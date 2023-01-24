NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said two people were shot minutes apart in two separate incidents across the city on Wednesday. Officers were first called out to the 5300 block of Marais St. around 4:02 p.m. in the Lower Ninth Ward. This is where someone was shot in the chest. Police said the victim was male, but did not give an age. He died at the hospital.

