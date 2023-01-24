Read full article on original website
Study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss
BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia. The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
scitechdaily.com
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
MedicalXpress
COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations
The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
Medical News Today
What causes breath to smell like urine?
Most people have had foul-smelling breath at some point in their lives. Bad breath generally occurs as a result of poor oral health. However, it is less common for breath to smell like urine or ammonia, so people may find it disconcerting if they have this symptom. There are many...
seniorresource.com
Could You Have a Thyroid Problem and Not Know It?
If your thyroid is out of whack, it can cause a number of health issues that can be tricky to detect because the symptoms often resemble other age-related health problems. In fact, as many as 30 million Americans have some form of thyroid disorder, but more than half aren’t aware of it.
HealthCentral.com
Feel-Good Stretches to Ease Migraine Pain
Stretching may ease the frequency and intensity of your headaches. Add a few of these simple moves to your migraine management plan. If you’re among the more than 39 million people in the US living with migraine, you’re well aware of just how much the pain associated with the condition can really cramp your style. More than simply a bad headache, migraine is a neurological disease that can manifest with symptoms that may impact the body from head to toe. But most commonly, migraine attacks cause severe head pain—on one side or both, front or back. They can also include a sensation of throbbing, pounding, pulsating, dizziness, sensitivity (to noise, smells, and light), and nausea/vomiting.
Mysterious 'Zone of Uncertainty' Inside The Brain Reveals a Surprise
Our brains do a fantastic job of acting as master control centers for our sacks of flesh if you stop and think about it – which again will call on your brain. Now researchers have discovered more about how the brain fixes long-term memories in its storage slots. The...
Is Stomach Bloating A Symptom Of A Vitamin D Deficiency?
A bloated stomach can be a symptom of food intolerance, constipation, or PMS. But can stomach bloat also be caused by a vitamin D deficiency? Let's find out.
Lifestyle Changes Proven to Prevent Almost Half of Possible Cancers, Studies Say
Cancer has become a worldwide epidemic. Statistics in the US show that nearly 4 out of 10 men and women will get diagnosed over their lifetimes. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, genetics, and even some aspects of the environment can be contributing factors to cancer.
Lung Cancer (Adenocarcinoma) in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Lung cancer (adenocarcinoma) in dogs involves the presence of malignant tumors in the lungs. The condition is the most common type of canine lung cancer. The post Lung Cancer (Adenocarcinoma) in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
Healthline
Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Cause Neck Pain?
Ankylosing spondylitis typically affects the lower back, but as the disease progresses, it can cause pain in the upper back or neck. Ankylosing spondylitis is a form of arthritis that can cause inflammation and pain in your spine and other joints. In addition to the condition directly affecting your upper...
verywellhealth.com
Endometriosis Cramps Explained: Location and Frequency
If you experience unusually painful cramps during your menstrual period, you might wonder if you have endometriosis. Pain is the most common symptom of endometriosis. People might experience different kinds of pain, including:. Painful menstrual cramps. Chronic lower back or pelvic pain. Pain during or after sex. Some people experience...
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
Healthline
Bladder Neck Obstruction
The bladder neck is a group of muscles that connect the bladder to the urethra. The muscles tighten to hold urine in the bladder, and relax to release it through the urethra. Urinary problems occur when abnormalities block the bladder neck and prevent it from opening completely during urination. Men...
