ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Rockville teen with DYRK1A gets free custom recumbent bicycle

A 19-year-old with a genetic condition received a free recumbent bike this week. Luke O'Neil suffers from DYRK1A syndrome. Growing up, he took part in a learn-to-ride program with his parents taking turns spotting him. The Safeway Foundation and the non-profit Preston's March came together to pay for the new bike, which will allow Luke to ride alongside family members.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A D.C. man could face hate crime charges for attacking a customer inside a Gaithersburg grocery store. Montgomery County police said the incident happened at a Giant on Flower Hill Way Wednesday afternoon. Eugene Thompson, who's also known as Michael Stewart, and a group of men were...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV

Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
fox5dc.com

Residents in Loudoun County want more done after white supremacy flyers distributed

Residents in Loudoun County want more done after white supremacy flyers distributed. Residents in Loudoun County have mixed feelings about whether law enforcement should pursue hate crime charges against whoever is responsible for distributing fliers promoting white supremacy in several neighborhoods. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office about how they're handling it.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Judge denies pre-trial motions for LCPS officials

Former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and communications official Wayde Byard appeared in a Leesburg court Thursday afternoon for pre-trial motions. FOX 5's David Kaplan was in the courtroom in Leesburg.
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Rockville UPS theft under investigation

Surveillance photos of the suspects accused of robbing a UPS truck in Rockville earlier this month have been released. Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department shared the images Thursday and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the men.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Cannabis intoxication impaired driving lab held in Montgomery County

A special lab is taking place in Montgomery County to study how cannabis impacts driving. Police will work with volunteers who consume cannabis to observe how the drug impacts them in real-time. The goal is to both understand how smoking or ingesting cannabis impairs you, and how officers can spot people who are driving under the influence of the drug.
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range

ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

School Resource Officer uses stun gun on student in Charles County

INDIAN HEAD, Md. - A Charles County School Resource Officer deployed a stun gun on a student Wednesday after an altercation in a bathroom. The sheriff's department said the incident happened around 11 a.m. when two Lackey High School students went into a bathroom to fight another classmate. The SRO and a staff member went to break up the fight, and as one of the students tried to run out, the sheriff's department said the SRO blocked his path.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy