Environmentalists ask McKee to support bottle bill
Nine environmental groups are urging the governor to support a so-called "bottle bill" aimed at reducing litter statewide.
Bill seeks to ban smoking in RI casinos
Rep. Teresa Tanzi introduced the legislation last spring and casino workers rallied behind it, but the bill failed to make it out of committee.
ABC6.com
Lawmakers propose higher minimum wage for Rhode Island teens
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rep. Enrique Sanchez introduced a bill that would ensure all workers under 18-years-old are paid the state’s minimum wage. The representative said state law currently exempts some teenagers from minimum wage protections. Sanchez said kids between 14 and 15 who work less than 24...
ABC6.com
Lawmakers introduce bill that includes casinos in smoking ban
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State Rep. Teresa Tanzi brought a bill to legislation that would include casinos in the statewide workplace smoking ban. According to Tanzi, casinos are the only exempted workplace from the 2004 Public Health and Workplace Safety Act. When casinos reopened following the pandemic, they banned...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island ACLU will not appeal court’s decision to remove State House homeless encampment
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island ACLU and the Rhode Island Center for Justice said Wednesday that they will not appeal the judge’s decision to remove the homeless encampment at the State House last month. Steven Brown, ALCU executive director, said that while they believe the court’s...
ABC6.com
New Providence NAACP president charged with violating campaign finance laws
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The new president of the Providence branch of the NAACP was charged with violating state campaign finance laws Thursday, announced Rhode Island’s attorney general. Attorney General Peter Neronha said that 44-year-old Gerald Catala was arraigned on two charges of failing to file campaign finance...
Buonanno resigns from RI Convention Center after daughter ran against McKee
The president of the AFL-CIO relayed the governor's request, according to the outgoing chairman.
GoLocalProv
Legislation Introduced in RI to Raise Minimum Wage for Teens
Rhode Island State Representative Enrique Sanchez has introduced legislation (2023 H-5181) that would require workers under 18 years of age to be paid the state’s minimum wage. “A lot of young people in our community are working not because they want to, but because they have to,” Sanchez (D-Dist....
ABC6.com
Healey administration secures $1 million for police peer support
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Healey Administration announced a new grant program that provides police officers with mental health and peer-support programs. Sen. Mark Montigney introduced the “Commonwealth Critical Incident Stress Management” program in 2018 following the slaying of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon. Montigney originally secured...
ABC6.com
McKee announces multi-million dollar proposal for pre-K education
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee stopped by Children’s Workshop in Central Falls with other state leaders to discuss a $7 million proposal for pre-school education. He said investing in the states youngest learners paves the future of Rhode Island. The $7 million would go towards...
McKee: Eligible first-time homebuyers can receive $17,500 in assistance
Gov. Dan McKee is looking to help first-time homebuyers break into the state's competitive housing market.
ABC6.com
Providence welcomes Coadjutor Bishop Richard Henning, bishop in waiting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island welcomed Coadjutor Bishop of Providence Richard Henning to the diocese during a reception mass at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. Henning will take over for Bishop Thomas Tobin after he retires this spring. Tobin has served the diocese for 17 years...
ABC6.com
New program provides financial assistance for first-time homebuyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new program has launched to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday the RI Statewide Down payment assistance program, which “addresses significant financial barriers to homeownership amplified by rising housing costs throughout the state.”. Through this program, first-time...
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
ABC6.com
State lawmaker wants to limit self check out lines at Rhode Island grocery stores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Self-checkout lanes are a big part of the customer experience when it comes to grocery shopping, swapping the social aspect of a cashier for the speed of self service. Matthew Adams of Providence said, “I think we in this world tend to go the more...
Turnto10.com
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
Gas prices on the rise in RI, Mass.
According to AAA Northeast, the average price in Rhode Island rose 10 cents over the past week to $3.35 per gallon. In Massachusetts, prices increased 7 cents to $3.37 per gallon.
ABC6.com
Indiana woman indicted for romance scam on Coventry widower
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said an Indiana woman was indicted by a R.I. federal grand jury for her role in an online romance scam. According to court documents, Brittany Lasley, 32, of Anderson Indiana allegedly defrauded a 96-year-old Coventry widower of $80,000. The indictment alleged...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Dr. Newton Takes Over GI Group and DiSanto, Priest & Co. Promotes Three
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. University Gastroenterology - Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group - announced that it has named gastroenterologist Eric B. Newton, MD, as...
