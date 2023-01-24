Read full article on original website
billbag11
3d ago
open carry!!! get registered, exercise your right as an American citizen!!! and yes owning a gun LEGALLY for personal protection is NOT A CRIME!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at West Hartford Liquor Store
A man with a gun robbed a liquor store in West Hartford Wednesday night, according to police, and they are trying to determine who committed the robbery. An employee of the Fairlawn Package Store on Park Road called West Hartford police just before 9 p.m. and reported an armed robbery.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man
Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
zip06.com
Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit
On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
Bristol Press
Man who Plainville police say stole rental truck sentenced to 30 months in prison on unrelated larceny charge
A New Milford man who police say stole a truck from a Plainville rental company – convincing another man to rent it in his name – has been sentenced to prison on larceny charges. Frank Scalia, 35, faced sentencing in a number of cases this week, though the...
East Hartford police find vehicle, driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
Police have located the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run, East Hartford police announced.
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in 2022 Shooting Death of Teen in East Hartford Arrested
A 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Hartford last year and has been arrested. Police said detectives identified the 19-year-old suspect after determining a 15-year-old who gave a confession was not the actual shooter. The shooting that killed the 17-year-old happened on Jan....
Branford man accused of using dead relatives’ IDs for unemployment fraud
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man used the identities of his dead relatives to steal tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits from the government, according to police. Authorities said Jason Turoczi, 40, was ordered to be re-arrested Wednesday after he refused to appear in court for multiple counts of unemployment compensation fraud, […]
hamlethub.com
Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest
On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
Super Sniffer K9 Noses Out Intoxicated Willington Car Thief In Ellington: Police
A Connecticut State Police dog earned a few extra treats by aiding in the arrest of a car thief, officials say. Police responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck at an address in Tolland County on West Road in Ellington around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to state police.
Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
Eyewitness News
Increased police presence at middle school in Meriden after student brings in gun
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – An increased police presence was posted at a middle school in Meriden on Friday after a student brought a gun to it earlier in the week. Police said they continue to investigate the report at Washington Middle School. According to police, the child took the...
Eyewitness News
Two teens hurt in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two teenagers were injured in a Hartford shooting Wednesday night, according to police. Police said they started their investigation after shots were reported on Garden Street at Homestead Avenue around 7:54 p.m. Two 16-year-old boys suffered from non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting,...
Hartford man faces manslaughter in East Hartford killing
Police responded to Westbrook Street on a report of someone being shot. A 17-year old victim was pronounced deceased. Jahki Clarke, 19, of Hartford. He faces manslaughter and other charges.
Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
New Haven man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of girlfriend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Justice was served for a New Haven mother of two children on Thursday. Rashod Newton will now face 35 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend and the mother of his child, 28-year-old Alessia Mesquita. "He killed her long before he pulled the...
iheart.com
Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart
In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Charged With Manslaughter in Boyfriend's Oct. 2022 Death in Montville
State police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 64-year-old boyfriend in Montville last October. Diane Nobleza, 55, of Uncasville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter. On October 13, 2022, police responded to a home in Montville after Nobleza reported her boyfriend was unresponsive...
darientimes.com
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
Comments / 2