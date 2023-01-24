Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Cleveland Heights throws some support behind Park Synagogue historic designation
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Although not partnering directly in the redevelopment of the old Park Synagogue property, the city will put some upfront financial support toward preservation of its architectural centerpiece. City Council approved a $45,000 city contribution Jan. 17 to the “Friends of Mendelsohn” nonprofit, named after the world-renowned...
Spotlights Coffeehouse returns with a comedic portrayal of intimacy: Talk of the Towns
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio - The Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater will present Five Times in One Night by Chiara Atik. This event marks the return of the Spotlights’ Coffeehouse production after a two-year hiatus. In this comedic quintet, five couples explore the delights and disappointments of their sex lives. Whether...
spectrumnews1.com
'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
One South Euclid accepting applications for 2023 Neighborhood Grant Program
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The city’s nonprofit community development corporation, One South Euclid, is accepting applications for its 2023 Neighborhood Grant Program. The program consists of an Exterior Home Repair Grant Program, a Senior Landscaping Grant Program and a Storefront Renovation Grant Program. Residents and storefront property owners who...
Millions in Clevelanders’ medical debt could be erased by new council measure
New city council legislation could erase about $190 million in medical debt for more than 48,000 Clevelanders.
Akron Leader Publications
Arlington Road hotel gets abatement order
SPRINGFIELD — A South Arlington Road hotel owner has been given one more chance to address numerous criminal and nuisance complaints on the property following a Jan. 24 Summit County Common Pleas Court decision. The Springfield Board of Trustees had voted Dec. 22, 2022 to file the nuisance complaint...
Bedford asks University Hospitals to restore services at UH Bedford as part of pending lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As part of its pending lawsuit against University Hospitals, the city of Bedford is asking UH to restore more medical services at the former UH Bedford Hospital, which closed to in-patient services last year. During a conference with attorneys from UH and the city on Wednesday,...
Lakewood City Council ponders ‘Pay to Stay’ eviction law
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Roughly two years after City Council expanded rental rights during the pandemic as an answer to an expiring CDC eviction moratorium, a permanent “Pay to Stay” ordinance is currently under consideration. “This has proven an effective way to make it so people can’t get evicted...
Akron residents sue city over controversial sale of White Pond Drive land
AKRON, Ohio – Residents are fighting the city’s controversial sale of 68 acres off White Pond Drive to a developer who wants to build a $55 million housing and retail project. Homeowners near the site and a group, LEAD for Pollinators, filed a lawsuit in Summit County Common...
Neighborhood without water for weeks, resident demands action
It's a nightmare of a problem impacting a Summit County community — no water for weeks, and no quick solution to get the water supply turned back on.
Strongsville rezones office building across from SouthPark Mall for building owner
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The owner of a half-empty multi-tenant office building on Ohio 82 just west of Interstate 71 believes he can now better market the site to prospective tenants. That’s because City Council in November rezoned the 2½-acre parcel on which the building stands from a “public facilities” district...
U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes to speak at Akron Roundtable event Feb. 3
AKRON, Ohio – Akron resident and U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes will be the featured speaker for Akron Roundtable’s next event, which is scheduled for Feb. 3 at noon at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Event tickets are $25, which includes lunch (vegetarian option available). Tickets...
thelandcle.org
Suit shop, speakeasy set to reinvent long-vacant Lorain Ave. funeral home
While living abroad and working on his master’s degree in England, Cleveland resident Zach Cooper would collect hats as keepsakes to remember his travels. He found himself spending a lot of time in suit stores and retail stores all around the world, just talking to people who would notice his accent and want to know his story.
Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial
At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
NOACA serious about connecting downtown Cleveland with Cuyahoga Valley National Park via Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Regional planners have dreamed for more than two decades about connecting downtown Cleveland to Cuyahoga Valley National Park via the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. But while previous attempts failed, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is getting serious about a new effort. At a meeting Thursday...
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some areas get nearly 5 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The lake-effect snow didn’t pile up too high in the snow belt east of Cleveland, but some areas did have nearly 5 inches on the ground as of Thursday night and that total could increase by Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, Auburn...
An education in Thomas Edison’s early life, at his birthplace home in Milan, Ohio
MILAN, Ohio – More than 40 years after he invented the light bulb, Thomas Edison returned to his boyhood home in northern Ohio and, as day turned to night, asked his sister to turn on the lights. There’s no electricity, she told him. “He was aghast,” said tour guide...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0