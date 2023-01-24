Read full article on original website
Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 26th, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Michael E. Siluk, Sr. 70 of Middleport passed away Tuesday while at the St. Luke’s Hospital Carbon Campus. Michael was born March 26, 1952 and raised in New Ringgold by his parents the late Michael and Mary Siluk. He was a...
One Flown After Crash near Pine Grove
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the single vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, around 3:10pm in the 100 Block of Pleasant Valley Road/Route 443, just north of Hallton Road. Troopers say Mary Schneck, 75, of Pine Grove was traveling west...
Schuylkill County Weather Related Announcements for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
ASHLAND - From the Ashland Police Department, Ashland has declared a snow emergency that will go into effect from 7:00am Wednesday to Midnight. During the snow emergency, parking will be prohibited on Hoffman Boulevard from Brock Street to Centre Street, and also on Centre Street from Front Street to 23rd Street.
2-5 Inches of Snow and Strong Wind Gusts Expected Wednesday in Schuylkill County
The National Weather Service has downgraded their weather alert to a weather advisory for Schuylkill County. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting...
Schuylkill County Treasurer Announces Intent to Seek Re-Election
On Thursday, Schuylkill County Treasurer, Linda L. Yeich, announced her candidacy for a third term as County Treasurer. Yeich states, “There is still more work that can be done as County Treasurer, but I am proud of these accomplishments:. Continuing to bring Hotel and other properties into compliance with...
Tier 1 Restrictions Announced for Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County
PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the winter storm on Wednesday. Additionally, speed and vehicle restrictions have been implemented on several roads in east central Pennsylvania. A Tier 1 vehicle restriction is in place as of 11:00 AM today in accordance with the commonwealth's weather event vehicle...
