INDIAN HEAD, Md. - A Charles County School Resource Officer deployed a stun gun on a student Wednesday after an altercation in a bathroom. The sheriff's department said the incident happened around 11 a.m. when two Lackey High School students went into a bathroom to fight another classmate. The SRO and a staff member went to break up the fight, and as one of the students tried to run out, the sheriff's department said the SRO blocked his path.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO