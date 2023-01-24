Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Bossier boys wrap up District 1-III title; Haughton boys win
The Bossier Bearkats wrapped up their second straight District 1-III championship with a 3-0 victory over Sterlington Thursday night at Sterlington. Felix Deras scored two goals and Yoany Reyes one. Aidan Bamburg had two assists and David Rojas one. Bossier improved to 18-2-2 overall and finished 3-0 in district. The...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Airline defeats Haughton
The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Bucs 50-30 in a dual match Thursday night at Airline. Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106), Logan Olsen (113), Kingston Charles (120), Ernie Perry III (126), Mohammed Jamhour (132), Kyle Manuel (145), Brendon Brooks (160), Danon Walker (195) and Joey Juneau (220). Haughton’s...
bossierpress.com
Middle school boys basketball: District season gets underway
The Bossier Parish middle school district season got underway Monday. In eighth-grade games, Greenacres edged Cope 26-25 at Cope, Haughton defeated Benton 42-21 at Haughton and Elm Grove downed Rusheon 36-27 at Elm Grove. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres, Benton topped Haughton 26-18 and Elm Rusheon defeated Elm Grove...
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: Defense lifts NSU past Houston Christian
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State spent a large portion of its practice time this week working on defense. That focus paid major dividends in a 59-48 win over Houston Christian on Thursday night in Prather Coliseum. The Lady Demons (8-10, 4-4) held HCU to a 26 percent shooting effort from...
bossierpress.com
GCAC Track and Field Championships to be held in Shreveport in April
Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Press Release. Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. This year’s competition will take place at Lee Hedges Stadium April 14 and...
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: Louisiana Tech picks up home win No. 600 all-time
RUSTON — Louisiana Tech picked up win No. 600 all-time at home in Ruston over UAB (67-62) behind Robyn Lee’s career-high 20 points off the bench. UAB (10-9, 2-8 C-USA) got off to a blazing 11-2 start and extended their lead to 11 (19-8) after another 8-2 spurt in the first that LA Tech (12-8, 5-5 C-USA) finally stopped with their own 7-0 to cut the lead to 21-14 after one.
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Second-half woes doom Tech at UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After controlling much of the first half, Louisiana Tech was outscored by 11 in the second half, which contributed to a 65-59 loss to UAB on Thursday night inside Bartow Arena. LA Tech (11-10, 4-6 C-USA) had the lead for 18 of the 20 minutes in...
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for southwest Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Four Forks Water System issued a boil advisory for 200 customers in southwest Caddo Parish Thursday afternoon. An electrical outage is blamed for the boil order. The water system said the advisory will expire next Wednesday.
bossierpress.com
Bossier Detective Awarded for Helping Children
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detective Lavaro Ramey was awarded the 2022 MDT Member of the Year. Award from the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center located in Shreveport. The MDT (Multidisciplinary Team) Award was given to Detective Ramey for his hard work and. dedication in the fight to protect the children...
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
KTBS
DeSoto Parish highway closed following deadly multi-vehicle crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- All four lanes of U.S. Highway 171 south of Benson are closed following a multi-vehicle crash that's left at least one person dead and three others injured. The crash involved a log truck, a DOTD asphalt truck and a third passenger vehicle. DOTD employees reportedly were in the area making repairs to the highway.
KSLA
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
KTBS
Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
bossierpress.com
LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center
On Wednesday, January 25, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Teen Lounge at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center. Funding for the Teen Room was provided by the LSU Health School of Medicine Class of 2024. The Teen Lounge provides a space for older hospitalized children to play arcade games, video games and other activities providing a fun place for patients that is near their room or healthcare team. The interactive and relaxing space was funded by LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine’s Pars for Peds Golf Tournament, a student-led fundraiser.
KSLA
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Being healthy, losing weight, and making better choices are goals that sound familiar to most. But for one couple, those goals ended up being life-changing. Taylor Shellhaas convinced her husband, Jon, to stop for smoothies at a Bossier City juice bar, Main Squeeze, on their...
KTBS
Keithville man killed in crash
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A south Caddo Parish man killed in a single-vehicle motor vehicle wreck Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Russell Hays of Keithville, 56, was westbound on the Keithville-Keatchie Road just after 6:45 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. Hays was pronounced dead at the scene.
bossierpress.com
Bossier City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1
Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project. The $1.7 million project will kick off on Friday, January 27, 2023 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.
ktalnews.com
2 LaDOTD workers injured, 1 killed in De Soto Parish crash
A multi-vehicle accident on U.S.171 claimed the life of a LaDOTD worker and injured two others. » https://tinyurl.com/ysaa8bdk. 2 LaDOTD workers injured, 1 killed in De Soto Parish …. A multi-vehicle accident on U.S.171 claimed the life of a LaDOTD worker and injured two others. » https://tinyurl.com/ysaa8bdk. A...
KTBS
Shreveport woman shot in Sunday mass shooting has died
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died, according to the Caddo Coroner's Office. Latounda Bryant, 33, of North Southland Park Drive, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the shooting.
KTBS
Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
