Temporary closure in Logansport Memorial Hospital’s Medical Office Building East Lab on January 25, 2023

'They haven't been helpful' | Tenants await repairs to Fishers apartment after December pipe burst
FISHERS, Ind. — It's been about a month since a winter storm that left thousands of people without power and heat across central Indiana. Some are still dealing with the aftermath. Zoe Daniels said she is fed up with the property manager at The Sanctuary at Fishers Apartments, saying...
WTHR
Medical board to decide whether to suspend Marion doctor's medical license
Dr William David Moore is accused of sexually assaulting at least four former patients. A nurse has also come forward. Many are at the hearing today to hear his fate.
WANE-TV
Crews respond to large Whitley County house fire
WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) – A house in Whitley County is badly damaged after a fire early this morning. It started before 2 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of South 700 East. Several fire crews responded and needed to take a defensive stance. Around 4 a.m. crews were able to get the fire under control.
casscountyonline.com
READI accelerates quality of place investments in north central Indiana
Last Updated on January 26, 2023 by Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Sec. Chambers joins region to commemorate READI progress, nearly $100 million invested in quality of life, talent retention and attraction. KOKOMO, Ind. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials and regional leaders today in...
casscountyonline.com
Tyson Foods surpasses 18 million lbs. of protein donated in U.S. – including support to Logansport community
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Delivering on its commitment to address food insecurity, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) announced today it donated more than 18 million pounds of protein – the equivalent of approximately 72 million servings of protein – to food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations in Tyson plant communities, and across the nation in fiscal 2022.
Current Publishing
Carmel BZA narrowly approves exception for group home in Woodland Springs
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 23 narrowly approved a special exception to allow a group home on Horseshoe Lane in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. The home, which is undergoing interior renovations but no significant exterior changes, will house eight seniors with disabilities. Two caretakers will be on-site during the day, and one will be on duty overnight, but they will not live on-site.
WLFI.com
WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
casscountyonline.com
Agency Owner – Shelter Insurance
We are seeking an exceptional entrepreneur to make a difference in Logansport, IN and become our newest Shelter Insurance Agent. • Do you have a desire to meet new people, develop new contacts, and become known in your community?. • Are you passionate about serving your community?. • Do you...
cbs4indy.com
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences …. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Road crews addressing refreezing. There are still dozens of plow trucks...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
WISH-TV
Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services
Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood. Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how...
Docs: Howard County corrections officer leg swept handcuffed inmate, sending her to ER
On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office received a complaint from a woman who was incarcerated in the Howard County Jail that accused corrections officer Colin M. Byrd, 22, of battery.
readthereporter.com
Ambulance crashes on Campus Parkway, driver & passenger injured
At 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville police officers responded to the area of 13675 Campus Pkwy., Noblesville, in reference to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle. Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and located the vehicle involved. Evidence at the scene and witness statements...
Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
casscountyonline.com
Wendy’s opens in Logansport
Wendy’s opened in Logansport again on January 23, 2023, after a long absence. The new restaurant at 3419 E. Market Street is located just east of where Wendy’s had been located through the late 1990s. McCord’s Do It Best thanked the franchise and the construction company for purchasing...
WLFI.com
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
cbs4indy.com
Young boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from California. Sunday night, Miranda Huckeby, her son Merrick, and her husband made a pit stop in New Mexico. The two adults got out alongside a road to check under the hood of their truck. Within seconds, their dog Sky took off.
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates
A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
