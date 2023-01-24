CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Deputy Sheriff tells us a chase ensued following a traffic stop Tuesday around 9p.m. Officers attempted to place a 32 year old male under arrest after the suspect presented false identification. The suspect was able to access his vehicle and flee at dangerously high speeds. Surrounding police agencies assisted in the chase as the suspect traveled the wrong direction on Interstate 10. Officers began creating a traffic break to slow down civilian traffic in order to avoid a major accident.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO