Haughton, LA

bossierpress.com

High school wrestling: Airline defeats Haughton

The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Bucs 50-30 in a dual match Thursday night at Airline. Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106), Logan Olsen (113), Kingston Charles (120), Ernie Perry III (126), Mohammed Jamhour (132), Kyle Manuel (145), Brendon Brooks (160), Danon Walker (195) and Joey Juneau (220). Haughton’s...
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Middle school boys basketball: District season gets underway

The Bossier Parish middle school district season got underway Monday. In eighth-grade games, Greenacres edged Cope 26-25 at Cope, Haughton defeated Benton 42-21 at Haughton and Elm Grove downed Rusheon 36-27 at Elm Grove. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres, Benton topped Haughton 26-18 and Elm Rusheon defeated Elm Grove...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

GCAC Track and Field Championships to be held in Shreveport in April

Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Press Release. Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. This year’s competition will take place at Lee Hedges Stadium April 14 and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Women’s college basketball: Louisiana Tech picks up home win No. 600 all-time

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech picked up win No. 600 all-time at home in Ruston over UAB (67-62) behind Robyn Lee’s career-high 20 points off the bench. UAB (10-9, 2-8 C-USA) got off to a blazing 11-2 start and extended their lead to 11 (19-8) after another 8-2 spurt in the first that LA Tech (12-8, 5-5 C-USA) finally stopped with their own 7-0 to cut the lead to 21-14 after one.
RUSTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: Second-half woes doom Tech at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After controlling much of the first half, Louisiana Tech was outscored by 11 in the second half, which contributed to a 65-59 loss to UAB on Thursday night inside Bartow Arena. LA Tech (11-10, 4-6 C-USA) had the lead for 18 of the 20 minutes in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KTBS

Boil advisory issued for southwest Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Four Forks Water System issued a boil advisory for 200 customers in southwest Caddo Parish Thursday afternoon. An electrical outage is blamed for the boil order. The water system said the advisory will expire next Wednesday.
CADDO PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Detective Awarded for Helping Children

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detective Lavaro Ramey was awarded the 2022 MDT Member of the Year. Award from the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center located in Shreveport. The MDT (Multidisciplinary Team) Award was given to Detective Ramey for his hard work and. dedication in the fight to protect the children...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

DeSoto Parish highway closed following deadly multi-vehicle crash

MANSFIELD, La. -- All four lanes of U.S. Highway 171 south of Benson are closed following a multi-vehicle crash that's left at least one person dead and three others injured. The crash involved a log truck, a DOTD asphalt truck and a third passenger vehicle. DOTD employees reportedly were in the area making repairs to the highway.
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center

On Wednesday, January 25, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Teen Lounge at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center. Funding for the Teen Room was provided by the LSU Health School of Medicine Class of 2024. The Teen Lounge provides a space for older hospitalized children to play arcade games, video games and other activities providing a fun place for patients that is near their room or healthcare team. The interactive and relaxing space was funded by LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine’s Pars for Peds Golf Tournament, a student-led fundraiser.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Keithville man killed in crash

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A south Caddo Parish man killed in a single-vehicle motor vehicle wreck Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Russell Hays of Keithville, 56, was westbound on the Keithville-Keatchie Road just after 6:45 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. Hays was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEITHVILLE, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1

Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project. The $1.7 million project will kick off on Friday, January 27, 2023 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

2 LaDOTD workers injured, 1 killed in De Soto Parish crash

A multi-vehicle accident on U.S.171 claimed the life of a LaDOTD worker and injured two others. » https://tinyurl.com/ysaa8bdk. 2 LaDOTD workers injured, 1 killed in De Soto Parish …. A multi-vehicle accident on U.S.171 claimed the life of a LaDOTD worker and injured two others. » https://tinyurl.com/ysaa8bdk. A...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman shot in Sunday mass shooting has died

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died, according to the Caddo Coroner's Office. Latounda Bryant, 33, of North Southland Park Drive, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
SHREVEPORT, LA

