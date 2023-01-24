ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

ABC6.com

Lawmakers propose higher minimum wage for Rhode Island teens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rep. Enrique Sanchez introduced a bill that would ensure all workers under 18-years-old are paid the state’s minimum wage. The representative said state law currently exempts some teenagers from minimum wage protections. Sanchez said kids between 14 and 15 who work less than 24...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Lawmakers introduce bill that includes casinos in smoking ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State Rep. Teresa Tanzi brought a bill to legislation that would include casinos in the statewide workplace smoking ban. According to Tanzi, casinos are the only exempted workplace from the 2004 Public Health and Workplace Safety Act. When casinos reopened following the pandemic, they banned...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

New Providence NAACP president charged with violating campaign finance laws

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The new president of the Providence branch of the NAACP was charged with violating state campaign finance laws Thursday, announced Rhode Island’s attorney general. Attorney General Peter Neronha said that 44-year-old Gerald Catala was arraigned on two charges of failing to file campaign finance...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Legislation Introduced in RI to Raise Minimum Wage for Teens

Rhode Island State Representative Enrique Sanchez has introduced legislation (2023 H-5181) that would require workers under 18 years of age to be paid the state’s minimum wage. “A lot of young people in our community are working not because they want to, but because they have to,” Sanchez (D-Dist....
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Healey administration secures $1 million for police peer support

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Healey Administration announced a new grant program that provides police officers with mental health and peer-support programs. Sen. Mark Montigney introduced the “Commonwealth Critical Incident Stress Management” program in 2018 following the slaying of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon. Montigney originally secured...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

McKee announces multi-million dollar proposal for pre-K education

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee stopped by Children’s Workshop in Central Falls with other state leaders to discuss a $7 million proposal for pre-school education. He said investing in the states youngest learners paves the future of Rhode Island. The $7 million would go towards...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

New program provides financial assistance for first-time homebuyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new program has launched to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday the RI Statewide Down payment assistance program, which “addresses significant financial barriers to homeownership amplified by rising housing costs throughout the state.”. Through this program, first-time...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise

(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Indiana woman indicted for romance scam on Coventry widower

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said an Indiana woman was indicted by a R.I. federal grand jury for her role in an online romance scam. According to court documents, Brittany Lasley, 32, of Anderson Indiana allegedly defrauded a 96-year-old Coventry widower of $80,000. The indictment alleged...
COVENTRY, RI

