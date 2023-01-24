Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 23 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 13-11, 2-1 No. 2 Decatur: 10-12, 1-1 No. 2 Cullman: 19-4, 1-1 CLASS 5A, AREA 15. No. 1 Russellville: 12-9, 5-0 No. 2 Lawrence County: 7-17,...
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum girls basketball: Lady Dogs romp over Rice 62-22
The Yoakum Lady Bulldogs used a total-team effort for their third straight district win. Jayana Phillips netted 17 points and Olivia Fojt added 10 points as Yoakum downed the Rice Lady Raiders 62-22 Jan. 17 at Bulldog Gymnasium. “We played as a team. We had good energy from start to finish,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashton Phillips said. “Everyone tried to make their teammates better.” “The…
Lady Rebels defeat Lady Bulldogs
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Even though the Mid-Carolina High School Lady Rebels never trailed in their home game last Tuesday with Newberry High, it was still a close fight before the final buzzer sounded in their 55-47 victory. A total of 53 free-throws were attempted during the game, with the...
