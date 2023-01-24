NTS radio will take over Burgess Park on May 27 with its first ever festival: One Day. There’ll be two stages, with the live stage headlined by LA rapper JPEGMAFIA. Over on the dance stage, Theo Parrish will take the headline slot with a four-hour-long set – this is one you don’t want to miss, as it’s Parrish’s first UK show in three years. There are more acts to be announced. Priority tickets go on sale to NTS Supporters & Friends at noon on Monday January 30. The rest of you can sign up for the presale on the NTS website which drops at noon on Wednesday February 1, and the general sale goes live at noon on February 2.

