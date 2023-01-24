Read full article on original website
Rockville teen with DYRK1A gets free custom recumbent bicycle
A 19-year-old with a genetic condition received a free recumbent bike this week. Luke O'Neil suffers from DYRK1A syndrome. Growing up, he took part in a learn-to-ride program with his parents taking turns spotting him. The Safeway Foundation and the non-profit Preston's March came together to pay for the new bike, which will allow Luke to ride alongside family members.
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A D.C. man could face hate crime charges for attacking a customer inside a Gaithersburg grocery store. Montgomery County police said the incident happened at a Giant on Flower Hill Way Wednesday afternoon. Eugene Thompson, who's also known as Michael Stewart, and a group of men were...
Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV
Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
Residents in Loudoun County want more done after white supremacy flyers distributed
Residents in Loudoun County want more done after white supremacy flyers distributed. Residents in Loudoun County have mixed feelings about whether law enforcement should pursue hate crime charges against whoever is responsible for distributing fliers promoting white supremacy in several neighborhoods. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office about how they're handling it.
Judge denies pre-trial motions for LCPS officials
Former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and communications official Wayde Byard appeared in a Leesburg court Thursday afternoon for pre-trial motions. FOX 5's David Kaplan was in the courtroom in Leesburg.
Two Maryland men arrested in string of Fairfax County 7-Eleven gaming machine thefts
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two Maryland men are facing charges after being arrested in connection with a string of gaming machine robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police confirmed on Wednesday that Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, were arrested after the latest gaming machine theft...
Drunk man mistakenly steals Tesla he confused for his own: police
TYSONS, Va. - A drunk man mistakenly stole a Tesla vehicle in Fairfax County after confusing it for his own car, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said the incident happened on Thursday, January 19 at the Tysons Corner Center located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road. Police said...
Carjacking victim talks to FOX 5 about the attack
A Maryland man was carjacked in D.C. Tuesday night. Now, three suspects are on the run as police try to hunt them down. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to the victim about the incident.
Ukrainian family-owned bakery in DC's Adams Morgan burglarized nearly year after arson fire
WASHINGTON - A Ukrainian family-owned bakery in D.C.'s Adams Morgan is trying to pick up the pieces following a burglary early Thursday morning that struck almost one year after the business was damaged by an arson fire. Authorities say the robbers busted through the glass front door of the D...
Rockville UPS theft under investigation
Surveillance photos of the suspects accused of robbing a UPS truck in Rockville earlier this month have been released. Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department shared the images Thursday and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the men.
Dumfries teacher’s assistant facing charges for allegedly assaulting 5-year-old preschool student
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities in Prince William County say they have charged a teacher’s assistant for allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old student at school. Police say the incident happened Wednesday at the Washington-Reid Preschool Center in Dumfries. Investigators say 54-year-old Sharon Lee Bryan placed the student on a chair while...
Arlington Education Association president arrested for embezzling over $400K
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A former Arlington Education Association president has been charged with four counts of embezzlement and is being accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars. The AEA is the local union for Arlington public school educators. The Arlington Education Association is supposed to advocate for teachers, but...
Cannabis intoxication impaired driving lab held in Montgomery County
A special lab is taking place in Montgomery County to study how cannabis impacts driving. Police will work with volunteers who consume cannabis to observe how the drug impacts them in real-time. The goal is to both understand how smoking or ingesting cannabis impairs you, and how officers can spot people who are driving under the influence of the drug.
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range
ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
Police seek suspect in deadly December double shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C. in December. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on December 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street. Responding officers to the scene found a man...
Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
School Resource Officer uses stun gun on student in Charles County
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - A Charles County School Resource Officer deployed a stun gun on a student Wednesday after an altercation in a bathroom. The sheriff's department said the incident happened around 11 a.m. when two Lackey High School students went into a bathroom to fight another classmate. The SRO and a staff member went to break up the fight, and as one of the students tried to run out, the sheriff's department said the SRO blocked his path.
Thieves are stealing gaming machines from 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - You’ve heard of thieves holding-up convenience stores – but maybe not like this. According to Fairfax County police, people have been targeting the bulky gaming machines found inside some 7-Eleven stores. While the machines are about the size of an ATM, surveillance footage of...
Bethesda-Chevy Chase area parents concerned over reports of men following children
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - Bethesda-Chevy Chase area parents are concerned someone may be preying on children after multiple reports involving children being followed home or told to get into a stranger’s vehicle have surfaced. At least two area schools, including Chevy Chase Elementary, sent notices in January to families,...
