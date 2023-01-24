Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Backstage At RAW 30 Over “The Man” Feud
Ric Flair apologizes to The Man. Flair opened up about apologizing to Becky Lynch over the heat between them and meeting her husband Seth Rollins backstage on RAW XXX. He spoke about this during the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast. “It started out with...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
bodyslam.net
Chris Jericho Calls Action Andretti Defeating Him One Of The Greatest Moments In AEW History
Chris Jericho took a shocking loss to Action Andretti in the backend of 2022. That win over a veteran like Chris Jericho made Action Andretti an overnight sensation. The Ayatollah of Rock n Rolla recently revealed certain details about how the plan to push the younger star came to fruition. He spoke about this during an interview with WTF with Marc Maron.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Announced For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
Dominik Mysterio has officially been announced as the latest entrant into this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, where Dominik and Rhea Ripley were being interviewed whilst training for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the footage below:
ringsidenews.com
Doudrop Finally Reveals Her Illness
Doudrop was a mainstay on NXT UK before she got her main roster call-up. Vince McMahon changed her name from Piper Niven to Doudrop. She was last seen on WWE television in September 2022. Doudrop previously stated that she was on the road to recovery following her battle with an...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results – 1/26/23
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on January 26th on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on January 23rd from the Wells Fargo center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full results are below. WWE Main Event Results (1/26) – Bronson Reed def. Akira Tozawa. – Nikki Cross def. Dana Brooke.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn At Raw 30
Fans saw a number of names from the past return to WWE on Monday night for the special Raw 30th anniversary show. Teddy Long happened to be one of the Hall of Famers in the house as Long helped to set up a six man tag team match which saw Seth Rollins & The Street Profits take on Imperium.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Card Revealed For 2/1/23
Some big matches are set for next weeks Dynamite. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they revealed the card for next week’s show. The program will feature the third installment of Adam Page versus Jon Moxley, the Tag Team Champions will be in action, an No Holds Barred TNT Title match and Bryan Danielson has his toughest challenge yet as he battles the debuting Timothy Thatcher.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass Host Tom Hannifan Announces A HUGE Return to Live Events in Chicago, Including Bound For Glory PPV
During the Press Pass today with Frankie Kazarian, Tom Hannifan kicked it off by announcing IMPACT Wrestling returning to Chicago over 3 weekends in 2023, including IMPACT’s flagship PPV, Bound for Glory. IMPACT comes to Cicero Stadium in Chicago Friday April 28 + Saturday April 29th for Chicago Slugfest;...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/27/2023); Brock Lesnar Advertised, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. SmackDown will feature two tournament semi-finals matches to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced as the main event for tonight.
bodyslam.net
Mick Foley Squashes Rumors Of Heat With WWE
Due to his absence from Monday Night RAW this week, many started believing that he has heat with WWE. The Hardcore legend decided to set the record straight and revealed why he was absent. While speaking on the Foley Is Pod podcast, Mick Foley addressed rumors that he got heat...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Recent Changes To WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey
It seemed as if Ronda Rousey would enter 2023 still as "SmackDown" Women's Champion after successfully defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez. That was until Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to the blue brand, challenging Rousey for the title, and leaving victorious – becoming a 14-time women's champion. But according to a report from Fightful Select, that was not the original plan.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Comments On Jey Uso Saving Him From Samoan Spike
Sami Zayn was counting his blessings after Jey Uso saved him from a Solo Sikoa's "Samoan Spike" on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," coming a split second away from the end of his run with The Bloodline. And Zayn appears to still be feeling good about Uso playing savior, responding...
Comments / 0