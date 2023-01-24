Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Stefon Diggs

Eli Apple had an absolutely savage response for Stefon Diggs on Monday.

Diggs drew negative attention over the way he handled his Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday. Diggs tried to leave the stadium shortly after the game ended and had to be stopped by a teammate .

Diggs received support from his head coach , but the wide receiver still felt the need to tweet his side of things. He defended his behavior , saying on Monday that it was a reflection of how much he cares about winning.

Apple, whose Bengals defeated Diggs’ Bills, responded to one of the tweets with an insult.

“Cancun on 3,” Apple wrote.

“Cancun on 3” is a sports joke that is often used by people in the NBA when they want to ridicule a team whose season has ended. The joke is that a team is now breaking a huddle/meeting by saying “Cancun on 3” rather than “Raptors on 3” (for example) because their next stop is not to prepare for another game, but to go on vacation to Mexico.

That was a clever — and savage — way of saying “scoreboard” to Diggs, whose season is now over.

