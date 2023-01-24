ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Man indicted on charge of stabbing co-worker at hotel

Beaumont — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of Aggravated Assault after he alleged stabbed a co-worker at the Holiday Inn. 42-year-old Jamie Parada-Gonzales is accused of stabbing his co-worker during an argument November 22 at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Judge sentences man to 25 years following murder plea

Jefferson County — A judge has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a Port Arthur murder. Darian Petry shot and killed Kenneth Swallow in August, 2020 at a residence in the 31 hundred block of 10th Street in Port Arthur. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Ranch in Nome recovering after severe damage from tornado

NOME — The tornado that left behind destruction and damage in Jefferson and Orange County, tore apart the home and buildings on a ranch near Nome. Cleanup across Southeast Texas continues after yesterday's high winds and a tornado. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on how one west Jefferson County...
NOME, TX
fox4beaumont.com

City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list

Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

High speed chase in Chambers County leads to single car crash

CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Deputy Sheriff tells us a chase ensued following a traffic stop Tuesday around 9p.m. Officers attempted to place a 32 year old male under arrest after the suspect presented false identification. The suspect was able to access his vehicle and flee at dangerously high speeds. Surrounding police agencies assisted in the chase as the suspect traveled the wrong direction on Interstate 10. Officers began creating a traffic break to slow down civilian traffic in order to avoid a major accident.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur Police Department seeks identity of aggravated robbery suspect

PORT ARTHUR — The PAPD is asking the public to check out a video of a recent aggravated robbery that occurred at what appears to be a Port Arthur gas station on January 19. If you are able to discern any identifying features, call Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Cousins at 409-983-8646.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Human remains found at fishing ponds in northeast Beaumont

Beaumont Police say they’re investigating after human remains were found at the fishing ponds on Bigner Road, near the Neches River Salt Water Barrier in northeast Beaumont. Police say the body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was discovered shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday by a man who was there to do some fishing.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy