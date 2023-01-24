“I just keep playing on”: Parklane 7th grader Carruth says medical diagnosis will not hold her back

Parklane Academy 7th grader Carlyle Carruth has been promoted to the girls varsity basketball team.

She plays 48 minutes a night now–that’s a game and a half–as the MAIS rules allow her to play two quarters of JV and all four of varsity in a single day.

It’s reasonable she would be tired after that. But Carruth might feel tired for another reason: she has recently been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Carruth says the disease will not hold her back.

Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shares Carruth’s story and the surprising connections she has found with her coach and her mom.

