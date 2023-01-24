Read full article on original website
Man sentenced after murdering 19-year-old woman at drive-thru in Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man was sentenced Wednesday after a deadly 2021 shooting at a drive-thru in Mission. Juan Jose Treviño, was ordered to serve 35 years in state jail on a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County records. On Friday, Oct. 29, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to […]
UPDATE: Three Men Dead In Pickup Truck-Big Rig Crash
A woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries following a 2-vehicle collision that killed three men from Progreso. All four were in a pickup truck that was struck by an 18-wheeler north of Edcouch Wednesday afternoon. The DPS says the Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by the woman, was heading north on...
Brownsville man allegedly bit officer while being arrested, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is facing additional charges after allegedly biting an officer while being taken into custody, according to police. Sergio Ivan Garcia-Armendarez was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault on peace officer, assault family violence, resisting arrest and public intoxication, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Shortly […]
3 dead in crash on Monte Cristo Road north of Edcouch; Victims identified
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are reporting three people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash along Monte Christo Road north of Edcouch. The accident involved a Peterbilt truck tractor-trailer traveling west-southwest on FM 1015, and a white Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by one female driver and three male passengers, traveling east-northeast on FM 1015. Sgt. […]
One in custody following pursuit in Brownsville, DPS says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody following a pursuit in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. ValleyCentral spoke with DPS who said that a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle evaded. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cameron County. Brownsville police provided assistance, saying […]
Man sentenced for crashing into Cameron County constable
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of crashing into a constable who was conducting a traffic stop was sentenced to state jail. Francisco Delarosa was sentenced to 10 years in state jail after pleading guilty to charges of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a peace officer and driving while intoxicated third […]
Man bought puppy at flea market then left it in a hot car, McAllen police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested on an animal cruelty charge after an officer rescued a puppy from a hot car, according to the McAllen Police Department. Miguel Angel Moya was arrested Jan. 18 on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a […]
Migrants hid under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
Family mourning loss of Harlingen mother following fatal four-vehicle crash
A Harlingen family is mourning the loss of their loved one following a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred last week. Angela Galicia, 28, was one of two people killed in the Friday crash. Her family told Channel 5 News that Galicia — a mother of six — had so much life left to give.
New charge for alleged murderer delays trial again
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County grand jurors have handed down another felony indictment of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for alleged murderer Anthony Eliff III. Eliff was indicted in March 2020 for the murder of Guillermo Garcia, also known as Willie G. On Feb. 6, 2020, Harlingen police found Garcia dead […]
Feds: Undercover DEA sting at McDonald’s leads to prison for Valley man
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after conspiring to sell narcotics to an undercover DEA agent at a McDonald’s, authorities said. Paublo Rueben, 41, pleaded guilty to his charges July 27, 2022, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas. […]
Elderly Woman Recovering After Crashing Into Train In Mission
An elderly woman is recovering after crashing into a train in Mission on Monday night. Police say the 82-year-old disregarded traffic signals at the train crossing near Business 83 and Shary Road. She was not severely injured and went home after being treated at the hospital. The Mission Police Department...
Update: Deputies share photos of man suspected of knife-point robbery attempt
Update: This robbery attempt was previously reported on ValleyCentral. However, authorities on Tuesday updated the case with surveillance camera images. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New photos have been released showing a man suspected of wielding a knife during a robbery attempt this month at a convenient store just outside the Harlingen city limits. The robbery […]
Edinburg police investigating after discovery of “violent threats” written on Vanguard Academy laptop
A 14-year-old student with Vanguard Academy is being evaluated after the school was notified the student allegedly wrote several documents on a school laptop that contained “violent threats” toward other students and plans to “shoot up the school,” officials said Thursday. Officers with the Edinburg Police...
Semi driver arrested after fatal Harlingen crash
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to […]
Driver charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal Harlingen crash
Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a collision that killed two people and injured others on Friday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, a Mexican national, was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter, according to a news release. Harlingen police were dispatched to...
Officer spots truck spinning circles in a parking lot, arrests 27-year-old mom
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been taken into custody after police alleged she was driving in circles at a parking lot and then hit an officer with a car door as she got out of the truck, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Ashley Nicole Pompa, 27, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Jan. […]
Train collides with vehicle in Mission, hospitalizing woman
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train on Monday, police said. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m., Mission police told ValleyCentral. The woman was driving southbound on Shary Road and Business 83 when she was struck by a train on the driver side of the […]
Man sentenced to federal prison after being arrested in a sting
Cocaine and meth were sold to undercover officers by a man who was already on probation for drug charges.
