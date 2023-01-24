Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Neighbors Air Concerns About Planned Hope Village Project to House Homeless Residents
A meeting about a proposed temporary village for homeless residents on Santa Barbara County-owned land at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria drew angry comments, questions and some support on Wednesday night from neighbors and others. Hope Village would have 94 cabins to house more than 100 people at...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Humane Spotlights 2022 as Banner Year for Services and Impact
SANTA BARBARA, CA. (2023) Santa Barbara Humane, the County’s longest-serving animal welfare organization, is celebrating another successful year for animals and families. Due to the ongoing loyalty and support of local residents, 2022 was a record year for Santa Barbara Humane. Through its two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in 2022, the local non-profit saw the following:
Santa Maria holds meeting to discuss Homeless Village proposal
The "Hope Village" housing will provide ninety-four private cabins with beds, bathrooms and Wi-Fi. The post Santa Maria holds meeting to discuss Homeless Village proposal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Flooding leaves SLO County homeless residents with nowhere to go: ‘I’m so distraught’
Helping local unhoused people recover from recent storms will be “akin to rebuilding a city after a major disaster,” one homeless services provider said.
Paso Robles homeless shelter celebrates second anniversary
El Camino Homeless Organization’s second campus opened in Dec. 2020. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has been serving those in the community facing homelessness since 2001. But in Dec. 2020, an opportunity arose for ECHO to expand services and open a second campus in Paso Robles. With one-time funding available from the state, a building situated in the city’s Homeless Services Overlay Zone, and a community ready for new services to be introduced, ECHO set to work opening their new campus on a portion of the project offering an emergency shelter program, a residency shelter program, meals, showers, and housing resources available to anyone in the community. Now open for two years what impact has the shelter had on the City of Paso Robles?
Santa Maria Police: New personnel joins enforcement team
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Police have seven new officers who are currently field training in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria Police: New personnel joins enforcement team appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Captain’s Log: County Turns Goleta Bay Into a Lifeless Dump
Santa Barbara County has options for where to dump excess mud and debris after major rains, yet they choose Goleta Bay apparently because it seems to be the easiest to get dump trucks and bulldozers into and out of. In doing so, they turn a thriving ecosystem into a wasteland,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt
The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
SLO could push smaller, denser housing downtown — but it wants your feedback first
Here’s why the city wants your help in sorting out its policy.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Homelessness Report: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back
The housing issue is so great that even Santa Barbara County staff were calling the housing hotline asking for help when the pandemic’s eviction moratorium ended in March 2022. That is what Dinah Lockhart, the county’s retiring deputy director of housing and community development, told the county supervisors on Tuesday, as part of the county housing division’s report on ending homelessness.
Homeless Point-in-Time count conducted Wednesday
Officials conducted the Homeless Point-in-Time count to measure the homeless population county-wide. The post Homeless Point-in-Time count conducted Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County saw $150 million in storm damages — but there’s a ‘silver lining’
Debris removal will cost the Central Coast county an estimated $83 million.
Noozhawk
Volunteers Rise Early for Annual Point in Time Homeless Count
About 300 volunteers gathered at five locations in Santa Barbara County at 5 a.m. Wednesday to participate in the annual Point in Time count, which tracks the county’s homeless population. The count occurs nationwide during the last 10 days of January and is a requirement by the federal government...
Emergency rental assistance available for SLO County residents
County residents eligible for up to three months in past-due rent. – Catholic Charities Diocese Monterey has announced the availability of emergency rental assistance to individuals and families living in the County of San Luis Obispo. “Catholic Charities is determined to help those in financial need through our wrap-around programs...
SLO Rep announces $1 million donation, new downtown theater plan: ‘Couldn’t be more excited’
A new SLO theater complex has been in the works for several years, but hit a snag during COVID-19. Here’s what is changing.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
Daily Nexus
New restaurants, notable closures and food news in and around I.V.
The Daily Nexus On the Menu Team wants to ring in the new year by highlighting some recent changes in Santa Barbara’s restaurant scene. A recurring theme in our local restaurant coverage is documenting how the pandemic has made restaurant ownership more difficult for owners facing challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties in hiring employees. From the shuttering of I.V.’s beloved Study Hall bar to restaurant openings that should draw more traffic to State Street, there are several new culinary developments in Santa Barbara County.
Noozhawk
Isla Vista Community Services District Installs Board Members
Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were each sworn in on Dec. 13 to serve another four-year term on the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board of Directors. Their terms will end in December 2026. Olivia Craig sworn in for a two-year term, ending in December 2024. Brandt and Freeman...
Noozhawk
Volunteers Working to Rebuild Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara After Flood Damage
About two weeks after the major storm that caused flooding and damage across Santa Barbara County, dozens of volunteers are making progress repairing the Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara building, where parts of the church were left under water from flooding. While work is being done to restore the building, the...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: What Does Environmental Justice Mean?
The city of Lompoc, and presumably Santa Barbara County and other cities within the county, will be amending their general plans to include a state-mandated Environmental Justice Element. Just how much this will cost is an open question, since the public review process for general plan changes can be lengthy.
