Schuylkill County, PA

Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 26th, 2023

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Michael E. Siluk, Sr. 70 of Middleport passed away Tuesday while at the St. Luke’s Hospital Carbon Campus. Michael was born March 26, 1952 and raised in New Ringgold by his parents the late Michael and Mary Siluk. He was a...
One Flown After Crash near Pine Grove

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the single vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, around 3:10pm in the 100 Block of Pleasant Valley Road/Route 443, just north of Hallton Road. Troopers say Mary Schneck, 75, of Pine Grove was traveling west...
Schuylkill County Treasurer Announces Intent to Seek Re-Election

On Thursday, Schuylkill County Treasurer, Linda L. Yeich, announced her candidacy for a third term as County Treasurer. Yeich states, “There is still more work that can be done as County Treasurer, but I am proud of these accomplishments:. Continuing to bring Hotel and other properties into compliance with...
Tier 1 Restrictions Announced for Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the winter storm on Wednesday. Additionally, speed and vehicle restrictions have been implemented on several roads in east central Pennsylvania. A Tier 1 vehicle restriction is in place as of 11:00 AM today in accordance with the commonwealth's weather event vehicle...
