Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Chronicle Customer Appreciation and Snowbird event
Scores of visitors poured into the Citrus County Chronicle's Meadowcrest location Thursday, Jan. 26, to partake in the annual Citrus County Chronicle Customer Appreciation and Snowbird event. Forty-four vendors from across Citrus County set up their displays informing visitors of their services and goods. In addition to the booths, vendors provided free knick-knacks to take home as well as gift baskets, food and drinks. The Chronicle-sponsored event has been held more than 10 years and is held early each year to provide information to those who live in the area a handful of months annually, aka "snowbirds."
Citrus County Chronicle
Suncoast Business Masters supports local business, CORE Business Center
Dawn Faherty, executive director of CORE (Citrus One-Stop Recovery and Economic) Business Center in Inverness, recently spoke to the business group about this resource for new and existing businesses in Citrus County. At CORE, they know that starting and growing a business is extremely rewarding. However, operating a business, while...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco road projects included in tentative five-year plan
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT’s) proposed tentative five-year work program includes about $433 million worth of improvements in Pasco County. That figure includes about $258 million worth of projects to expand roadway capacity, but it also includes resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancements and other work, too, according to Jensen Hackett, of FDOT.
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – SHERIFF
I don’t know where the resident in Citrus County that lives here is that thinks we have the “Worst sheriff ever” (in Wednesday, Jan. 25’s Page A9 Sound Off). I don’t know where he lives, but evidently he doesn’t live in Crystal River because you see his deputies all the time sitting on the sides of the road. They’re out there, especially on (U.S.) 19 where people are speeding. I don’t know where he lives, but they’re out there. They’re out there everywhere. You might not see them directly, but they’re sitting a little ways off the road and, you know, watching the speeders or whatever. I don’t know where you live, but evidently you don’t live in Crystal River.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks for the help, Citrus County
I am writing to thank Crystal River-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Citrus County Chronicle
End of the line for Central Ridge pool
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach on Tuesday said it broke her heart but she had no choice in making a motion to fill the Central Ridge pool in Beverly Hills with cement and stop trying to pump life into a failed project. “It’s almost the death of a dream for...
Hernando County passes smoking, vaping ban at parks and beaches
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping will be banned in Hernando County parks and beaches starting May 15, according to a news release. The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance back on Dec. 12, 2022, county leaders said in a statement. The county said "no...
mycbs4.com
What's behind the rising egg prices, UF expert explains
Instacart ranked Florida as the second most expensive state to buy a dozen eggs. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? UF Clinical Professor of Finance Brian Gendreau says that's kind of a similar question when it comes to what's driving up egg costs. "The consensus seems to be...
WCJB
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida House members raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility. State Sen. Keith Perry said high prices are a concern for those who are customers of municipal utilities but live...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Legislative Delegation Hearing calls for support
BRONSON — The Levy County Legislative Delegation, made up of State Rep. Chuck Clemons and State Sen. Keith Perry, were on hand Friday in Bronson to meet with elected officials and the public. Representatives from the towns of Levy County all addressed the delegation, asking for assistance with different...
The Laker/Lutz News
Orange Belt Trail won’t cut through homes, officials say
Community meetings have begun regarding the proposed Orange Belt Trail, and even though the process is very early, officials are concerned that misinformation already is circulating concerning the plans. Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey and Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) planner Tina Russo raised the topic during the MPO’s Jan. 12...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River approves putt putt golf project, widens zoning
Crystal River will have one more attraction after the city’s council voted unanimously to make zoning changes to allow a new mini golf course. Applicants Sarah and Jason Arena asked the city council for the zoning change to allow their proposed miniature golf course in general commercial areas.
suncoastnews.com
New Port Richey names former Tarpon Springs chief Robert Kochen as its chief
NEW PORT RICHEY — New Port Richey City Manager Debbie Manns announced Jan. 20 that she has hired former longtime Tarpon Springs police Chief Robert Kochen to head up the New Port Richey Police Department. He will replace Kim Bogart, who is retiring. Manns had numerous reasons for her...
hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
The Laker/Lutz News
Supply chain issues delay grand opening of VA clinic
Construction has been completed on a new veteran’s clinic in Zephyrhills, but the grand opening isn’t expected until late Spring or early Summer. It’s been a long road for the new Zephyrhills veteran’s clinic; however, the end is in sight. Officials at Tampa Veterans Affairs (VA)...
Citrus County Chronicle
Water, canopy and habitat lost
According to the Chronicle, as of March 24, 2022, zoning request approvals totaled 10,048 homes. May 11, 2022 Betz Farm property was approved which added another10,014 homes, and 528 condominiums. Other parcels available for development are Apollo Beach Investments 192.4 acres, Holder Industrial Park with workforce housing is approximately 640...
Citrus County Chronicle
Magnolia Cemetery: 'Garden of Memories'
Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series of firsthand accounts of Citrus County life “back in the day” so we can help preserve local history. The story of any cemetery is the story of its community, and the story of any community is the story of its families.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Citrus County Chronicle
Building Alliance raises money for Construction Academy
On Jan. 21, the Citrus County Building Alliance along with Outpost Range had a Bullseye Blast Charity event raising money for the Citrus Construction Academy. A 50/50 drawing was held and the winner donated back over $500 to the charity event. Several of the silent auction items went for more than their value.
Safety changes coming to crosswalks along busy County Line Road
Pasco County leaders have agreed to instal flashing beacons at some crosswalks along County Line Road. This comes after years of neighbor concerns expressed to officials and ABC Action News.
Comments / 0