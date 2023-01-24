ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Humane Spotlights 2022 as Banner Year for Services and Impact

SANTA BARBARA, CA. (2023) Santa Barbara Humane, the County’s longest-serving animal welfare organization, is celebrating another successful year for animals and families. Due to the ongoing loyalty and support of local residents, 2022 was a record year for Santa Barbara Humane. Through its two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in 2022, the local non-profit saw the following:
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles homeless shelter celebrates second anniversary

El Camino Homeless Organization’s second campus opened in Dec. 2020. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has been serving those in the community facing homelessness since 2001. But in Dec. 2020, an opportunity arose for ECHO to expand services and open a second campus in Paso Robles. With one-time funding available from the state, a building situated in the city’s Homeless Services Overlay Zone, and a community ready for new services to be introduced, ECHO set to work opening their new campus on a portion of the project offering an emergency shelter program, a residency shelter program, meals, showers, and housing resources available to anyone in the community. Now open for two years what impact has the shelter had on the City of Paso Robles?
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt

The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
ORCUTT, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Homelessness Report: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

The housing issue is so great that even Santa Barbara County staff were calling the housing hotline asking for help when the pandemic’s eviction moratorium ended in March 2022. That is what Dinah Lockhart, the county’s retiring deputy director of housing and community development, told the county supervisors on Tuesday, as part of the county housing division’s report on ending homelessness.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

New restaurants, notable closures and food news in and around I.V.

The Daily Nexus On the Menu Team wants to ring in the new year by highlighting some recent changes in Santa Barbara’s restaurant scene. A recurring theme in our local restaurant coverage is documenting how the pandemic has made restaurant ownership more difficult for owners facing challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties in hiring employees. From the shuttering of I.V.’s beloved Study Hall bar to restaurant openings that should draw more traffic to State Street, there are several new culinary developments in Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Isla Vista Community Services District Installs Board Members

Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were each sworn in on Dec. 13 to serve another four-year term on the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board of Directors. Their terms will end in December 2026. Olivia Craig sworn in for a two-year term, ending in December 2024. Brandt and Freeman...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: What Does Environmental Justice Mean?

The city of Lompoc, and presumably Santa Barbara County and other cities within the county, will be amending their general plans to include a state-mandated Environmental Justice Element. Just how much this will cost is an open question, since the public review process for general plan changes can be lengthy.
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy