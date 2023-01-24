Read full article on original website
theapopkavoice.com
City Council: Take the initiative to show South Apopka the benefits of being a part of Apopka
What happens when a municipal administration that doesn't want to annex a community into its City meets a community that doesn't trust the City it thinks is courting it for annexation? Perhaps a quirky new sitcom on Netflix?. No, the City of Apopka Community Meeting for South Apopka Annexation happens.
theapopkavoice.com
Commissioner Smith proposes five-year plan to annex South Apopka
Alexander H. Smith is a two-term City Commissioner with a passion for bringing South Apopka into the city he represents. In a 2021 interview with The Apopka Voice, he made the assertion that he would be willing to spend a sizeable amount of money to make it happen. "Because I...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Mayor to host 2023 Open House and Job Fair
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will host a free open house on Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Orlando's Orange County Administration Center. This family-friendly event will include an opportunity to meet Mayor Demings and county commissioners. Attendees will be able to interact with...
click orlando
Flagler restaurant faces demolition after ‘irreparable damages’ from hurricanes Ian, Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Bull Creek Fish Camp restaurant in Flagler County will be torn down at the end of February after suffering “irreparable damages” from Hurricane Ian and Nicole, according to a news release from the county. The restaurant, part of Bull Creek Campgrounds, was flooded...
Orlando nonprofit provides housing to help newly released felons transition back into society
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local nonprofit now has a sixth home to help recently released felons transition back into society. S&D Enterprises opened a men-only home in the Parramore neighborhood near Orange Blossom Trail. The CEO told Channel 9 that the house was abandoned and used by squatters and...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Truth Laid Bare
It’s taken nearly 100 years for healing to begin from the 1920 Ocoee massacre. Somewhere between the evil of that night and the long-overdue commemorations of today are timeless lessons you might not expect. By Robert Stephens. Gladys Franks Bell woke up three minutes ago and her phone is...
theapopkavoice.com
FEMA extends deadline for responses to to Multifamily Lease and repair program
FEMA will extend the deadline for property owners to submit responses to FEMA’s Request for Information regarding the Multifamily Lease and Repair program. Responses and comments are due as soon as possible but no later than 5:00 PM EST, Feb. 9, 2023, via email to the point of contact listed below:
WESH
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach on Wednesday to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect dead following standoff with Florida deputies
A debate is being fueled over the deadly use of force by law enforcement in Florida. This after a suspect was killed by Brevard County deputies during a standoff this week. Follow link for full story: https://tinyurl.com/2sae7pd8.
WCJB
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida House members raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility. State Sen. Keith Perry said high prices are a concern for those who are customers of municipal utilities but live...
Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
click orlando
1 killed, 1 injured in exchange of gunfire with Brevard County deputies, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured after they were both shot on Wednesday when deputies tried to execute a search warrant for narcotics trafficking, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. At the scene, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the search warrant was...
mynews13.com
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
Fire crews responding to apartment fire in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. The Orlando Fire department responded to the Avalon Condominiums on South Semoran Boulevard near Pershing Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Callers told 911 dispatchers they...
WESH
Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
mynews13.com
Officials: Potential Osceola County ordinance could offer renters more protection
OSCEOLA, Fla. — If a potential ordinance gets approved and enacted in Osceola County, officials say renters would be one step closer to getting extra protection. The Osceola County Commission met Monday to discuss a potential ordinance to give renters more protections. Hurricanes caused flooding at Good Samaritan Village,...
WESH
Osceola County corrections officer arrested for domestic violence
An Osceola County corrections officer faces domestic violence charges in Polk County. Authorities arrested Joshua Diaz on Wednesday. Investigators say he grabbed a woman by the face in December, shoved her, pulled her to the ground, then held her down against her will. He's also accused of throwing her on...
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting at Orlando apartment complex, witnesses say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was discovered fatally shot Wednesday morning at a newly constructed apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said. The shooting was reported shortly after 11:45 a.m. at the Hudson Apartments on South Kirkman Road near Old Winter Garden Road. Police said they believe the shooting...
fox35orlando.com
Florida community still plagued by late-night street racing, resident says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A street racing nightmare is continuing for some in a Florida community. Residents in Windermere said cars race through traffic circles on a regular basis, screeching their tires and revving their engines. However, things have gotten much worse, according to one neighbor. Kat Thomas said it's...
