West, Owatonna ends in 2-2 draw
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ hockey team (6-9-2) hosted Owatonna (6-8-1) for a Big 9 Conference match up on Thursday inside of All Seasons Arena. The Scarlets and Huskies battled close until the very end and came out of overtime with a 2-2 tie.
East wins over Austin and Century, falls to St. Peter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars wresting team competed in a quad meet Thursday evening at home that featured Rochester Century, Austin and St. Peter. The Cougars were victorious against Century and Austin but fell to St. Peter. East will be back in action Saturday at home.
Garrett Steinberg shares his woodworking skills
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Garrett Steinberg was introduced during the early days of Kato Living as a talented musician, but his talent doesn’t end there. Garrett share his knack and talent for woodworking. Tables and end tables are popular items he creates. You can see more of Garrett’s work...
No. 4 LCWM picks up big conference win over Nicollet
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The fourth-ranked Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial boys’ basketball program put up 107 points in its Valley Conference win over Nicollet on Thursday. The Knights were guided by junior Jack Brockmann and senior Zach Wells who each dropped 16 points in the 107-34 victory.
Collision on State Hwy 13
BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-car collision on Minnesota Highway 13 has left a man with life-threatening injuries. It happened Thursday in the early morning at around 3 a.m. near Blooming Grove Township. A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca was heading northbound when it...
It’s ok not to be ok
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Danielle, with Gallery 512 Boutique, and Randy, with Fuel Graphics, are teaming up to help the Brown County Yellow Ribbon Program. Gallery 512 Boutique is selling ‘It’s ok not to be ok’ stickers, and all proceeds go to the Brown County Yellow Ribbon Program.
Minnesota teacher shortage worsens
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last two years, the ongoing struggle to recruit and retain teachers has worsened throughout Minnesota. A recent state report shows that the teacher-shortage has reached about every school district across the state. “We’ve been talking about the teacher shortage for decades really, and you...
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s wins over Sleepy Eye
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Knights girls basketball team defeated in-town rival Sleepy Eye 54-51 at home Thursday night. The Knights will play Sibley East at home Saturday.
Mankato’s Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program open
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Applications are being accepted by the City of Mankato for the city’s Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program. The pilot project is designed to provide small monetary grants to residents, neighborhood associations and community organizations. The money will go to support community-building events such as neighborhood block...
X-Golf to open 'flagship' location in south Twin Cities
X-Golf's fifth Minnesota location is set to open at 7541 148th St. W. in Apple Valley this year. Courtesy of X-Golf. Indoor golf opportunities in the Twin Cities are expanding with X-Golf planning to open its flagship location in Apple Valley this year. The entertainment and dining venue planned for...
A downed light pole briefly impacts traffic on Madison Ave.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public Works says a vehicle struck and knocked down a light pole on Madison Avenue near Long St. around 3 p.m. this afternoon. First responders and public works quickly cleaned up the scene, removing the pole and covering up exposed wires. No word on any injuries.
Tuesday Tunes with Ocho
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ocho is a talented and versatile musician, lyricist, writer and entertainer that has been involved with the Mankato music scene for over 20 years. He hosts his own podcast called, “I don’t do that (with Ocho)”, and he’s also a DJ for weddings, dances and parties.
Maverick Insider: Thiesse talks team's metal toughness (Part IV)
Survey facilitators say anyone directly or indirectly working near the ag, food or natural resource industry can share their input.
Maverick Insider: No. 14 MSU men's hockey on six-game win streak (Part I)
Survey facilitators say anyone directly or indirectly working near the ag, food or natural resource industry can share their input. A graduate from Minnesota State University, Mankato, Lecy's work has been featured in various publications.
MSU Mankato offering free dental care to kids
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is once again offering its dental program services to the community for free. The university’s Dental Education Program is offering free dental care to area children 18 years and younger on Feb. 2. The free service will go from 8 a.m.-5...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Mankato YMCA’s Brother/ Sister Mentoring program received $30,000 in grant money
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s YMCA says the grant from the Otto Bremer Trust will help provide mentoring opportunities for youth and families in the Mankato area. It impacts schools, neighborhoods, workplace, and community. The Mentoring Program at the YMCA includes the Brother/Sister Program and school-based mentoring.
KEYC News Now Tuesday Night Forecast 1/24/2023
KEYC News Now Tuesday night forecast. Just because it’s late January, does not mean that the ice is safe. Light snow moves in tonight with much colder air ahead into the weekend, next week. Downtown snow emergency declared in Mankato. Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST. The...
The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is looking for foster families for their anticipated busy kitten season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BENCHS expects to have an uptick in need around the end of February, and are hoping to find volunteers to foster kittens and puppies when the time comes. ”We do have to take in those animals that come in from impound first. So if they go...
The Mankato YMCA announced that their executive director will be retiring this year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - John Kind has been the Y’s executive director for the last 14 years, and will be stepping down this summer. ”I think there there may be other people in the community that may be interested in this job. And I would say if you’re thinking about that, this is a great job. I have been here 14 years and I loved almost every minute. Out of those there was probably 15 minutes that I didn’t like,” said Kind.
