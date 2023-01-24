ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

billbag11
3d ago

open carry!!! get registered, exercise your right as an American citizen!!! and yes owning a gun LEGALLY for personal protection is NOT A CRIME!

NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Armed Robbery at West Hartford Liquor Store

A man with a gun robbed a liquor store in West Hartford Wednesday night, according to police, and they are trying to determine who committed the robbery. An employee of the Fairlawn Package Store on Park Road called West Hartford police just before 9 p.m. and reported an armed robbery.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
WATERBURY, CT
zip06.com

Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit

On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Suspect in 2022 Shooting Death of Teen in East Hartford Arrested

A 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Hartford last year and has been arrested. Police said detectives identified the 19-year-old suspect after determining a 15-year-old who gave a confession was not the actual shooter. The shooting that killed the 17-year-old happened on Jan....
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Branford man accused of using dead relatives’ IDs for unemployment fraud

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man used the identities of his dead relatives to steal tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits from the government, according to police. Authorities said Jason Turoczi, 40, was ordered to be re-arrested Wednesday after he refused to appear in court for multiple counts of unemployment compensation fraud, […]
BRANFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest

On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two teens hurt in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two teenagers were injured in a Hartford shooting Wednesday night, according to police. Police said they started their investigation after shots were reported on Garden Street at Homestead Avenue around 7:54 p.m. Two 16-year-old boys suffered from non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting,...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart

In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
COVENTRY, RI
NBC Connecticut

Woman Charged With Manslaughter in Boyfriend's Oct. 2022 Death in Montville

State police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 64-year-old boyfriend in Montville last October. Diane Nobleza, 55, of Uncasville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter. On October 13, 2022, police responded to a home in Montville after Nobleza reported her boyfriend was unresponsive...
MONTVILLE, CT

