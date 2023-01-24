ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Brossart drops opener in All “A” Classic

Bishop Brossart (12-8) was unable to overcome a dreadful start on Thursday in the first round of the All “A” state tournament in a 68-62 loss to Hazard (18-2). It was 18-1 before the Mustangs first field goal from Parker Mulberry came over six minutes into the game.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Craddock’s bounce beats Highlands at buzzer in OT

Alexis Craddock hadn’t scored all game. She missed a buzzer-beater in the JV game. But when the sophomore guard caught the ball on the wing with time winding down in overtime of Conner’s (13-6) varsity game with Highlands (15-7), she didn’t hesitate. Craddock took two dribbles, pulled...
HEBRON, KY
Monday NKY HS hoops roundup: Highlands boys take high-scoring affair over Brossart in overtime

The Highlands Bluebirds (16-6) do not need to be told things will be a battle when a team enters the historic Thomas H. Seither Center on the Bishop Brossart campus. The Bluebirds under the veteran guidance of head coach Kevin Listerman had to go to overtime to down the Mustangs (12-7), 106-99 in Brossart’s final tune-up before playing Hazard in the first round of the All “A” State Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University on Thursday.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Jan. 16-22

To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
EDGEWOOD, KY
Villa Madonna Academy

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
VILLA HILLS, KY
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game. Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
CINCINNATI, OH
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon

An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
CINCINNATI, OH
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An incident involving a semi truck blocked a road in Pendleton County. Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in Butler. EMA says Hwy 177 was blocked at the tunnel while crews worked to remove the truck.
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood

On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
CINCINNATI, OH
Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change

This article is republished from LINK nky. When Northern Kentucky University announced former President Ashish Vaidya’s sudden departure in November, representatives said it wasn’t due to the large budget deficit found in the last half of 2022. That’s not the case, according to Faculty Senate President John Farrar. He said Vaidya’s departure relates to NKU’s […] The post Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

