ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

George Santos Tried To Roast Comedians, And It Went About As Well As You’d Expect

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtsV3_0kP0qWrl00

Of all the chaos surrounding Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) right now, apparently he isn’t happy with portrayals of him on late-night television.

Under multiple investigations for lying extensively about his background to get elected, the New York Republican on Monday directed his attention at comedians who have, predictably, gone to town with the wild scandal that just keeps giving.

“I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far,” Santos tweeted. “Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up.”

Since his election, Santos has been caught out over an ever-growing list of falsehoods about his life, including misrepresenting his mother’s death, saying his grandparents fled the Holocaust, lying about attending college and pretending to have Jewish heritage. To add to the mess, he’s also been accused of campaign finance violations, scamming a disabled veteran over his dying dog and having a secret past as a drag performer called Kitara in Brazil. (Santos has denied those allegations.)

As such, with fodder aplenty, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert’s shows have all brought on comics to play the lawmaker, as did “Saturday Night Live.” One “SNL” alum, Jon Lovitz, took on the role on “The Tonight Show.”

Santos’ bizarre Twitter gripe (and immense failure to read the room) earned him an additional roasting:

Santos even got into a back-and-forth with former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Trixie Mattel, who quoted Santos’ own comments about a photo appearing to show him in drag:

Comments / 63

Patrice Smith
3d ago

He, Santos! This is what he wanted. The focus is on him, good or bad. Well done Santos. He has managed to make a complete mockery out of our country government

Reply(4)
63
Paul Pulice
3d ago

that goes to show u how are nut cases get in are government they all lie to get elctected and when they get in they still lie they ain't for the the American people they are in it for them to fill there pockets up

Reply(2)
35
Wally007
3d ago

no matter how much u ridicule Santos, he doesn't care. he'll collect his yearly 179k while he watches soap operas and play video games in his office. only work he might do is sign off when McCarthy asks for a vote.

Reply
21
Related
Deadline

Jon Lovitz Fires Back At George Santos: “My Pathological Liar Character Can’t Hold A Candle To You!” – Updated

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) yesterday took a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook by criticizing a comic impersonation of him. Last night, the subject of that criticism, comedian Jon Lovitz, hit back with his trademark brand of sarcasm. “Thanks the review and advice!” tweeted the former SNL castmember. “You’re right! I do need to step my game up! My pathological liar character can’t hold a candle to you!” Lovitz then poked at one of Santos’ many mendacities: “Loved your “Jew-ish” joke. One of my favorites I do all the time!” PREVIOUSLY on January 23: George Santos has been having quite the year...
msn.com

George Santos Joins Stephen Colbert To Clear His Name(s)

After being exposed for telling numerous lies about his identity and resumé, Rep. George Santos joins Stephen Colbert live on The Late Show to truthfully answer the question everyone is asking: who is George Santos? Special thanks to our friend Harvey Guillén! #Colbert #Comedy #GeorgeSantos #HarvyGuillén.
TheDailyBeast

Jon Stewart Warns Against Treating George Santos Like Trump

Jon Stewart has a pretty good idea why “nobody really cares” about the mounting scandals surrounding Republican congressman George Santos. And it has everything to do with how he looks.“Everything about him just screams of mediocrity,” the former Daily Show host said on the podcast that accompanies his Apple TV+ show this week, citing Santos’ big frame glasses, “doughy countenance,” and basic haircut. “He’s not obese, he’s not skinny, he’s everything in the middle,” Stewart continued, comparing him to the new “fresh meat” inmate who doesn’t know whether to join the “Aryan gang” or the “Spanish gang.”After making a series...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
The Week

7 scathingly funny cartoons about George Santos' lies

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
stljewishlight.org

Jon Lovitz stops by ‘The Tonight Show’ as George Santos to pick up Nobel Peace Prize

Comedian Jon Lovitz is having a moment thanks to disgraced congressman George Santos. Not that Santos is a fan, having taken to Twitter to say how unimpressed he’s been with the myriad comedic takes on him. Lovitz fired back, saying that even his signature character, the Pathological Liar, “can’t hold a candle to you!”
The List

Barbara Walters' Resurfaced Interview With Donald Trump Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Although Barbara Walters died on December 30 at age 93, the renowned journalist and television icon leaves behind an enduring legacy. As Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, posted on Twitter following news of Walters' death, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time..." From controversial world leaders, like Fidel Castro, to pop culture icons, like Elizabeth Taylor, Walters constantly delivered on her no-nonsense approach to journalism, and for that she will be missed.
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speaker vote disaster

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Breen | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
HollywoodLife

‘The View’ Hosts Awkwardly Laugh After ‘Fart’ Noise Erupts On Live TV: Watch

The View hosts were caught off-guard when a loud flatulence-sounding noise could be heard during a moment they were trying to take care of a liquid spill on the Jan. 25 show. Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the leak to co-host Sara Haines shortly after Alyssa Farah Griffin began to speak about the classified documents that were recently discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Suddenly, the interruption happened and temporarily distracted all five ladies sitting at the talk show‘s table.
INDIANA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

256K+
Followers
14K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy