Medina, OH

spectrumnews1.com

'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Arlington Road hotel gets abatement order

SPRINGFIELD — A South Arlington Road hotel owner has been given one more chance to address numerous criminal and nuisance complaints on the property following a Jan. 24 Summit County Common Pleas Court decision. The Springfield Board of Trustees had voted Dec. 22, 2022 to file the nuisance complaint...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
thelandcle.org

Suit shop, speakeasy set to reinvent long-vacant Lorain Ave. funeral home

While living abroad and working on his master’s degree in England, Cleveland resident Zach Cooper would collect hats as keepsakes to remember his travels. He found himself spending a lot of time in suit stores and retail stores all around the world, just talking to people who would notice his accent and want to know his story.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial

At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

NOACA serious about connecting downtown Cleveland with Cuyahoga Valley National Park via Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Regional planners have dreamed for more than two decades about connecting downtown Cleveland to Cuyahoga Valley National Park via the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. But while previous attempts failed, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is getting serious about a new effort. At a meeting Thursday...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

