This is what Shibuya Nichome could look like in 2029
Central Shibuya might look a lot different compared to what it was five years ago, but recent developments like the Shibuya Miyashita Park complex are just the beginning of the district’s transformation. According to Tokyo’s Bureau of Urban Development, a new set of redevelopment projects designed for the west side of the Shibuya Nichome neighbourhood are slated to begin in 2025.
There’s a major immersive Disney exhibition coming to London
Take a trip through Disney history as the animation/theme park/kids’ entertainment behemoth celebrates 100 years of mice, belles and snowmen with a major new exhibition. And not just any exhibition, but an immersive one, because it wouldn’t be 2023 if you couldn’t immerse yourself in something at some point. ‘Wonder of Friendship: The Experience’ will be a journey through the friendships of Disney’s best-loved characters, taking place in the surprising environs of brutalist former office block 180 The Strand.
13 exhibitions worth travelling for in 2023
From the largest ever Vermeer exhibition in Amsterdam to Madrid’s festival of Picasso, these are the year’s biggest art shows. All years are great years for art – but 2023 is set to be even more spectacular than most. Wherever you are in the world, from Tokyo and Paris to London and New York, each city has its own stacked schedule of exhibitions and shows. We’ll see vast retrospectives, triumphant first-time solo shows, eagerly-anticipated displays (still) delayed by the pandemic and much, much more. From all that, here are our highlights: 2023’s must-see exhibitions, all over the world.
Kyoto and Sapporo ranked among the top 25 destinations in the world for 2023
Now that Japan has finally reopened to the world, tourists are coming from far and wide to explore everything the country has to offer. There’s really something for everyone: gourmets will appreciate food-centric hotspots like Tokyo and Fukuoka, art seekers will love the museums around Naoshima, and hot spring goers will thrive at Japan’s many onsen destinations.
New report says London is the best city in Europe for street art
London is the best city in Europe for street art, according to a new report. More specifically, Shoreditch is the place to be if you want to breathe in paint fumes and learn the difference between graffiti and graffito (one’s plural, the other’s singular, naturalmente). The report is...
NTS: One Day
NTS radio will take over Burgess Park on May 27 with its first ever festival: One Day. There’ll be two stages, with the live stage headlined by LA rapper JPEGMAFIA. Over on the dance stage, Theo Parrish will take the headline slot with a four-hour-long set – this is one you don’t want to miss, as it’s Parrish’s first UK show in three years. There are more acts to be announced. Priority tickets go on sale to NTS Supporters & Friends at noon on Monday January 30. The rest of you can sign up for the presale on the NTS website which drops at noon on Wednesday February 1, and the general sale goes live at noon on February 2.
The 10 best food tours in Paris
Feeling a little peckish? Here’s our pick of the tastiest ways to travel around Paris. With glistening fruit tarts down one cobbled street and artisanal cheeses down another, Paris presents a particularly toothsome panorama. And to help you discover some neat eats, we’ve gathered some particularly tasty routes to try out below.
Avora: A New World Cocktail Experience
A hole in the fabric of space and time has opened up in Shoreditch, probably not for the first time. However, this particular wormhole – which tbf looks a lot like a door – leads to a pristine alien planet named Avora, in which the humanlike natives protect themselves from the planet’s toxic atmosphere by knocking back a substance called lumenol, which tastes exactly like good old earthen booze and is served in delicious cocktail form.
The Museum of London is bringing the Donald Trump baby blimp back
Ah, the baby Trump blimp. It all seems a lifetime ago, doesn’t it? After all, a lot has happened since those sweet days of summer 2018, when then-US president Donald Trump came over to London for the first time to meet the then-monarch Queen Elizabeth and then-PM Theresa May. For those who don’t remember, the ‘blimp’ – as it was christened – was an inflatable depicting the POTUS as an enormous open-mouthed orange baby in a nappy. It was flown over Parliament Square as part of a 75,000-person strong protest against his visit.
