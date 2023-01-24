ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hartselle Enquirer

This week’s high school basketball standings  

These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 23 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 13-11, 2-1 No. 2 Decatur: 10-12, 1-1 No. 2 Cullman: 19-4, 1-1 CLASS 5A, AREA 15. No. 1 Russellville: 12-9, 5-0 No. 2 Lawrence County: 7-17,...
DECATUR, AL
lavacacountytoday.com

Yoakum girls basketball: Lady Dogs romp over Rice 62-22

The Yoakum Lady Bulldogs used a total-team effort for their third straight district win. Jayana Phillips netted 17 points and Olivia Fojt added 10 points as Yoakum downed the Rice Lady Raiders 62-22 Jan. 17 at Bulldog Gymnasium. “We played as a team. We had good energy from start to finish,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashton Phillips said. “Everyone tried to make their teammates better.” “The…
YOAKUM, TX
Newberry Observer

Lady Rebels defeat Lady Bulldogs

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Even though the Mid-Carolina High School Lady Rebels never trailed in their home game last Tuesday with Newberry High, it was still a close fight before the final buzzer sounded in their 55-47 victory. A total of 53 free-throws were attempted during the game, with the...
NEWBERRY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy