The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
In its first year in the Skyline League, Myrtle Point’s boys find themselves on top of the league standings after a thrilling 48-46 win over visiting Elkton on Friday night. “I’m excited,” said coach Jamil Wynn after the Bobcats held off a late surge by the Elks, who also had come into the game with a perfect league record. “It’s different (to be atop the standings).” Myrtle Point had been...
MYRTLE POINT, OR

