(Litchfield MN-) Light snow made roads slick yesterday afternoon and evening. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in rollover crashes...The State Patrol says at 3:40 p.m. 35-year-old Kathryn Bonderman of Hutchinson was hurt when her Jeep left Highway 22 at Highway 7 near Cedar Mills and rolled. Bonderman was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital. And at 8:20 p.m. 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield when the car he was riding in left Highway 22 north of Litchfield and rolled. The car was driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield, and he escaped injury.

LITCHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO