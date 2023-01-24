ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem blames Jan. 6 panel for phone getting hacked

By Victor Nava
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peboz_0kP0oRfW00

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem blasted the House Jan. 6 committee’s handling of her personal information on Monday and blamed the panel for the alleged hacking of her personal phone number.

The governor of the Mount Rushmore State claims that following the leak of her Social Security number last year by the House committee investigating the 2021 riot at the Capitol Building, her cell phone number has been used by hackers to make hoax calls.

“Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences,” Noem wrote in a press release Monday. “If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement.”

The popular South Dakota governor, and possible 2024 presidential candidate, added that she has implored Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate the massive leak, which also revealed the Social Security numbers of several family members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjFI6_0kP0oRfW00
Gov. Noem’s cell phone number was hacked, and she received a number of hoax calls.
Getty Images

“I have urged both the United States Attorney General and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of my family’s personal information, and I look forward to whatever resolution they can provide,” Noem stated.

The governor’s office added that the South Dakota Fusion Center, a state agency that investigates criminal activity, has been notified of this breach.

The House Jan. 6 panel released a spreadsheet, among several other records at the end of last year, containing nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers associated with visitors to the White House in December of 2020.

The leak included Social Security numbers for Noem, her husband, their three children, and son-in-law, as well as other high-profile officials, including Texas Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott, South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
ARIZONA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
171K+
Followers
75K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy