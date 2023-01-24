INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 2:17 AM | 1.24.22 LOCATION: EB 210 / East of Sierra CITY: Fontana DETAILS: A semi truck trailer caught on fire and temporarily shut down part of highway 210. at around 2:15 AM CHP began receiving multiple reports of a Semi Truck that was on fire on eastbound 210 east of Sierra ave. CHP reported that they were able to access the CalTrans cameras and were able to confirm that the truck was well involved. San Bernardino County fire was dispatched and arrived on scene to find that the trailer was on fire and began working to control the blaze. Heavy black smoke was being pushed across the freeway as Santa Ana winds continue to move through the area. CHP temporarily shut down the free to allow firefighters to work. The driver of the truck was safe and away from the fire and was successfully able to drop the trailer from the truck itself and move the truck to a safe location. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire. CHP eventually opened to free lanes to get traffic moving again. No further details are known at this time For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

FONTANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO