Cincinnati, OH

Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Stefon Diggs

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Apple had an absolutely savage response for Stefon Diggs on Monday.

Diggs drew negative attention over the way he handled his Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday. Diggs tried to leave the stadium shortly after the game ended and had to be stopped by a teammate .

Diggs received support from his head coach , but the wide receiver still felt the need to tweet his side of things. He defended his behavior , saying on Monday that it was a reflection of how much he cares about winning.

Apple, whose Bengals defeated Diggs’ Bills, responded to one of the tweets with an insult.

“Cancun on 3,” Apple wrote.

“Cancun on 3” is a sports joke that is often used by people in the NBA when they want to ridicule a team whose season has ended. The joke is that a team is now breaking a huddle/meeting by saying “Cancun on 3” rather than “Raptors on 3” (for example) because their next stop is not to prepare for another game, but to go on vacation to Mexico.

That was a clever — and savage — way of saying “scoreboard” to Diggs, whose season is now over.

Comments / 31

John C
3d ago

lmao. selling tickets to a Chiefs/Bills game. espn and the rest of the world not recognizing the AFC champs. screwed on this coin toss BS. Never has such a thing happened. What did you expect. Diggs got locked down then came the tears. moving on. 🤣😂🤣oh and btw get them refunds. WHO DEY.

Reply
4
Joe Deerte
3d ago

Apple got beat by his momma and bullied by the Giants so bad he had to leave. He should keep quiet.

Reply(1)
4
Dan Lien
2d ago

Does Eli know currently what team he plays for? He’s on his fourth team if he was good why hasn’t any team locked him down.

Reply
2
 

