Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA

Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director at Utah State and Troy. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. WMWO Chamber of Commerce "Love Local" Bag Fundraiser. Updated: 11 hours ago. The community can buy Valentine's Day gift bags to support the...
WINNFIELD, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

A look at the incentives that brought Buc-ee's to Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting a look at the deal that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston. The iconic gas station and convenience store announced they were coming to the city earlier this month. Buc-ee’s received incentives from the City of Ruston, Lincoln Parish Police Jury, School Board, and...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Sports and Events Complex could be delayed due to flooring issues

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Sports and Events Complex is planned to be finished this fall, but local officials believe the venue’s debut will probably be postponed. According to Alana Cooper from Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the region’s tourism bureau, the sports complex’s flooring required adjusting to the local temperature, which was not taken […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA student resources following Madison Brooks' death

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, many students and parents are wondering what resources are available to students in Northeast Louisiana who find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. KNOE reached out to all three universities in our viewing area, the University of Louisiana...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Historic Miller-Roy building in downtown Monroe revitalized

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As renovations come to a close, a historic 1930′s building in downtown Monroe with rich African-American history will reopen to the community to offer affordable housing and a 5,000 sq. foot community resource center. The Miller-Roy building, located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, is...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop residents complain of potholes, want roads fixed

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Some people in Bastrop say they’ve had enough of what they call a dangerous road. “When I drive down, you come across that track, and sometimes it just makes a ‘BOOM’, you know, it’ll jar you a little bit,” said the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2, Ronnie Traylor.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Accident issues on Winnsboro Road causes residents to take action

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, January 23, the Ouachita Police Jury met. A traffic evaluation for the area on Winnsboro Road, state Highway 15, near the new Dollar General, was made known. 250 residents signed a petition to have the area evaluated and hopefully fixed. Mamie Corbin, the resident who started the petition, tells us […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe PD looking into getting new armored vehicle

KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death. Grambling State offers rides to students who feel in danger on-campus or off, while ULM and Louisiana Tech provide on-campus safety escorts. aarons aces. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
MONROE, LA
calcasieu.info

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 37-Year-Old Aggravated Burglary Suspect

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 37-Year-Old Aggravated Burglary Suspect. On January 23, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Jeremiah Nevil Verdon Simpson, 37. Simpson is described as 5’9” tall, and 150 lbs. He is known to frequent the Downsville and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.
WEST MONROE, LA
WGNO

Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
WINNFIELD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tarbutton Road traffic flow being discussed in preparation for Buc-ee's

All parties involved agree that traffic flow on Tarbutton Road will be one of the biggest challenges that will need to be addressed over the next two years in preparation for the construction and operation of Buc-ee’s. With Ruston Junior High School located directly across from the land where...
RUSTON, LA

