Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

Campus, students must continue to support UC graduate students

At the end of the historic six-week strike across all 10 UC campuses, members from United Auto Workers, or UAW, 2865 and SRU-UAW voted in favor of an agreement that allowed for an increase in wage salary, child care services and protections against bullying and harassment. But, despite the ratification...
'Wonderfully eclectic': Statistics professor emeritus Roger Purves dies at 87

Roger Purves, professor emeritus at the UC Berkeley Department of Statistics, recently died at the age of 87. Purves was known in the statistics department for his unique sense of humor, welcoming personality and impact on the teaching and curriculum at UC Berkeley. “I greatly admire Roger’s remarkable contributions to...
‘A Thousand Minds on Fire’: University Press Books hosts final encore

After a closure lasting over two years, University Press Books has reopened for a final ‘encore.’. The bookstore, located at 2430 Bancroft Way and situated next to The Musical Offering cafe, was founded when Bill McClug, a former employee of Princeton University Press and the University of California Press, noticed that there were few venues to stock publications from university presses.
Berkeley school district to adopt new K-3 science curriculum

The Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, is currently engaged in the process of adopting a new science curriculum for grades K-3. According to a Jan. 19 press release from BUSD, the adoption committee is made of classroom teachers, who have been piloting three different science curricula. “I believe that...
Heavy rainstorms in Berkeley revitalize campus flora, fauna

Recent heavy rainstorms around Berkeley have refreshed UC Berkeley’s flora and fauna. According to Benjamin Wong Blonder, campus assistant professor of environmental science, policy and management, the moisture from this winter’s rains has been beneficial to the organisms on campus that have faced a several-year long drought. “The...
Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín’s next steps in 2023

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín started several new initiatives in 2022: the completion of the Hope Center to provide support for homeless people, a public safety task force, proposals for the 2023-2024 budget and more. While faced with obstacles such as a decreased budget and labor shortages, Arreguín looks forward to seeing the effects of these new initiatives. Key issues to be developed in 2023 include affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, budgeting and infrastructure development.
Mural unveiled in South Berkeley as part of 'beautification' efforts

South Berkeley residents gathered at 3163 Adeline St. on Thursday morning, eagerly anticipating the unveiling ceremony of a mural by local artist and Berkeley resident Doran Dada. Dada’s piece entitled, “God Shu on his Flying Chariot” is a masterful ensemble of colors and stylized shapes that pay homage to the...
High security deposits further Bay Area housing crisis

Tenants in the cities of Berkeley and Oakland have struggled to afford housing as a result of high security deposits that present a high initial barrier to renting. In Dec. 2022, assemblymember Matt Haney introduced Assembly Bill, or AB, 12, which ensures that security deposits do not exceed one month’s rent, overriding current limits that allow landlords to charge up to two months’ rent.
Berkeley City Council discusses affordable housing requirements

Berkeley City Council heavily debated citywide affordable housing requirements at its weekly meeting Jan. 17. With intensive deliberations, the council approved item 21 with certain revisions proposed by staff. Along with other items, councilmembers voiced their support for a feasibility study that would determine a developers’ fee amount for smaller...
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Berkeley

Catalytic converter thefts are becoming a growing problem in Berkeley, with incidents rising in number throughout the city. These valuable devices located in the exhaust systems of vehicles contain precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium. The thefts have become extremely common nationwide in recent years, as reported by The...
