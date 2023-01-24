ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

myozarksonline.com

34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court

34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of assault in the first degree. Court documents allege that on January 13th, Plummer knowingly caused serious physical injury to another person by striking that person and breaking the victim’s nose. Plummer entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear at a counsel status hearing on January 30th and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Man indicted on charge of stabbing co-worker at hotel

Beaumont — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of Aggravated Assault after he alleged stabbed a co-worker at the Holiday Inn. 42-year-old Jamie Parada-Gonzales is accused of stabbing his co-worker during an argument November 22 at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Judge sentences man to 25 years following murder plea

Jefferson County — A judge has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a Port Arthur murder. Darian Petry shot and killed Kenneth Swallow in August, 2020 at a residence in the 31 hundred block of 10th Street in Port Arthur. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Ranch in Nome recovering after severe damage from tornado

NOME — The tornado that left behind destruction and damage in Jefferson and Orange County, tore apart the home and buildings on a ranch near Nome. Cleanup across Southeast Texas continues after yesterday's high winds and a tornado. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on how one west Jefferson County...
NOME, TX
fox4beaumont.com

City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list

Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

High speed chase in Chambers County leads to single car crash

CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Deputy Sheriff tells us a chase ensued following a traffic stop Tuesday around 9p.m. Officers attempted to place a 32 year old male under arrest after the suspect presented false identification. The suspect was able to access his vehicle and flee at dangerously high speeds. Surrounding police agencies assisted in the chase as the suspect traveled the wrong direction on Interstate 10. Officers began creating a traffic break to slow down civilian traffic in order to avoid a major accident.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX

