The Highlands Bluebirds (16-6) do not need to be told things will be a battle when a team enters the historic Thomas H. Seither Center on the Bishop Brossart campus. The Bluebirds under the veteran guidance of head coach Kevin Listerman had to go to overtime to down the Mustangs (12-7), 106-99 in Brossart’s final tune-up before playing Hazard in the first round of the All “A” State Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University on Thursday.

ALEXANDRIA, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO