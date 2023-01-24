Read full article on original website
East wins over Austin and Century, falls to St. Peter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars wresting team competed in a quad meet Thursday evening at home that featured Rochester Century, Austin and St. Peter. The Cougars were victorious against Century and Austin but fell to St. Peter. East will be back in action Saturday at home.
No. 4 LCWM picks up big conference win over Nicollet
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The fourth-ranked Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial boys’ basketball program put up 107 points in its Valley Conference win over Nicollet on Thursday. The Knights were guided by junior Jack Brockmann and senior Zach Wells who each dropped 16 points in the 107-34 victory.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s wins over Sleepy Eye
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Knights girls basketball team defeated in-town rival Sleepy Eye 54-51 at home Thursday night. The Knights will play Sibley East at home Saturday.
West, Owatonna ends in 2-2 draw
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ hockey team (6-9-2) hosted Owatonna (6-8-1) for a Big 9 Conference match up on Thursday inside of All Seasons Arena. The Scarlets and Huskies battled close until the very end and came out of overtime with a 2-2 tie.
Maverick Insider: No. 14 MSU men's hockey on six-game win streak (Part I)
Maverick Insider: MSU women's basketball returns home this weekend (Part III) Maverick Insider: Hastings expects tough series at Ferris State (Part II)
Garrett Steinberg shares his woodworking skills
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Garrett Steinberg was introduced during the early days of Kato Living as a talented musician, but his talent doesn’t end there. Garrett share his knack and talent for woodworking. Tables and end tables are popular items he creates. You can see more of Garrett’s work...
Collision on State Hwy 13
BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-car collision on Minnesota Highway 13 has left a man with life-threatening injuries. It happened Thursday in the early morning at around 3 a.m. near Blooming Grove Township. A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca was heading northbound when it...
Major coaching move in Minnesota high school football
VICTORIA, Minn. — Dan O'Brien, the very successful head coach at 5A powerhouse St. Thomas Academy, resigned Thursday and has accepted the job at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria. Two more famous coaches, Dave Nelson and Jeff Ferguson, are coming out of retirement to be assistant coaches...
Minneopa State Park is preparing for its annual candlelight hike in February
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hikers will gather at the Group Camp in the park to embark on a nighttime hike lit by luminaries along the trail. The hike is less than a mile long and is meant to be accessible to any skill level. Staff at Minneopa Park says the annual hike is meant to create a winter-time tradition.
Mankato’s Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program open
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Applications are being accepted by the City of Mankato for the city’s Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program. The pilot project is designed to provide small monetary grants to residents, neighborhood associations and community organizations. The money will go to support community-building events such as neighborhood block...
A downed light pole briefly impacts traffic on Madison Ave.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public Works says a vehicle struck and knocked down a light pole on Madison Avenue near Long St. around 3 p.m. this afternoon. First responders and public works quickly cleaned up the scene, removing the pole and covering up exposed wires. No word on any injuries.
An introduction to Minnesota Valley Action Council and how they’re helping our community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC) is a community action agency helping those in need secure affordable housing, viable transportation, employment and training for employment, as well as creating educational opportunities for children. Established in 1965 under the Equal Opportunity Act, MVAC serves the people of Region Nine in Southern Minnesota.
State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close
A new study released by Minnesota State University, Mankato showed the university's economic impact on the region is just shy of a $1 billion.
Rollovers cause injuries Wednesday near Litchfield, Hutchinson
(Litchfield MN-) Light snow made roads slick yesterday afternoon and evening. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in rollover crashes...The State Patrol says at 3:40 p.m. 35-year-old Kathryn Bonderman of Hutchinson was hurt when her Jeep left Highway 22 at Highway 7 near Cedar Mills and rolled. Bonderman was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital. And at 8:20 p.m. 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield when the car he was riding in left Highway 22 north of Litchfield and rolled. The car was driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield, and he escaped injury.
KEYC News Now Tuesday Night Forecast 1/24/2023
Just because it's late January, does not mean that the ice is safe. Light snow moves in tonight with much colder air ahead into the weekend, next week.
It’s ok not to be ok
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Danielle, with Gallery 512 Boutique, and Randy, with Fuel Graphics, are teaming up to help the Brown County Yellow Ribbon Program. Gallery 512 Boutique is selling ‘It’s ok not to be ok’ stickers, and all proceeds go to the Brown County Yellow Ribbon Program.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Minnesota teacher shortage worsens
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last two years, the ongoing struggle to recruit and retain teachers has worsened throughout Minnesota. A recent state report shows that the teacher-shortage has reached about every school district across the state. “We’ve been talking about the teacher shortage for decades really, and you...
MSU Mankato economic impact estimated at more than $827 million
Fairmont city council votes to kick-start community center project. Fairmont's Community Center has been a long developing project in the community, and the project has remained at the forefront for seven years.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
