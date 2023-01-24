I don’t know where the resident in Citrus County that lives here is that thinks we have the “Worst sheriff ever” (in Wednesday, Jan. 25’s Page A9 Sound Off). I don’t know where he lives, but evidently he doesn’t live in Crystal River because you see his deputies all the time sitting on the sides of the road. They’re out there, especially on (U.S.) 19 where people are speeding. I don’t know where he lives, but they’re out there. They’re out there everywhere. You might not see them directly, but they’re sitting a little ways off the road and, you know, watching the speeders or whatever. I don’t know where you live, but evidently you don’t live in Crystal River.

