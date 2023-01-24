According to Zillow, last year was an extremely busy year for realtors in Williams County showing 511 homes being sold throughout 2022. While the median listing home price has fallen shortly throughout the county in the last few months to $315.8K, homes in Williston are still fetching $346K on average. That number is surely good news for the 261 units currently on the market, especially with an average shelf life of just 51 days.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO