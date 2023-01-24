Read full article on original website
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming still going on, the Parkersburg police do not have public information they can provide at this time. As of now, Parkersburg police are still looking to any new information the public can provide on the search for Gretchen Fleming since being last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd.
Updated plan for the Williamstown bleachers discussed at Wood County BOE meeting
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mark Welch, a project engineer for Pickering Associates, spoke at the Wood County B.O.E. meeting about the situation. Welch says it’s been agreed by all parties to have Stadium Solutions take down the original bleachers and install new ones after issues were found with the design of the product used.
Marietta Welfare League gives away over $80,000 to help improve the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This afternoon the Marietta Welfare League gave away $81,770 to local businesses looking to help give back to the community. Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, Boys and Girls club of Washington County, Special Olympics, and Betsey Mills Club are just some of the many businesses who were given grants.
Wood County’s annual Point in Time Count is underway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Wood County Point in Time Count is up and running. It’s a 24 hour endeavor in which organizations and volunteers collect data on homelessness in the area. Volunteers started at 4pm Wednesday. Different groups embark on the journey at different times. West Virginia...
Grand Central Ave. wreck
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the fatal plane crash Tuesday, October 16, 2022, in Marietta, Ohio. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Some of Todd Baucher's numerous awards. Barge allision. Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST. Pictures taken by a Belpre...
Washington County Commissioner is nominated onto a statewide county commissioners board
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter has been nominated onto the County Commissioners Association of Ohio board. Ritter said the organization’s purpose it to advocate on behalf of commissioners, educate commissioners, and to provide technical and research help. Ritter said the organization has three top priorities...
Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Kevin Dailey, a lifelong member of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department in Meigs County, Ohio, and the Richland Township Fire Department in Fairfield County, Ohio, passed away Tuesday according to a post on the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Dailey died from the injuries...
Local organizations brainstorm ideas for the arts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of different local art, tourism, and economic development organizations gathered at Parkersburg Art Center to collaborate on ideas. Managing Director of the art center Jessie Siefert said the goal of the event was to network in order to help the economy flourish. Attendees were encouraged...
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn't accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road.
Ohio firefighter dies of complications from fire engine crash
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A member of a local fire department has passed away. The Middleport Fire Department announced the death of Kevin Dailey on Facebook on Tuesday. Dailey died from long-term complications from an accident during which a fire engine rolled over in Cheshire Township in September of 2022. The Middleport Fire Department said that […]
Car wreck on Grand Central Ave. causes power lines to go down
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - ***UPDATE 4:45 p.m.*** After four to five hours of managing the scene, the departments involved returned to their stations and traffic is back open going both north and south as of 4:30 p.m. ***UPDATE 3:30 p.m.*** Vienna police chief, Mike Pifer says that the driver of...
Three facing drug charges in Wood County
PARKERSBURG — Three people from Wood County were charged Tuesday with drug offenses after one search led to another, the Parkersburg Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force said. With the assistance of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday at 486 Jefferson Drive,...
Grand Central Avenue closed at Ninth Street after crash
VIENNA – As of 4 p.m. Thursday Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said a single vehicle accident on Grand Central Avenue still had both lanes closed and traffic being diverted. Pifer said a silver SUV struck a utility pole causing some low hanging power lines. Pifer said the driver of the SUV claimed the accident was caused by mechanical issues but he said charges could be filed later against the driver. Pifer said the accident is still being investigated by the Vienna Police Department.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hosts roundtable in Vienna
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hosted a roundtable event in the Vienna City Council Chambers. Citizens and public servants from Wood County had the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns with the attorney general. Though Morrisey touched on the issue of Medicaid fraud, the...
Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care. The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year. “Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner,...
Three people arrested for the intent to deliver drugs in Mineral Wells
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three people were arrested with the intent to deliver drugs on Tuesday in Mineral Wells. A search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Jefferson Dr., according to the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force. During the search, task force agents found approximately one pound of...
Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
Giesey Arrested in Noble County
A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office. James Brian Giesey is being charged with one count of sexual battery. The Pleasant City man was arraigned Monday and given a $100,000 bond. At this time Giesey remains in the Noble County Jail. Tagged James Brian...
Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
Athens County – Two Arrested in Trafficking in Drugs
On January 24th, 2023, Detectives with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Williams Road, Athens. Detectives were assisted by Deputies of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. Detectives gained information that the suspect, Charles H. Gall III, was in possession of firearms while under indictment for drug related charges in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
