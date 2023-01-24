ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kurv.com

UPDATE: Three Men Dead In Pickup Truck-Big Rig Crash

A woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries following a 2-vehicle collision that killed three men from Progreso. All four were in a pickup truck that was struck by an 18-wheeler north of Edcouch Wednesday afternoon. The DPS says the Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by the woman, was heading north on...
PROGRESO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man allegedly bit officer while being arrested, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is facing additional charges after allegedly biting an officer while being taken into custody, according to police. Sergio Ivan Garcia-Armendarez was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault on peace officer, assault family violence, resisting arrest and public intoxication, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Shortly […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

One in custody following pursuit in Brownsville, DPS says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody following a pursuit in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. ValleyCentral spoke with DPS who said that a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle evaded. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cameron County. Brownsville police provided assistance, saying […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced for crashing into Cameron County constable

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of crashing into a constable who was conducting a traffic stop was sentenced to state jail. Francisco Delarosa was sentenced to 10 years in state jail after pleading guilty to charges of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a peace officer and driving while intoxicated third […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Migrants hid under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

New charge for alleged murderer delays trial again

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County grand jurors have handed down another felony indictment of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for alleged murderer Anthony Eliff III. Eliff was indicted in March 2020 for the murder of Guillermo Garcia, also known as Willie G. On Feb. 6, 2020, Harlingen police found Garcia dead […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

ValleyCentral

Update: Deputies share photos of man suspected of knife-point robbery attempt

Update: This robbery attempt was previously reported on ValleyCentral. However, authorities on Tuesday updated the case with surveillance camera images. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New photos have been released showing a man suspected of wielding a knife during a robbery attempt this month at a convenient store just outside the Harlingen city limits. The robbery […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Semi driver arrested after fatal Harlingen crash

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

ValleyCentral

Train collides with vehicle in Mission, hospitalizing woman

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train on Monday, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., Mission police told ValleyCentral. The woman was driving southbound on Shary Road and Business 83 when she was struck by a train on the driver side of the […]
MISSION, TX

