Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
NDHP seeking tips from the public after Monday hit-and-run in McKenzie County
ARNEGARD, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run driver after a crash Monday morning a mile west of Arnegard. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. CST, in McKenzie County on Highway 85, mile marker 151, when a...
KFYR-TV
Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A judge in Sidney made her decision in sentencing a Forsyth woman to 70 years for killing a Sidney man nearly a year ago. On January 27, 2022, 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer filled up her vehicle and several gas cans in preparation for a trip from Forsyth to Sidney. Prosecutors say it ended with her killing an acquaintance, 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein, inside his apartment.
Williston family finds themselves in a medical dilemma
A few days later the Rees' started to receive phone calls about the state of Maricel's job.
McVay Elementary School principal placed on leave following allegations
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — McVay Elementary School principal Jeremy Mehlhoff has been placed on administrative leave following multiple allegations against him. According to Williston School Superintendant Richard Faidley, this is an ongoing investigation being conducted by Assistant Superintendent Kevin Klassen, and hopes this will be completed as soon as possible. Faidley stated that he was […]
KFYR-TV
Williston Fire Department responds to house fire
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening at the 600 block of 4th Avenue West. At 9:58 p.m., the fire department received a report of a house fire with flames coming out of a window, and possible people inside. According to officials, fire crews searched the home and discovered the people inside had made it out safely before the fire department’s arrival.
Williston man arrested for terrorizing and holding a woman against her will
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Williston man (Joshua Sanders) has been arrested for terrorizing and holding a woman he was dating against her will after the man threatened the woman because he did not like her physical appearance. According to an affidavit, on roughly December 16th Sanders and the woman he was dating were […]
Police investigating threatening text sent to Williston High School student
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A juvenile suspect is currently in custody after police responded to Williston High School for a report of a student receiving a threatening text message. According to the Williston Police Department, police arrived at the school around 1:58 p.m. to investigate the report of a threatening text message and located the […]
keyzradio.com
What The Housing Market Looks Like In Williston
According to Zillow, last year was an extremely busy year for realtors in Williams County showing 511 homes being sold throughout 2022. While the median listing home price has fallen shortly throughout the county in the last few months to $315.8K, homes in Williston are still fetching $346K on average. That number is surely good news for the 261 units currently on the market, especially with an average shelf life of just 51 days.
Comments / 0