsius Network’s crypto assets, including Binance, Bank To The Future and Galaxy Digital, according to leaked information shared by crypto blogger Tiffany Fong. Fong, a follower of Celsius developments who shot to fame after several exclusive interviews with Sam Bankman-Fried following FTX’s...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto lawyers to be in demand as regulatory pressure reaches boiling point
Crypto-versed lawyers will play an increasingly important role in Web3 firms — particularly as the industry braces for regulatory turbulence following the implosion of FTX, two legal academics believe. Boston Law School professor and chief compliance officer at crypto exchange Bitstamp, Thomas Hook, told Cointelegraph that Web3 lawyers will...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Digital Surge emerges as a rare survivor of FTX fallout
Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge appears to have narrowly avoided collapse, despite having millions of dollars in digital assets tied up in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange. On Jan. 24 local time, Digital Surge creditors approved a five-year bailout plan, which aims to eventually refund its 22,545 customers who had...
CoinTelegraph
ISDA releases standard definitions for digital asset derivatives
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) is working on two papers to address fundamental legal risks in the crypto markets, such as the insolvency of crypto exchange firms, according to a statement released on Jan. 26. The initiative was motivated by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and previous...
FTX's lawyers are reportedly making $2,000 an hour as they untangle the failed crypto exchange's chaotic finances
FTX is being advised by 150 lawyers from Sullivan & Cromwell, who are charging rates ranging from $810 to over $2,000 an hour.
CoinTelegraph
88x Finance partners with Axelar Network for cross-chain yield aggregator
The crypto bear market may be lasting longer than expected, but some Web3 startups see it as the perfect opportunity to build solutions and infrastructure that will welcome users and institutions when the next wave of adoption arrives. Cross-chain yield aggregator 88x Finance claims that the emergence of general message...
CoinTelegraph
FTX lawyers to reap millions from the bankruptcy case: Report
According to a new report, the controversial law firm Sullivan & Cromwell is on track to reap a fortune from its work on the FTX cryptocurrency exchange’s bankruptcy case. Sullivan & Cromwell’s costs in the FTX case are estimated to reach hundreds of millions of dollars before the firm’s bankruptcy investigation is over, Bloomberg Law reported on Jan. 27.
CoinTelegraph
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
CoinTelegraph
FTX creditor list shows airlines, charities and tech firms caught in collapse
A complete list of the creditors owed money by the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been released, revealing a myriad of companies and government entities wrapped up in its collapse. Late on Jan. 25, lawyers for FTX filed its creditor matrix to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District...
CoinTelegraph
Moody’s to build scoring system for stablecoins: Report
Credit rating firm Moody's is allegedly developing a scoring system for stablecoins, with analysis for up to 20 digital assets, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The system, which appears to be in the early stages of development, will evaluate and rate the quality of the attestations of...
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: BlockFi uncensored financials reportedly shows $1.2B FTX exposure
Bankrupt crypto lending firm BlockFi has reportedly uploaded uncensored financials by mistake, revealing $1.2 billion in assets tied up with bankrupt exchange FTX and irelated trading firm Alameda Research. According to a Jan. 24 report from CNBC, the unredacted filings show that as of Jan. 14, BlockFi had $415.9 million...
CoinTelegraph
Keep an eye out for major company NFT trademark filings this year
Crypto proponents would be wise to keep their eyes on nonfungible token (NFT) and metaverse trademark applications this year, which are “reliable signals” of future-use plans. Speaking to Cointelegraph, intellectual property lawyer Michael Kondoudis said while many people may think big corporations are just jumping onto the NFT...
CoinTelegraph
‘Victims of Ankr exploit’ group unhappy with 50% reimbursement
A group calling itself “Victims of Ankr Exploit” have claimed that its members lost over 13,000 BNB liquid staking coins (over $4 million worth at the time of writing) as a result of the Dec. 2 Ankr exploit, but have not been adequately reimbursed by the Ankr company.
CoinTelegraph
US institutions account for 85% of Bitcoin buying in ‘very positive sign’ — Matrixport
Institutional investors are “not giving up on crypto,” with recent data pointing to as much as 85% of Bitcoin buying being the result of American institutional players, according to Matrixport’s chief strategist. Markus Thielen, the head of research and strategy at the financial services firm, told Cointelegraph...
CoinTelegraph
What is a crypto index fund, and how to invest in it?
While the COVID-19 pandemic’s long-term socioeconomic effects are yet to be known, most economies are still dealing with the effects of the global financial crisis. Moreover, millions of households are under or unbanked, and there are additional obstacles faced by people, including slow wage growth, skyrocketing property costs and government debt as more and more individuals are living hand to mouth.
CoinTelegraph
Judge denies motions from Celsius users seeking to reclaim assets
A judge overseeing bankruptcy proceedings for crypto lending firm Celsius Network has denied motions from three users with different claims on assets stuck since July. In orders filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York on Jan. 25, Judge Martin Glenn denied a motion from Rebecca Gallagher, a Celsius claimant who argued her interest-bearing “Earn” assets on the platform were “her property and not property of the bankruptcy estates” under the control of the debtors. The judge denied similar motions from Celsius account holders Mark Benzaken and Kulpreet Khanuja.
CoinTelegraph
Circle denies blaming SEC for shuttered $9B plan to go public
A spokesperson for USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has denied reports that it blames the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its failed $9 billion plan to go public in December. The stablecoin issuer representative was responding to a Jan. 25 Financial Times article that characterized Circle as...
Comments / 0