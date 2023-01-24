ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

“I just keep playing on”: Parklane 7th grader Carruth says medical diagnosis will not hold her back

By David Edelstein
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

Parklane Academy 7th grader Carlyle Carruth has been promoted to the girls varsity basketball team.

She plays 48 minutes a night now–that’s a game and a half–as the MAIS rules allow her to play two quarters of JV and all four of varsity in a single day.

It’s reasonable she would be tired after that. But Carruth might feel tired for another reason: she has recently been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Carruth says the disease will not hold her back.

Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shares Carruth’s story and the surprising connections she has found with her coach and her mom.

Edward Gatlin
3d ago

My prayers are that God continue giving her strength to have the courage, usually people fall deep into a pity party but this young lady is a reminder that you can defeat the odds by pushing hard at your dreams! I speak a Successful life ahead of her . About time we have something positive in Mccomb

justme
3d ago

finally a story that's a happy one. not happy she is sick, but happy someone so young has an awesome spirit in herself to keep on keeping on! ❤

WJTV 12

