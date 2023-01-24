Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kannapolis family who experienced homelessness gets new house
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Kannapolis family has a new place to call home. Yesenia Rios left New York with her two young children five years ago in the hopes of getting a fresh start in the Carolinas. The mother ran into unexpected challenges after arriving in Kannapolis and found...
WBTV
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV announces new anchor teams debuting on WBTV News Monday, January 30th, 2023. Alex Giles will join Mary King to co-anchor WBTV News This Morning and John Carter to co-anchor WBTV News at 4 pm and 5:30 pm with Shevaun Bryan. “We are excited about the...
WBTV
‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The transportation director for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is scheduled to talk about the district’s new Express Stops bus program Friday morning. WBTV first mentioned the program back in December. A number of magnet high schools will take part, impacting more than 5,100 students. It is set...
WBTV
WBTV Investigates the moments before the arrest of Javonte Williams
Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It’s a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources. Updated: 2 hours ago. The fire was called in around 11:30...
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
WBTV
Charlotte tenants protest corporate landlords
A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 1 hour ago. For the second time in a week, a...
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
WBTV
Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, dozens of volunteers fanned out across the county trying to get a one-day count of how many people don’t have a home. It’s the annual Point-in-Time count here in Mecklenburg County. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population...
WBTV
“Was this a scam?” Ticket holders of postponed music festival in Charlotte struggle to get reimbursed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to an Instagram account for the “Hops and Hogs Festival,” it was promoted to have beer, barbeque and live music at the American Legion Memorial Stadium. Ticket buyers say they got none of that. The music festival scheduled for last October never happened,...
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
WBTV
Homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station is 8th of 2023
Family and friends are working to honor the memory of a young man that police say was shot to death in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon. Hops & Hogs Festival ticket buyers waiting for reimbursements. Updated: 6 hours ago. The music festival scheduled for last October never happened, and three months...
WBTV
Revived Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
North Carolina Man 'Could Barely Sleep' After $250,000 Lottery Win
"I just kept thinking, 'This can't be real.'"
WBTV
Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve talked about the Charlotte Lab School here on QC Morning and QC@3 in the past. It’s a tuition-free public charter school that relies on reading, writing and STEAM skills to help students learn real-world problem-solving skills. Artist Ricky Singh is head of...
WBTV
Concord man wins $200,000 day before wife’s birthday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game. He said winning such an amazing prize the day before her birthday made it even more special. “It was...
WBTV
Mooresville fire injures multiple crew members, damages NASCAR team’s shop
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at the Reaume Brothers Racing shop injured multiple people and significantly damaged the building Thursday morning in Mooresville, according to Mooresville Fire-Rescue and NASCAR. The fire was called in around 11:30 a.m. for the business at 110 Fernwood Lane, just off Charlotte Highway.
WBTV
Man pepper-sprays employee, steals $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s, police say
Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It’s a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire was called in around 11:30...
WBTV
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
Comments / 1