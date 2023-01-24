AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:16 a.m. EST

Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoes

NEW YORK (AP) — Over the past few years, a number of companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all of the biggest of those companies have failed spectacularly. Last week, Genesis filed Chapter 11, joining Voyager Digital, Celsius and BlockFi in the list of companies that have either filed for bankruptcy protection or gone out of business. They failed because of a lack of safeguards and a rapid drop in crypto prices. Customers wonder if they'll recover any of their deposits.

Debt ceiling: 2011 showdown leaves lessons for Biden, GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lessons learned from the debt ceiling standoff more than a decade ago are rippling through Washington. Back in 2011, newly elected House Republicans were eager to confront the Democratic president and force spending cuts. When Republicans refused to raise the debt ceiling, the government risked a catastrophic default and suffered a devastating credit downgrade. Now the White House and Congress are bracing for another debt ceiling showdown — one that appears headed toward a very similar outcome. The Treasury Department has notified Congress that it’s time to again raise the nation’s debt ceiling, now standing at $31 trillion, to allow more borrowing to pay off the country’s accumulated bills.

Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes

NEW YORK (AP) — Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing over the ever-presence of tipping. Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they’re tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery. As more businesses adopt digital payment methods, customers are automatically being prompted to leave a gratuity at places they normally wouldn’t. And some say it has become more frustrating as the price of items has skyrocketed due to inflation, which eased to 6.5% in December but still remains painfully high. For workers, though, the surge in tip requests is a welcome development.

Spotify latest tech name to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce

LONDON (AP) — Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it’s cutting 6% of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs. It's yet another tech company forced to rethink its pandemic-era expansion as the economic outlook weakens. CEO Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was also posted online Monday. He said the company's operating costs last year grew at double its revenue growth and that it has tried hard to rein in costs but “it simply hasn’t been enough.” Ek said he took “full accountability for the moves that got us here today.”

Elon Musk: Tweets about taking Tesla private weren't fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has returned to federal court in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet. The tweet, which resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators, claimed he had lined up financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted on Aug. 7, 2018, damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to Musk's admission that the buyout wasn’t going to happen. Musk testified Monday that he believed funding was secured due to his ownership of “SpaceX stock alone,” when he sent the tweets.

Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Market analysts are reacting with deep skepticism to a proposal floated by the leaders of Brazil and Argentina to launch a common currency. Economists say neither country is positioned to instill confidence in the idea. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told reporters Monday that a common trading currency would reduce a harmful dependence on the U.S. dollar. He and Argentine President Alberto Fernández say neither leader knows exactly how it would work out. There's no chance they would ditch the Brazilian real or Argentine peso anytime soon. Critics say that even the euro has struggled for acceptance and they don't see how this idea could instill confidence.

US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government has closed a yearslong investigation into exhaust odors in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don’t have high levels of carbon monoxide and don’t need to be recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it reviewed more than 6,500 consumer complaints and tested SUVs in the field. The probe covered nearly 1.5 million Explorers from the 2011 to 2017 model years and involved complaints of sickness and crashes that involved three deaths and 657 injuries. Many complaints came from police departments. But the agency said Monday that testing showed no Explorers that were sealed under a 2017 Ford service campaign had carbon monoxide levels higher than Environmental Protection Agency limits.

China's Huawei looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales

TIANJIN, China (AP) — As technicians in a distant control room watch on display screens, an automated crane at one of China’s busiest ports moves cargo containers from a Korean freighter to self-driving trucks in a scene tech giant Huawei sees as its future after American sanctions crushed its global smartphone brand. The backbone of the “smart terminal” is a data network built by Huawei, which is reinventing itself as a supplier of technology for self-driving cars, factories and other industries that it hopes will be less vulnerable to U.S. pressure. The ruling Communist Party is promoting automation in industries from manufacturing to taxis to keep China’s economy growing as the workforce ages and starts to shrink.

Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

Microsoft says it is making a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT and other tools that can generate readable text, images and computer code. The tech giant on Monday described its new agreement as the third stage of a growing partnership with San Francisco-based OpenAI that began with a $1 billion investment in 2019. It didn’t disclose the dollar amount of its latest investment. OpenAI started out as a nonprofit artificial intelligence research company when it launched in December 2015.

Biden’s next climate hurdle: Enticing Americans to buy green

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances. Biden faces a public relations challenge that could determine whether the country achieves his ambitious goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. One analyst says the battle will be waged “one household at a time.” Officials hope consumers will respond to tax credits and rebates when they make purchasing decisions — if they are aware of them.