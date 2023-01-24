Read full article on original website
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Hesperia Days now accepting entries for fairy tale themed paradeThe HD PostHesperia, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Rain may return to Fontana on Jan. 29
The weather will be pleasant in Fontana for a couple of days, but then there will be a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, Jan. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Friday night -- Mostly clear, with...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: High wind warning is announced for Fontana
A high wind warning has been announced for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. The warning will last from Wednesday night, Jan. 25 to Thursday night, Jan. 26, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour at various times. Here is the forecast:. Wednesday, Jan. 25 —...
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds return to Riverside County
A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for the next round of gusty offshore winds ready to affect the Southland. Winds will strengthen this morning into the afternoon. A Wind Advisory began at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday for the Coachella Valley as offshore winds strengthen across the High Desert. A High Wind Warning also took The post First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds return to Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Damaging high winds are expected in parts of Riverside County Thursday, creating difficult driving conditions and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the valleys and Inland Empire, mountains, and through the San Gorgonio...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire
(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
California is recovering after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and at least three aftershocks hit the state early Wednesday morning off the coast of Malibu.
KTLA.com
Another closure of the 91 Freeway scheduled for this weekend
A section of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed yet again this weekend as part of a $12.6 million project to repave lanes and repair sound walls and concrete barriers, Riverside County transit officials announced. Westbound 91 is scheduled to be closed from I-15 to Lincoln Avenue from...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Tractor-Trailer Flips on Interstate Transition in Eastvale
EASTVALE (CNS) – A big rig overturned Thursday at a freeway interchange in Eastvale, injuring the trucker and prompting a closure of the connector. The Costco tractor-trailer went onto its side at about 10:30 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 15 transition to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
4.2 Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Rattle Los Angeles Area
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Vendors sought as downtown’s Morning Market begins March 4
The city of Redlands is excited to announce the return of a community market to historic downtown Redlands, adding to the long-running Saturday Morning Certified Farmers Market. Downtown’s Morning Market will open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on East State Street between Orange and Seventh streets, beginning March 4.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Conservancy receives another 70 acres to preserve in Live Oak Canyon
The year 2022 ended with fireworks for the Redlands Conservancy as the organization received a significant gift that included 70 acres of natural open space. This is the newest land acquisition for the conservancy whose mission includes conserving Redlands’ irreplaceable natural and agricultural lands. According to Executive Director Sherli...
onscene.tv
Semi Trailer Fire Temporarily Shuts Down I-210 | Fontana
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 2:17 AM | 1.24.22 LOCATION: EB 210 / East of Sierra CITY: Fontana DETAILS: A semi truck trailer caught on fire and temporarily shut down part of highway 210. at around 2:15 AM CHP began receiving multiple reports of a Semi Truck that was on fire on eastbound 210 east of Sierra ave. CHP reported that they were able to access the CalTrans cameras and were able to confirm that the truck was well involved. San Bernardino County fire was dispatched and arrived on scene to find that the trailer was on fire and began working to control the blaze. Heavy black smoke was being pushed across the freeway as Santa Ana winds continue to move through the area. CHP temporarily shut down the free to allow firefighters to work. The driver of the truck was safe and away from the fire and was successfully able to drop the trailer from the truck itself and move the truck to a safe location. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire. CHP eventually opened to free lanes to get traffic moving again. No further details are known at this time For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
nbcpalmsprings.com
600+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Coachella
(CNS) – An outage knocked out power to more than 600 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Coachella area Tuesday, but most had their electricity restored by midday. The utility alerted the public at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday that 645 customers were affected by the outage. By noon, power was...
Missing 75-year-old hiker found alive on Mount Baldy; search continues for 2 others
A 75-year-old man who had disappeared while hiking on Mount Baldy over the weekend has been found alive on Tuesday, but two other hikers remain missing. Jin Chung, 75, from North Hollywood, was found responsive and transported to a hospital for treatment, confirmed the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He had suffered a leg injury […]
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
claremont-courier.com
Third missing hiker found safe at Mt. Baldy
Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man reported missing Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio
We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in an unincorporated area near Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape The post Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
livability.com
How Does the Victor Valley Land Businesses?
Prime location, plenty of accessible real estate and affordability create an ideal business community in Victorville and the region. Location, location, location. It’s what any business, from a two-person startup to a massive logistics facility, looks for. And when it comes to being close to major transportation networks, affordable...
