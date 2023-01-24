ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Just one missed property tax payment could cost you your home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – County records show that a Lincoln family lost ownership of their home after they missed their property tax payment. This could happen to anyone in Nebraska, which is why it’s important to know how the payments work. “We all get a bill mailed to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Account Executive

Do you have a passion and drive for helping local businesses grow and thrive by providing exceptional and unique marketing strategies? Are you looking for not only a job but a career? If so, we should talk! At Channel 8 Lincoln (KLKN), we are looking for our next Account Executive.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln announces plans for new $47.5 million redevelopment in Haymarket

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s Haymarket is getting a new $47.5 million building that will feature commercial, residential and retail spaces. On Thursday, the City of Lincoln announced EADO, a collaboration between Speedway Properties and Nelnet Inc., would lead the redevelopment project. “Two of our communities’ homegrown companies...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

MACCH seeking $19.2 million for emergency rental assistance over next 3 years

Rising rents and dwindling availability have created the perfect storm in the metro's housing market. Now, another lifeline could be extended if more federal relief is approved for emergency rental assistance. The Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless has already gotten nearly $17 million for emergency rental assistance....
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area

There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State

LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island store installing solar panels

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central Nebraska store is providing more than just alcoholic beverages, and it’s all thanks to the guy in the sky. Wine, Beer, and Spirits of Grand Island started recycling cardboard, plastic, and aluminum cans and now they’re reducing the amount of energy they use by installing solar panels. The solar panels are being installed by Great Plains renewables in Gretna.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lants plan to uphold Mercer's tradition with hardware store

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City commissioners approved a Growth Fund loan to Jeff and Angie Lant as they work to open Lant Hardware at the former Mercer’s downtown location. Jeff Lant told the city that since he went part-time with the Nebraska City Police Department he and Angie have had a greater focus on their rental properties.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer

ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
ASHLAND, NE
KETV.com

Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries

OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
NEBRASKA STATE

