Apopka, FL

theapopkavoice.com

Commissioner Smith proposes five-year plan to annex South Apopka

Alexander H. Smith is a two-term City Commissioner with a passion for bringing South Apopka into the city he represents. In a 2021 interview with The Apopka Voice, he made the assertion that he would be willing to spend a sizeable amount of money to make it happen. "Because I...
APOPKA, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County Mayor to host 2023 Open House and Job Fair

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will host a free open house on Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Orlando's Orange County Administration Center. This family-friendly event will include an opportunity to meet Mayor Demings and county commissioners. Attendees will be able to interact with...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Truth Laid Bare

It’s taken nearly 100 years for healing to begin from the 1920 Ocoee massacre. Somewhere between the evil of that night and the long-overdue commemorations of today are timeless lessons you might not expect. By Robert Stephens. Gladys Franks Bell woke up three minutes ago and her phone is...
OCOEE, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Osceola County corrections officer arrested for domestic violence

An Osceola County corrections officer faces domestic violence charges in Polk County. Authorities arrested Joshua Diaz on Wednesday. Investigators say he grabbed a woman by the face in December, shoved her, pulled her to the ground, then held her down against her will. He's also accused of throwing her on...
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

