linknky.com
Brossart drops opener in All “A” Classic
Bishop Brossart (12-8) was unable to overcome a dreadful start on Thursday in the first round of the All “A” state tournament in a 68-62 loss to Hazard (18-2). It was 18-1 before the Mustangs first field goal from Parker Mulberry came over six minutes into the game.
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Holy Cross, Bishop Brossart win All A Girls State openers
The Holy Cross Indians and Bishop Brossart Mustangs girls basketball teams won their All “A” state first round games in different fashions at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Holy Cross (18-5) jumped out to a 22-4 lead on the Leslie County Eagles (13-6) from the 14th Region and...
linknky.com
Craddock’s bounce beats Highlands at buzzer in OT
Alexis Craddock hadn’t scored all game. She missed a buzzer-beater in the JV game. But when the sophomore guard caught the ball on the wing with time winding down in overtime of Conner’s (13-6) varsity game with Highlands (15-7), she didn’t hesitate. Craddock took two dribbles, pulled...
linknky.com
Monday NKY HS hoops roundup: Highlands boys take high-scoring affair over Brossart in overtime
The Highlands Bluebirds (16-6) do not need to be told things will be a battle when a team enters the historic Thomas H. Seither Center on the Bishop Brossart campus. The Bluebirds under the veteran guidance of head coach Kevin Listerman had to go to overtime to down the Mustangs (12-7), 106-99 in Brossart’s final tune-up before playing Hazard in the first round of the All “A” State Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University on Thursday.
linknky.com
“Sammy Burrow” Vinson’s confidence helps Norse to the top of Horizon
The moxie that Sam Vinson carries isn’t necessarily intentional, rather something that comes natural to the Norse sophomore. “Sam is a guy that has great swag. We call him Sammy Burrow,” Northern Kentucky University basketball coach Darrin Horn said. “He has a certain presence and confidence to him.”
linknky.com
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Jan. 16-22
To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
Major Outlet Hands UC Football Worst Power Five Coaching-Hire Grade Of 2022-23 Cycle
Scott Satterfield has been at the helm for nearly two months in Clifton.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
Fox 19
Gay couple says NKY church program barred them from refereeing their child’s basketball game
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County couple says their decision to enroll their children in after-school sports programs at a local church has resulted in unexpected blowback due to the couple’s sexual orientation. Jesika and Ayanna McKinney enrolled three of their six children in basketball and cheerleading programs...
WKRC
Villa Madonna Academy
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
linknky.com
Settlement reached in wrongful death case of teen who died during soccer practice
In June 2020, St. Henry high school soccer player Matthew Mangine Jr. collapsed on the field and later died. The family has now reached a settlement with his former high school, the Diocese of Covington, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, where the school’s athletic trainer is employed. Prior to the...
Trucker after $1M Kentucky win: ‘What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’
KFC did in fact not have anything to do with this big win.
Fox 19
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game. Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.
WLWT 5
Tour bus company again offering round-trip rides to Kansas City for Bengals game
CINCINNATI — Are you wanting to go on a road trip to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC championship game this weekend?. DeBolt Tours, which is a travel service, will be once again taking Bengals fans on a road trip on a motorcoach bus from Cincinnati to Kansas City for the game.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
Fox 19
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon
An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
WKYT 27
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An incident involving a semi truck blocked a road in Pendleton County. Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in Butler. EMA says Hwy 177 was blocked at the tunnel while crews worked to remove the truck.
WLWT 5
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood
On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change
This article is republished from LINK nky. When Northern Kentucky University announced former President Ashish Vaidya’s sudden departure in November, representatives said it wasn’t due to the large budget deficit found in the last half of 2022. That’s not the case, according to Faculty Senate President John Farrar. He said Vaidya’s departure relates to NKU’s […] The post Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
