Stretching may ease the frequency and intensity of your headaches. Add a few of these simple moves to your migraine management plan. If you’re among the more than 39 million people in the US living with migraine, you’re well aware of just how much the pain associated with the condition can really cramp your style. More than simply a bad headache, migraine is a neurological disease that can manifest with symptoms that may impact the body from head to toe. But most commonly, migraine attacks cause severe head pain—on one side or both, front or back. They can also include a sensation of throbbing, pounding, pulsating, dizziness, sensitivity (to noise, smells, and light), and nausea/vomiting.

29 DAYS AGO