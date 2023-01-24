ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford City, ND

KFYR-TV

Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A judge in Sidney made her decision in sentencing a Forsyth woman to 70 years for killing a Sidney man nearly a year ago. On January 27, 2022, 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer filled up her vehicle and several gas cans in preparation for a trip from Forsyth to Sidney. Prosecutors say it ended with her killing an acquaintance, 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein, inside his apartment.
KX News

McVay Elementary School principal placed on leave following allegations

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — McVay Elementary School principal Jeremy Mehlhoff has been placed on administrative leave following multiple allegations against him. According to Williston School Superintendant Richard Faidley, this is an ongoing investigation being conducted by Assistant Superintendent Kevin Klassen, and hopes this will be completed as soon as possible. Faidley stated that he was […]
KFYR-TV

Williston Fire Department responds to house fire

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening at the 600 block of 4th Avenue West. At 9:58 p.m., the fire department received a report of a house fire with flames coming out of a window, and possible people inside. According to officials, fire crews searched the home and discovered the people inside had made it out safely before the fire department’s arrival.
keyzradio.com

What The Housing Market Looks Like In Williston

According to Zillow, last year was an extremely busy year for realtors in Williams County showing 511 homes being sold throughout 2022. While the median listing home price has fallen shortly throughout the county in the last few months to $315.8K, homes in Williston are still fetching $346K on average. That number is surely good news for the 261 units currently on the market, especially with an average shelf life of just 51 days.
