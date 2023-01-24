Read full article on original website
WMWO Chamber of Commerce “Love Local” Valentine’s Day Fundraiser
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is holding a “Love Local” gift bag Valentine’s Day fundraiser in the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day with proceeds benefitting the Adopt-A-School Program. “So if you know someone, a lady in your life and...
Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA
Louisiana's Tallest Waterfall is Located in Catahoula Parish
A waterfall in Louisiana? Yes!
Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
A look at the incentives that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting a look at the deal that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston. The iconic gas station and convenience store announced they were coming to the city earlier this month. Buc-ee’s received incentives from the City of Ruston, Lincoln Parish Police Jury, School Board, and...
West Monroe Sports and Events Complex could be delayed due to flooring issues
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Sports and Events Complex is planned to be finished this fall, but local officials believe the venue’s debut will probably be postponed. According to Alana Cooper from Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the region’s tourism bureau, the sports complex’s flooring required adjusting to the local temperature, which was not taken […]
NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, many students and parents are wondering what resources are available to students in Northeast Louisiana who find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. KNOE reached out to all three universities in our viewing area, the University of Louisiana...
West Monroe man accused of calling authorities over 100 times without an emergency
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on South 2nd Street. According to officials, the caller did a 911 hang call on four different occasions before authorities decided to investigate. Upon...
Louisiana School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text Reaches Co-Worker. Oops! How Did That Happen?
A white supremacist who worked as a secretary at a Louisiana middle school was forced to vacate her position after she accidentally sent a racist text to another staff member on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Mother allegedly discovers drugs in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card in Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s purse for a food stamp card. According to deputies, the caller […]
Historic Miller-Roy building in downtown Monroe revitalized
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As renovations come to a close, a historic 1930′s building in downtown Monroe with rich African-American history will reopen to the community to offer affordable housing and a 5,000 sq. foot community resource center. The Miller-Roy building, located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, is...
Bastrop residents complain of potholes, want roads fixed
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Some people in Bastrop say they’ve had enough of what they call a dangerous road. “When I drive down, you come across that track, and sometimes it just makes a ‘BOOM’, you know, it’ll jar you a little bit,” said the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2, Ronnie Traylor.
High School Secretary is Out of a Job after Calling MLK Day “N-Word Day”
I thought most snarky comments about Black holidays were about Juneteenth but apparently Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a topic of conversation too. A secretary at a Louisiana high school made a wack joke referring to the holiday as N****r Day in a text that got exposed and ended up costing her job, according to a Daily Mail report.
Accident issues on Winnsboro Road causes residents to take action
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, January 23, the Ouachita Police Jury met. A traffic evaluation for the area on Winnsboro Road, state Highway 15, near the new Dollar General, was made known. 250 residents signed a petition to have the area evaluated and hopefully fixed. Mamie Corbin, the resident who started the petition, tells us […]
Monroe PD looking into getting new armored vehicle
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 37-Year-Old Aggravated Burglary Suspect
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 37-Year-Old Aggravated Burglary Suspect. On January 23, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Jeremiah Nevil Verdon Simpson, 37. Simpson is described as 5’9” tall, and 150 lbs. He is known to frequent the Downsville and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
Tarbutton Road traffic flow being discussed in preparation for Buc-ee’s
All parties involved agree that traffic flow on Tarbutton Road will be one of the biggest challenges that will need to be addressed over the next two years in preparation for the construction and operation of Buc-ee’s. With Ruston Junior High School located directly across from the land where...
Monroe man accused of throwing brick through girlfriend’s car window after argument; arrested
The Monroe Police Department arrested 34-year-old LeTrez D. Huff after allegedly throwing brick through girlfriend's car window.
